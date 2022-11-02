How a junior's recruitment of his team to the weight room led to Cambria-Friesland's 11-0 season

CAMBRIA — Junior Isaac DeYoung is the epitome of the perfect Hilltopper for the Cambria-Friesland High School football squad.

His maturity, leadership and physical strength for a running back are everything coach Jim Bylsma needs to have success on the gridiron.

All of these attributes showed when DeYoung was a freshman as he and a few of his classmates promised their coach a change in attitude to get the team in the weight room in order to get bigger, faster and stronger.

That’s a big reason why DeYoung has led the Hilltoppers to a perfect 11-0 season, with a chance to improve it when top-seeded Cambria-Friesland hosts second-seeded Shiocton Friday night in a WIAA Division 7 Level 3 playoff game.

“He’s one of those kids where he’s Mr. Faithful and Mr. Reliable because you always know he’s going to be there,” Bylsma said. “You always know he’s going to get 100% effort from him. You always know his technique, especially on defense is there. He makes some great open-field tackles. He’s the type of kid that practices hard and plays hard.”

Bylsma said DeYoung recruits for the weight room. There’s no better example than sophomore Carter Drews, who DeYoung would pick up early in the morning for workouts during the summer.

“If it was picking kids up because he could drive and they couldn’t for the weight room or even encouraging them to go in the morning,” Drews said. “He picked me up, encouraged me and got me up there. It was great because I can’t drive yet. It helps not having my dad wake up at 5 a.m. to drive me there. He got me there.”

Numbers in the weight room have increased over the last three seasons and the fruits of the Hilltoppers’ labor has finally shown with the success not just in the weight room, but also on the field.

Bylsma said Cambria-Friesland uses a hybrid of their traditional wing-t attack to go along with some wildcat, shotgun and single-wing thrown in.

They could do all of this because of the three-headed monster in the backfield. DeYoung, Drews and junior Trevor Krueger are all in the backfield doing the heavy lifting for the Hilltoppers. Bylsma said by the time the summer ended and fall practice was set to begin, all three workout warriors were squatting well over 400 pounds.

“You use your legs in everything,” Drews said. “You have Isaac, when he’s going through the hole, he’s using those strong legs to get through everyone. It’s the same with me and Trevor.”

As a team, the Hilltoppers have rushed for 3,118 yards and 35 touchdowns. A big chuck of that is from DeYoung, who’s ran for 1,392 yards, which ranks 26th in the state according to WisSports.net, and 18 touchdowns.

Krueger is second on the team with 1,067 yards and 13 touchdowns while Drews, who’s also the main thrower in the backfield, has ran for 507 yards and a touchdown, and thrown for 445 yards, five touchdowns and an interception while completing 22 of 41 passes.

“We’re power horses,” DeYoung said. “We all work hard for every yard we can get. We’ll do anything for the team. If it comes to even blocking, we’ll sacrifice it for the team.”

Drews went a step further to explain that all three running backs “have our different talents” to bring to the table. He stated Krueger is the speedy kid while DeYoung is the bruiser. Then they’ve got Drews, himself, who's the thrower and isn’t afraid to call his own number if needed.

“When I run, it opens up the middle,” Krueger said. “If they’re aware of me running to the outside, it opens up the middle. Then when Isaac is running in the middle, that opens up space on the outside for me a lot.”

Said DeYoung: “It definitely pulls a lot of the linebacker flow too if you send (Krueger) in motion. You can’t focus on one running back on this team. You have to focus on all three otherwise you’re going to get caught.”

For Bylsma, his three interior running backs fit the bill in what this year’s team needs.

“The kids have really adhered themselves to what they can do,” Bylsma said. “We’re outnumbered in every single ballgame we’re at. For us to get into a fast-paced shootout wouldn’t be conducive to how we have to pace our players because 10 of our starters on offense turn around and start on defense. We have to control the clock and we have to control the time of possession.”

That philosophy has paid off as nine of the Hilltoppers' 11 wins this season have been by eight points or less.

“I feel like as a team we know how to handle the pressure now,” DeYoung said. “We’ve learned what it feels like and what we have to do to get there. We grew as a team to be able to finish in those moments.”