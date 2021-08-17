How anchors in the trenches have Fall River/Rio football envisioning big things in 2021

Few sayings in football are as frequently uttered as "the game is won or lost in the trenches."
But yet, year after year, it rings true.
With offensive and defensive lines among the best in the Trailways Conference, Fall River/Rio is hoping it rings truer than ever this fall.
“I think we have some hogs up there and some mean nasty guys, within the confines of football,” Rebels coach Cody Schultz said. “They can anchor our team and dominate the trenches to get the ball control game our way.”
Leading the unit is the three-headed monster of seniors Gavin Wodill and Trevor Koegler and junior Manny Kingston, a trio that tips the scale at a combined 650 pounds with all of them 6-foot or taller.
Wodill returns after being named first-team All-Trailways Conference last fall as both an offensive lineman and a defensive end.
“Gavin’s a football player through and through. One of the most talented players I’ve ever coached,” Schultz said of Wodill, who had seven tackles for loss and three sacks in five games last year and will be a contender for the league’s Offensive and Defensive Lineman of the Year awards this fall.
The two guys around him — Koegler and Kingston — are worthy complements.
More than worthy, actually.
“He’s probably pound for pound the strongest kid on our team. He’s one of those kids who can bench press a boulder,” Schultz said of Koegler, who’s listed at 6-foot, 210.
And of Kingston? “He’s a big kid in an adult body,” Schultz said. “He’s a road grader.”
Kingston was the Trailways Conference discus champion and is someone Schultz said is a “naturally gifted human being. Whenever he decides to do something, he’s good at it.”
Wodill and Koegler aren’t just big bulldozers, either. They’re also valuable assets for their football IQ.
“They’re two of the smartest players I’ve ever coached,” Schultz said. “They can play any position on the line, and whenever anyone is confused, they’ll get everyone on the right page.”
Of course winning the game within the game that is the line of scrimmage doesn’t mean a whole lot if the guys with the ball in their hands — and the guys on defense trying to stop the ball from moving forward — don’t do their jobs, too.
Schultz thinks the Rebels have plenty of players ready for the task at hand, starting with junior quarterback Matthew Miller.
He completed 9 of 19 attempts last year for 290 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in his first year under center. He also is the “quarterback” on defense, playing middle linebacker.
Miller will have weapons around him, including 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior wide receiver/defensive back Clay Blevins and 6-1, 185-pound senior running back/linebacker Gavin Grams.
“Match-up nightmare who can jump out of the building,” Schultz said of Blevins, a state qualifier in the Division 3 high jump in spring during the track and field season.
Grams made the switch from QB to running back midseason last fall and finished as the Rebels’ second-leading rusher, averaging 5.0 yards per carry with three TDs.
Alongside him will be 5-10, 180-pounder Colton Pergande, an offensive lineman converted to running back who is a defensive lineman on the other side of the ball.
“He is the fastest player on the team and has a motor that won’t quit,” Schultz said.
Also returning at linebacker is 5-11, 185-pounder Logan Johnson, a junior who ascended into a starting role late last season. He’s a tight end on offense.
And the Rebels should have an edge in special teams with the services of senior Andrew Tavs, a senior punter and kicker — and defensive back — who Schultz said is “extremely skilled.”
Among the notable newcomers are 5-10, 170-pound sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Ayden Price and 6-1, 185-pound tight end/linebacker Jakob Johnsrud.
“If his confidence matches his physical skill, this could be a special year for Ayden,” Schultz said of Price, adding of Johnsrud that he’s an “absolute animal in the weight room. He should be able to help us on both sides of the ball because of his physical prowess.”
The Rebels were short on experience in 2020, taking some lumps as a result and finishing with a 1-4 record.
They’re hoping that pays dividends this fall.
“They’re tough. They’re fighters. You can tell just by the way they approach practice — they fight through their little pains,” Schultz said. “I really think this team is going to have a chance to shock a lot of people.
“It’s the heart, and I think this team’s got a lot of heart.”
Area football preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Colton Brunell, soph., TE/LB, Columbus
Making an impact at the varsity level as just a freshman is quite the feat, but Brunell did so with ease this past spring. The 6-foot-1, 182-pounder starred on both sides of the ball for the Cardinals, but especially on defense, logging a third-best 38 tackles, including 10 solo takedowns, to go along with four tackles for loss, five sacks, a pair of fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Brunel also added nine catches for 163 yards and a score.
