How anchors in the trenches have Fall River/Rio football envisioning big things in 2021

More than worthy, actually.

“He’s probably pound for pound the strongest kid on our team. He’s one of those kids who can bench press a boulder,” Schultz said of Koegler, who’s listed at 6-foot, 210.

And of Kingston? “He’s a big kid in an adult body,” Schultz said. “He’s a road grader.”

Kingston was the Trailways Conference discus champion and is someone Schultz said is a “naturally gifted human being. Whenever he decides to do something, he’s good at it.”

Wodill and Koegler aren’t just big bulldozers, either. They’re also valuable assets for their football IQ.

“They’re two of the smartest players I’ve ever coached,” Schultz said. “They can play any position on the line, and whenever anyone is confused, they’ll get everyone on the right page.”

Of course winning the game within the game that is the line of scrimmage doesn’t mean a whole lot if the guys with the ball in their hands — and the guys on defense trying to stop the ball from moving forward — don’t do their jobs, too.

Schultz thinks the Rebels have plenty of players ready for the task at hand, starting with junior quarterback Matthew Miller.