How anchors in the trenches have Fall River/Rio football envisioning big things in 2021
Few sayings in football are as frequently uttered as "the game is won or lost in the trenches."

But yet, year after year, it rings true.

With offensive and defensive lines among the best in the Trailways Conference, Fall River/Rio is hoping it rings truer than ever this fall.

“I think we have some hogs up there and some mean nasty guys, within the confines of football,” Rebels coach Cody Schultz said. “They can anchor our team and dominate the trenches to get the ball control game our way.”

Leading the unit is the three-headed monster of seniors Gavin Wodill and Trevor Koegler and junior Manny Kingston, a trio that tips the scale at a combined 650 pounds with all of them 6-foot or taller.

Wodill returns after being named first-team All-Trailways Conference last fall as both an offensive lineman and a defensive end.

“Gavin’s a football player through and through. One of the most talented players I’ve ever coached,” Schultz said of Wodill, who had seven tackles for loss and three sacks in five games last year and will be a contender for the league’s Offensive and Defensive Lineman of the Year awards this fall.

The two guys around him — Koegler and Kingston — are worthy complements.

More than worthy, actually.

“He’s probably pound for pound the strongest kid on our team. He’s one of those kids who can bench press a boulder,” Schultz said of Koegler, who’s listed at 6-foot, 210.

And of Kingston? “He’s a big kid in an adult body,” Schultz said. “He’s a road grader.”

Kingston was the Trailways Conference discus champion and is someone Schultz said is a “naturally gifted human being. Whenever he decides to do something, he’s good at it.”

Wodill and Koegler aren’t just big bulldozers, either. They’re also valuable assets for their football IQ.

“They’re two of the smartest players I’ve ever coached,” Schultz said. “They can play any position on the line, and whenever anyone is confused, they’ll get everyone on the right page.”

Of course winning the game within the game that is the line of scrimmage doesn’t mean a whole lot if the guys with the ball in their hands — and the guys on defense trying to stop the ball from moving forward — don’t do their jobs, too.

Schultz thinks the Rebels have plenty of players ready for the task at hand, starting with junior quarterback Matthew Miller.

He completed 9 of 19 attempts last year for 290 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in his first year under center. He also is the “quarterback” on defense, playing middle linebacker.

Miller will have weapons around him, including 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior wide receiver/defensive back Clay Blevins and 6-1, 185-pound senior running back/linebacker Gavin Grams.

“Match-up nightmare who can jump out of the building,” Schultz said of Blevins, a state qualifier in the Division 3 high jump in spring during the track and field season.

Grams made the switch from QB to running back midseason last fall and finished as the Rebels’ second-leading rusher, averaging 5.0 yards per carry with three TDs.

Alongside him will be 5-10, 180-pounder Colton Pergande, an offensive lineman converted to running back who is a defensive lineman on the other side of the ball.

Fall River/Rio Rebels
Quick hits: Everything you need to know on Beaver Dam area football teams this fall

“He is the fastest player on the team and has a motor that won’t quit,” Schultz said.

Also returning at linebacker is 5-11, 185-pounder Logan Johnson, a junior who ascended into a starting role late last season. He’s a tight end on offense.

And the Rebels should have an edge in special teams with the services of senior Andrew Tavs, a senior punter and kicker — and defensive back — who Schultz said is “extremely skilled.”

Among the notable newcomers are 5-10, 170-pound sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Ayden Price and 6-1, 185-pound tight end/linebacker Jakob Johnsrud.

“If his confidence matches his physical skill, this could be a special year for Ayden,” Schultz said of Price, adding of Johnsrud that he’s an “absolute animal in the weight room. He should be able to help us on both sides of the ball because of his physical prowess.”

The Rebels were short on experience in 2020, taking some lumps as a result and finishing with a 1-4 record.

They’re hoping that pays dividends this fall.

“They’re tough. They’re fighters. You can tell just by the way they approach practice — they fight through their little pains,” Schultz said. “I really think this team is going to have a chance to shock a lot of people.

“It’s the heart, and I think this team’s got a lot of heart.”

 

