 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
KICKOFF 2022

How brotherly love helped Trey Schinker develop into a top linebacker at Reedsburg

  • 0
Reedsburg Beavers logo

At some point in every brotherly relationship, the older, bigger sibling picks on their younger, smaller brother.

It’s kind of a rite of passage, one that Reedsburg’s Trey Schinker was no exception to with his older brother Garrett, a 2021 Reedsburg grad.

“Growing up I was always just a little bit smaller than him so I got kicked around a little bit when I was young,” he Trey said.

Trey Schinker vertical2

Reedsburg senior Trey Schinker wasn't impervious to getting picked on by his older brother growing up, but it's only made him one of the Beavers' top linebackers.

Trey’s no longer taking the beatings from his older brother. Instead, the senior linebacker is dishing them out thanks to some helpful tips from his elder sibling. Trey Schinker is looking to make an even bigger splash in his final season with the Beavers.

“He’s just come a long way as a player and a leader this offseason,” second-year Reedsburg coach Calvin Zenz said. “He’s the biggest of the (senior) crew and he’s probably been the best, if not one of the best kids, in that class the whole way through.”

People are also reading…

A lot of those strides as a player can be attributed to the time Trey spent working together with Garrett. After playing on the Beavers' junior varsity team as a freshman, Trey immediately was called up to the Reedsburg varsity squad as a sophomore alongside Garrett during the latter’s senior season.

While the brothers had developed a sense of respect for one another, Trey admitted things weren’t always rosy but they were fruitful.

“We’re brothers and at the end of the day he’s driving me so I’m hearing everything I did wrong that day,” Trey said with a chuckle. “But it really pushed me to focus on what I’m doing to get better.

“It might have been annoying at first, but looking back it really helped me a lot.”

The biggest lesson learned was the basic sense of reading an offense. Trey admitted when he first started playing football in high school he “kind of just ran around and hit people.”

That was quickly put to the test in his sophomore season, but Garrett was there to help get him up to speed.

“He just pounded that into the back of my head and it really helped me take a step up as a linebacker,” Trey said.

Trey Schinker horizontal2

Despite being named the Beavers' defensive MVP last year, Trey Schinker was left off the All-Badger Small Conference team. Coach Calvin Zenz thinks it's only driven him more this fall. "I think that there’s probably a little chip on his shoulder," Zenz said. "I think he’s primed to be one of the best defensive players in the conference this year."

It more than helped on the field as Trey was voted Reedsburg’s Defensive Most Valuable Player last season by his teammates. He tallied 61 tackles, including 20 solo takedowns, with three tackles for a loss, two sacks and an interception returned for a touchdown.

“It’s definitely great because (Garrett) set a standard so I was like, ‘That’s my older brother, I want to be better than him. I want to pass him for all the times he was mean to me as a kid,’” Trey said.

Those accolades didn’t follow in the All-Badger Small Conference listings however, as Trey was left off the all-league team while teammates Connor Sukup and Devin Judd earned second-team and honorable mention honors on defense.

Zenz said he thinks due to the slight “there’s probably a little chip on his shoulder,” and admitted that Trey’s play likely was hampered last season while he recovered from a torn labrum sustained in the final game of the 2020 season.

Trey said that’s far from the case this season as he hasn’t had any troubles this year and it’s definitely shown in the preseason.

Schinker ran a 4.7-second 40-yard dash, as well as a 7.22 three-cone L drill during training camp, according to Zenz, who recognizes how notable those marks are.

“Those are impressive numbers for a high school kid,” Zenz said. “I think that’s what sets him apart. He’s got the raw athletic ability and now he’s pairing with a fantastic work ethic, and I think he’s primed to be one of the best defensive players in the conference this year.”

The Skinny

Coach: Calvin Zenz, second season (sixth overall), 2-7 (16-27).

Last season: 2-7 overall, 2-5 Badger Small Conference, missed playoffs.

Outgoing: The Beavers graduated 11 seniors from Zenz’s debut team last fall, but only lost one All-Badger Small Conference selection. Bryant Yanke was a second-team wide receiver after hauling in 23 catches for 201 yards and a pair of touchdowns last season. Along with Yanke, who added 211 yards and five more scores on the ground, leading rusher Griffen Elder (307 yards, two TDs) and leading offensive lineman Ephraim Albers departed.

Returning: Reedsburg returns four all-conference selections, led by second-team linebacker Connor Sukup. The senior led the Beavers with 69 total tackles, including 27 solo takedowns, to go along with 12 tackles for a loss, three sacks and a fumble recovery and interception apiece. Alongside Sukup, two-way honorable mention picks Carsen Brandt and Jesus Gonzalez return, as well as honorable mention defensive selection Devin Judd. Judd had 58 tackles, including a team-high 14 TFLs and two sacks, while Brandt had 37 tackles (six TFLs) and a team-high five sacks, and Gonzalez had 54 tackles, three TFLs and 2.5 sacks.

Outlook: While the wins didn’t pile up in Zenz’s first season, the Beavers gained a wealth of experience that they’ll look to put to good use in their opening season in the Mississippi Valley Conference this fall. Reedsburg returns seven defensive starters and 10 separate players that started at least one game offensively. Senior Kevin Green is back starting under center for the second straight year and Zenz has been impressed through camp with the righty’s retention of his new playbook from last year. He should have plenty of help up front with a wealth of options along the offensive line. Defensively, look for Sukup, Judd and Trey Schinker to feast on opposing defenses, while newcomers Dane Tonkinson and Alex McCune could make an immediate impact.

2022 Schedule

Date;Game

Aug. 19;at Evansville

Aug. 26;SAUK PRAIRIE

Sept. 2;at La Crosse Central

Sept. 9;LA CROSSE LOGAN

Sept. 16;SPARTA

Sept. 23;at Onalaska

Sept. 30;BARABOO

Oct. 7;at Tomah

Oct. 14;HOLMEN

• Home games in BOLD CAPS

• Games are at 7 p.m. 

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds of black NFL retirees win dementia cases in rescored tests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News