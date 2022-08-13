How brotherly love helped Trey Schinker develop into a top linebacker at Reedsburg

At some point in every brotherly relationship, the older, bigger sibling picks on their younger, smaller brother.

It’s kind of a rite of passage, one that Reedsburg’s Trey Schinker was no exception to with his older brother Garrett, a 2021 Reedsburg grad.

“Growing up I was always just a little bit smaller than him so I got kicked around a little bit when I was young,” he Trey said.

Trey’s no longer taking the beatings from his older brother. Instead, the senior linebacker is dishing them out thanks to some helpful tips from his elder sibling. Trey Schinker is looking to make an even bigger splash in his final season with the Beavers.

“He’s just come a long way as a player and a leader this offseason,” second-year Reedsburg coach Calvin Zenz said. “He’s the biggest of the (senior) crew and he’s probably been the best, if not one of the best kids, in that class the whole way through.”

A lot of those strides as a player can be attributed to the time Trey spent working together with Garrett. After playing on the Beavers' junior varsity team as a freshman, Trey immediately was called up to the Reedsburg varsity squad as a sophomore alongside Garrett during the latter’s senior season.

While the brothers had developed a sense of respect for one another, Trey admitted things weren’t always rosy but they were fruitful.

“We’re brothers and at the end of the day he’s driving me so I’m hearing everything I did wrong that day,” Trey said with a chuckle. “But it really pushed me to focus on what I’m doing to get better.

“It might have been annoying at first, but looking back it really helped me a lot.”

The biggest lesson learned was the basic sense of reading an offense. Trey admitted when he first started playing football in high school he “kind of just ran around and hit people.”

That was quickly put to the test in his sophomore season, but Garrett was there to help get him up to speed.

“He just pounded that into the back of my head and it really helped me take a step up as a linebacker,” Trey said.

It more than helped on the field as Trey was voted Reedsburg’s Defensive Most Valuable Player last season by his teammates. He tallied 61 tackles, including 20 solo takedowns, with three tackles for a loss, two sacks and an interception returned for a touchdown.

“It’s definitely great because (Garrett) set a standard so I was like, ‘That’s my older brother, I want to be better than him. I want to pass him for all the times he was mean to me as a kid,’” Trey said.

Those accolades didn’t follow in the All-Badger Small Conference listings however, as Trey was left off the all-league team while teammates Connor Sukup and Devin Judd earned second-team and honorable mention honors on defense.

Zenz said he thinks due to the slight “there’s probably a little chip on his shoulder,” and admitted that Trey’s play likely was hampered last season while he recovered from a torn labrum sustained in the final game of the 2020 season.

Trey said that’s far from the case this season as he hasn’t had any troubles this year and it’s definitely shown in the preseason.

Schinker ran a 4.7-second 40-yard dash, as well as a 7.22 three-cone L drill during training camp, according to Zenz, who recognizes how notable those marks are.

“Those are impressive numbers for a high school kid,” Zenz said. “I think that’s what sets him apart. He’s got the raw athletic ability and now he’s pairing with a fantastic work ethic, and I think he’s primed to be one of the best defensive players in the conference this year.”