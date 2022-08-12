How a service trip brought Sauk Prairie together with hopes of breaking 19-game losing streak

A group of lifelong friends learned valuable lessons and created a closer bond while volunteering their time traveling to Joplin, Missouri last month.

Sauk Prairie seniors Derrick Hilden, Carson Brickl, Tommy Pethan and Sean Goodwin traveled for a mission trip aimed at delivering hope while serving food, fundraising, working on humanitarian projects and spreading the word of God. They partnered with non-profit Christian organization 6:8 Inc, which is based in Sauk City.

“The whole point of the trip was to serve, cause usually we serve our community,” Pethan said, “but the point of the trip was to go to another state and serve another community, especially with (Joplin’s) history with the Tornado in 2011.”

For the five friends — joining them was Jonah Richards — seeing the impact their work had on these individuals' lives meant the world to them.

“The people there that we helped, they were so appreciative of everything we did and they helped us where they could," Hilden said. "It was really cool to see what we did for them and how it impacted them.”

Among the life lessons, as Brickl loves to share, is the group traveled past a house with several vicious-looking dogs that were barking crazily. The guys were judgmental, but later found out the owner had rescued all the dogs from abusive situations.

It was a symbol to the boys not to judge a book by its cover.

“For me, it was crazy to see how going there for a week and doing just a little bit of work compared to everything they need done just changed so many peoples' lives," Goodwin said. "You could see it in various people we met there how our presence there was helping out their day-to-day life.”

On their first day, the group had to make a list of rules for the trip. One rule included to be kind, courteous and respectful of others. The final rule they created was more for their enjoyment. They decided to see the sunset each night. The seniors hiked all over for the perfect spot. Their trip leader would jog every morning on the hunt for a cool place to watch it.

Finally, in the middle of the week, the friends found the perfect spot. It was a mile jog out but the group described the experience as one the most memorable moments on the trip and brought the group of childhood friends closer together.

“I said every night we'd go watch the sunset and I think that’s a symbol that goes along with football and life in general,” Pethan said. “Every day we would work hard and go for that mile jog, we get sweaty and we’ve been through a long tiring day but at the end of it we got to relax and enjoy a long sunset.

"I think it’s a message that even if you’re going through a lot, hard work and tiring, exhausting stuff and you might lose hope ... there’s always a reward at the end of it all.”

Their experiences have carried over to the field, where the Eagles have adopted the mantra “band of brothers.”

“I think that (band of brothers) means like, we’ve all been playing together since fourth grade, so we all know each other pretty well and just the bond we have. We want to use that to help us win games and have each other's backs,” Pethan said.

The Eagles will look to break their 19-game losing streak. Their last win was against Beaver Dam — a 56-22 win on Oct. 18, 2019.

“(For) a lot of guys on varsity it’s their last ride as a Sauk Prairie football player, so we’re gonna leave it all on the field and, you know, get as many wins as we can,” Goodwin said.