John Appelfeldt, sr., OL/DL, Dodgeland
A second-team All-Eastern Suburban Conference selection last fall on both sides of the ball, Appenfeldt was a positive motor for the slogging Trojans. The 6-4, 260 pounder notched 23 tackles last season, including 14 solo in just six games with one tackle for loss. And as the anchor of the Trojans offensive line, he was one of the only things moving forward for a unit that was usually stuck in reverse.
Gavin Wodill, sr., OL/DL, Fall River/Rio
Standing at just 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Wodill isn’t the biggest lineman, but he certainly knows how to throw his weight around. The senior was a force on both sides of the ball for the Rebels, earning two-way first-team All-Trailways Conference honors. Wodill paced Fall River/Rio defensively with 29 tackles, including 12 solo, to go along with seven tackles for loss and three sacks. Meanwhile, on offense he helped the Rebels rack up 1,122 total yards, including 716 yards and five scores on the ground.
Lucas Heyroth, sr., RB/OLB Lodi
The younger brother of 2017 AP State Player of the Year Jacob Heyroth, Lucas Heyroth proved he’s a lot like big brother this past spring. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound running back/outside linebacker earned two-way All-Region honors and was an honorable mention All-State pick by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association for carrying the ball, and for good reason. Heyroth finished with 779 yards and seven scores on just 91 touches in the five-game alternate fall season, good for an average of 155.8 yards per game and 8.6 yards per attempt. On defense, he also accounted for 23 tackles (17 solo), as well as nine tackles for loss, six sacks and a forced fumble. And after taking home three gold medals from the WIAA Div. 2 state track and field meet, Heyroth will be hunting more gold this fall.
Mitchell Lane, Sr., OL/DL, Lodi
The Blue Devils offense was successful as ever this past spring piling up over 2,000 total yards and 27 touchdowns. While his name wasn’t on the stat sheet much, Lane played a big hand in that success. The 6-foot-2, 285-pounder garnered Small Schools Honorable Mention All-State honors, as well as a spring All-Region pick, from the WFCA in helping pave the way for the Blue Devils.
Spenser Lehman, sr., QB, Mauston
In his first season as the starting signal caller last fall for the Golden Eagles, Lehman looked like a seasoned pro. The 5-foot-10, 140-pound righty earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors and for good reason, throwing for a league-best 1,023 yards with 14 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Lehman was extremely efficient as well, completing 74-of-106 passes for a 69.8 completion percentage while averaging 146.1 yards per game.
Mekhi Baradji, sr., RB/LB, Necedah
A pass-catching running back has become a prized commodity in football, and Baradji was just that for coach Chris Rice. The 5-10, 172-pounder accounted for 925 total yards in the alternate fall season season, leading the Cardinals in rushing with 695 yards and four touchdowns on 78 carries (115.8 yards per game), and receiving with 12 catches for 230 yards and another score. His success wasn’t limited to the offensive side either as Baradji added 36 tackles, including 13 solo, as well as three fumble recoveries with one returned for a touchdown, an interception, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.
Derek Lindert, sr., RB/DB/WR, Pardeeville
While he missed his junior season last year, opponents shouldn’t sleep on Lindert this fall. The Bulldog had a phenomenal sophomore season in 2019, rushing for 1,182 yards and 14 touchdowns on 208 carries, good for 118.2 yards per game and 5.7 yards per attempt. The 6-foot, 165 pounder also had nine catches for 209 yards and another score to garner first-team All-Trailways Large Conference honors and added 61 tackles (36 solo) on defense to boot for second-team all-league recognition.
Dylan Elsing, sr., TE/LB, Poynette
Anywhere and everywhere, anything and everything. It’s an apt description of what Elsing did for the Pumas this past spring. A true jack-of-all-trades, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound tight end/linebacker was a two-way second-team All-COVID Large Conference selection after leading the Pumas in rushing and tackling, while finishing second in receiving. Elsing anchored the Poynette defense with 50 tackles (25 solo) as well as three interceptions. Offensively, he had 183 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries (9.6 yards per attempt) and added 11 catches for 149 yards and a score.
Matt Getgen, sr., RB/ILB, Wisconsin Dells
Either with the ball in his hands or hunting it on defense, Getgen was all over the field for the Chiefs last fall. A solid two-way starter, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors at inside linebacker after tallying 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and an interception. Getgen also added 208 yards of total offense, including 128 on the ground on 26 carries, a number that should go up this season.