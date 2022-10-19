How a powerlifting background made a Reedsburg football newcomer a perfect fit

There are plenty of differences between the sports of football and powerlifting.

Powerlifting doesn’t require any pads, there’s no ball or way to score and it’s just one person versus a team of 11 players on the field working in concert at all times.

For all those variances, however, the two can draw upon one another. It’s exactly the thinking Dane Tonkinson had when the junior explored the prospects of playing for the Reedsburg football team for the first time.

“It taught how to stay disciplined and to work hard for things because they don’t come easy, and I guess that really all translates to football,” said Tonkinson, who last played in sixth grade. “Not only the physical aspects but the mental aspects as well.”

It’s helped him make an immediate impact, taking over a starting role on Reedsburg’s defense and helping the program head back to the WIAA playoffs after a two-year hiatus. Tonkinson and the Beavers (7-2) received the No. 2 seed in their Division 3 pod and will host seventh-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame (6-3) in a first-round game Friday.

The 6-foot-1, 188-pound linebacker helped the Beavers to their first winning season since 2019 and a runner-up finish in their debut campaign in the Mississippi Valley Conference. Not too bad for someone who last played football in 2017.

When he entered high school in 2020, Tokinson "was a lineman back then and a pretty chubby kid." Studies were the focal point early on in school because he “takes school really seriously and I try to get good grades.”

That same year was when he first dove into powerlifting. With the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing and few options to be active, Tonkinson got a gym membership. Upon switching to Fry's Family Fitness, he was introduced to owner and avid powerlifter Randy Fry.

“He kind of took me under his wing and taught me a whole bunch of things, and I fell in love with the sport,” Tonkinson said.

While he remained active powerlifting and kept up with his studies throughout his sophomore year, it created an itch Tonkinson needed to scratch.

“Coming into my junior year I was like, ‘I need something to do,’” he said.

Insert the Beavers football team.

Tonkinson first met members of the team during the second semester of his sophomore year in the school’s athletic conditioning class, taught by coach Calvin Zenz. The second-year coach said Tonkinson immediately stood out during the class’ testing period, when Tonkinson reportedly jumped 35 inches vertically.

“I went, ‘Oh, OK. That’s pretty good,’” Zenz said. “I asked him if he played any sports and he said, ‘No,’ and I looked at him and sarcastically said, ‘That makes sense.’ I kind of left it at that and two days later the kids were like, ‘Yeah, he’s playing football next year.’ He started showing up to stuff, I got to know him and he’s a great kid and good fit for us.”

That’s not to say things were easy right from the get-go.

Returning from a four-year pause from the sport, Tonkinson said that “the first couple weeks of practice I was completely lost.” He got plenty of help diving back into the playbook, aided by the fact Zenz and the rest of the Beavers coaching staff opted to have Tonkinson play primarily defense.

Tonkinson said senior captains Isaac Henke, Trey Schinker, Connor Sukup and Carsen Brandt had a profound effect on him quickly picking up the playbook. As a visual learner, coach Quinn Hobbs went the extra mile to help Tonkinson get acclimated to the schemes.

“If coach Hobbs didn’t make a video to go over the defense I think I’d still be lost,” Tonkinson said. “Learning a lot of the terms like our coverage packages and personnel packages, it was quite a whirlwind to understand right away. I asked a lot of questions to a lot of guys but it ultimately came to me, and not having to play offense, at least not very often, has been nice.”

How quickly Tonkinson picked up the playbook impressed Zenz and teammates such as Henke, a close friend of Tonkinson and the main recruiter to get him to join the team.

“I was kind of surprised how fast he picked everything up. It was like the second week of practice and he knew what he was doing,” Henke said. “Watching it translate over into the season and seeing how good he’s been has been awesome.”

Added Zenz: “Besides being really strong and athletic, he’s also a really smart kid, so it wasn’t overly surprising he was able to pick it up and I think he’s such a gifted athlete that helps.”

It really helps that he gives the Beavers another wrinkle to their already stellar linebacking corps. Even with all-conference returnees Sukup and senior Devin Judd, as well as Schinker, back this fall, Tonkinson has carved out a role as Reedsburg’s top coverage linebacker.

“He’s the guy we put out in space and it’s been great,” he added. “He complements and fits right into our scheme so well.”

Tonkinson attributes that to things he picked up on from the Beavers’ three-headed defensive monster.

“They’re all people I watched over and over again and asked them multiple questions, even in practice,” Tonkinson added. “Just watching their reps to make sure I’m doing what they’re doing because they’re pretty good.”

Tonkinson has made a pretty good name for himself, too. He has 20 tackles, including three for loss and a half-sack, as well as pair of fumble recoveries, according to WisSports.net. With that dominant core of Schinker, Sukup and Judd — the group are the Beavers' top three tacklers combining for 204 tackles, 40 for loss and seven sacks — set to graduate this spring, the sky could be the limit for Tonkinson.

Tonkinson admitted he has a long way to go, but is hoping to become a captain next fall and become the influence that group made on him. He definitely has the strength, smarts and determination to do so.

“I’m excited to see what jump he makes in the offseason as he gets even more locked in and continues working on his skills,” Zenz said. “He’s got a really bright future ahead of him.”