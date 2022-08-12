How a service trip brought Sauk Prairie together with hopes of breaking 19-game losing streak

A group of lifelong friends learned valuable lessons and created a closer bond while volunteering their time traveling to Joplin, Missouri last month.
Sauk Prairie seniors Derrick Hilden, Carson Brickl, Tommy Pethan and Sean Goodwin traveled for a mission trip aimed at delivering hope while serving food, fundraising, working on humanitarian projects and spreading the word of God. They partnered with non-profit Christian organization 6:8 Inc, which is based in Sauk City.
“The whole point of the trip was to serve, cause usually we serve our community,” Pethan said, “but the point of the trip was to go to another state and serve another community, especially with (Joplin’s) history with the Tornado in 2011.”
For the five friends — joining them was Jonah Richards — seeing the impact their work had on these individuals' lives meant the world to them.
People are also reading…
“The people there that we helped, they were so appreciative of everything we did and they helped us where they could," Hilden said. "It was really cool to see what we did for them and how it impacted them.”
Among the life lessons, as Brickl loves to share, is the group traveled past a house with several vicious-looking dogs that were barking crazily. The guys were judgmental, but later found out the owner had rescued all the dogs from abusive situations.
It was a symbol to the boys not to judge a book by its cover.
“For me, it was crazy to see how going there for a week and doing just a little bit of work compared to everything they need done just changed so many peoples' lives," Goodwin said. "You could see it in various people we met there how our presence there was helping out their day-to-day life.”
On their first day, the group had to make a list of rules for the trip. One rule included to be kind, courteous and respectful of others. The final rule they created was more for their enjoyment. They decided to see the sunset each night. The seniors hiked all over for the perfect spot. Their trip leader would jog every morning on the hunt for a cool place to watch it.
Finally, in the middle of the week, the friends found the perfect spot. It was a mile jog out but the group described the experience as one the most memorable moments on the trip and brought the group of childhood friends closer together.
“I said every night we'd go watch the sunset and I think that’s a symbol that goes along with football and life in general,” Pethan said. “Every day we would work hard and go for that mile jog, we get sweaty and we’ve been through a long tiring day but at the end of it we got to relax and enjoy a long sunset.
"I think it’s a message that even if you’re going through a lot, hard work and tiring, exhausting stuff and you might lose hope ... there’s always a reward at the end of it all.”
Their experiences have carried over to the field, where the Eagles have adopted the mantra “band of brothers.”
“I think that (band of brothers) means like, we’ve all been playing together since fourth grade, so we all know each other pretty well and just the bond we have. We want to use that to help us win games and have each other's backs,” Pethan said.
The Eagles will look to break their 19-game losing streak. Their last win was against Beaver Dam — a 56-22 win on Oct. 18, 2019.
“(For) a lot of guys on varsity it’s their last ride as a Sauk Prairie football player, so we’re gonna leave it all on the field and, you know, get as many wins as we can,” Goodwin said.
KICKOFF 2022: 10 must-watch high school football games
Pardeeville vs. Poynette, Aug. 26
Despite being separated by just 14 miles, Columbia County foes Pardeeville and Poynette haven’t met in the regular season in a dozen years. The Bulldogs and Pumas were set to end that drought last season before close contacts with COVID-19 within Poynette’s team put the kibosh on last year’s first meeting since the 2009 WIAA Division 5 playoffs. The two sides will tee it up again in Week 2 looking to prove which neighbor is best.
(ABOVE: Pardeeville's Eyob Smith tackles Cambria-Friesland quarterback Drake Burmania from behind during their season-opening game last year.)
Randolph vs. Fall River/Rio, Sept. 2
A rematch of last season’s Week 4 Trailways Conference match-up Randolph, which finished second behind Oshkosh Lourdes in league standings, tallied 22 unanswered points in the final 8 minutes, 31 seconds to escape Fall River/Rio 22-18. The Rebels which went 3-3 to close out the conference season and squeak into the playoffs with a 4-3 conference record, have a first-year head coach in Josh Haas. He came over from reigning Division 1 runner-up Sun Prairie.
(ABOVE: Randolph's Bryce Rataczak (2) runs between the tackles trying to get by Fall River/Rio's Matthew Miller (10) during the first half of a Trailways Conference game last season.)
Beaver Dam vs. Sun Prairie East, Sept. 9
There’s a little bit of the unknown for Beaver Dam when the Golden Beavers take on Sun Prairie East. Sun Prairie split up into two high schools and moved from the Big Eight Conference last year to the Badger Large Conference this season. The Cardinals will keep most of their coaching staff from last season and Week 4 will be the first time the Golden Beavers take on one of the Sun Prairie schools.
(ABOVE: Beaver Dam's Camron Mendoza, left, rips off a long run during the Golden Beavers' 14-6 win over Milton last last season. Mendoza and Co. must deal with another revolving door schedule this fall, including the unknowns of reigning Division 1 state runner-up Sun Prairie East following the district's addition of a second high school.)
Mauston vs. Wisconsin Dells, Sept. 16
Mauston and Wisconsin Dells played an instant classic in Week 9 last season with the Chiefs gutting out a thrilling 40-32 win to end their 36-year South Central Conference title drought. While the annual clash won’t close the regular season, it should still serve as an early season climax in Week 5 and should go a long way in determining who sits atop the SCC throne.
(ABOVE: Wisconsin Dells' Braden Buss avoids a tackle attempt by Mauston's Kyle Dahl during last year's South Central Conference game.)
Portage vs. Milton, Sept. 23
The 2021 season was filled with milestones for Portage, which ended a 14-year playoff drought, had a winning season and won its homecoming game. The Warriors’ home stretch toward another postseason berth starts with their homecoming clash with the Red Hawks in Week 6, the teams’ conference crossover game. Like Portage, Milton will be keen on continuing its recent run of success and this game could be a tipping point for either side.
(ABOVE: Portage's Ian Karpelenia races to the outside during last year's Badger Small Conference game against Reedsburg.)
Columbus vs. Madison Edgewood, Sept. 23
This Week 6 match-up will be a rematch of the game that wasn't. Columbus and Edgewood were set to do battle in the WIAA Division 4 state quarterfinal last season, but that game never happened. Instead, the No. 2 Cardinals faced off against No. 5 Kewaskum after No. 1 Crusaders had to forfeit its season due to use of an ineligible player. With a guaranteed chance to square off this season, the Crusaders likely won’t want to waste their shot against the reigning league champs.
(ABOVE: Columbus' Colton Brunell runs for a 73-yard touchdown during last year's WIAA Division 4 Level 2 playoff football game against Lake Mills.)
Beaver Dam vs. Watertown, Sept. 23
This will be the 100th meeting between the former Wisconsin Little Ten rivals. According to WisSports.net, the rivalry between the Golden Beavers and Goslings dates back to 1904 and is the 16th-longest series in state history. Last year’s meeting was a track meet as Watertown edged out a 49-41 win, and sparks could fly again when they meet in Week 6.
(ABOVE: Rivals Beaver Dam and Watertown met last year on the gridiron for the first time since 2018 after they joined the Badger Conference.)
Reedsburg vs. Baraboo, Sept. 30
Calvin Zenz had a bumpy first season with Reedsburg going 2-7, but a highlight of that season was edging the T-Birds, 21-20, in Week 7. The loss pretty much knocked Baraboo out of the Badger Small Conference title race and knotted up the state’s longest-running rivalry series at 64-64-6. These two will continue that storied rivalry in Week 7 this year, but for the first time in the Mississippi Valley Conference with plenty more than bragging rights at stake.
(ABOVE: Reedsburg's Bryant Yanke (10) lifts Mark Othmer after his interception in the final minute of last season's win over rival Baraboo.)
Baraboo vs. Onalaska, Oct. 7
While this may be the T-Birds’ first Mississippi Valley Conference meeting with the Hilltoppers, the two teams have very recent history. Baraboo and Onalaska have squared off each of the last two seasons trading wins, including a 28-21 victory at Onalaska in Week 1 last year. Both teams’ playoff hopes may be on the line in the rubber match in Week 8.
(ABOVE: Baraboo and Onalaska have met each of the last two seasons, trading road wins.)
New Lisbon vs. Bangor, Oct. 14
While New Lisbon was one of the biggest surprises of the Scenic Bluffs Conference last season, no one was surprised by the Cardinals as Bangor won its eighth straight league title. And after ending its five-year playoff drought last fall, New Lisbon is looking to prove it didn’t waste all the tricks up its sleeve by pushing for a share of the SBC title for the first time since 2013. A win over the reigning champs in Week 9 could be what fuels the Rockets’ title dreams.
(ABOVE: New Lisbon and Ashton Pfaff, left, broke through into the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016.)