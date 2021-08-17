How Cambria-Friesland football plans to fill holes in order to compete in Trailways Conference

On a positive note, returning running back Owen Jones likes the switch because Burmania gives the Hilltoppers a dual-threat, which bodes well for him because it will open up the offense quite a bit.

“He’s really good at understanding the offense,” Jones said. “He knows where the ball is going to be. It really opens it up for me — the holes will be way more open because they’ve got to account for Drake with the play action.”

Jones was a big reason why the Hilltoppers went 4-2 overall last season, rushing for 471 yards and six touchdowns. He said his personal goal this year is to lead the Trailways in rushing.

“We got Owen Jones who really came on at the end of last season. He was quite a tough runner who actually built himself into an athlete in the offseason,” Bylsma said. “He had a very successful track season and was a phenomenal defensive basketball player. He is setting the tone for practice this year. In terms of senior leadership, there it is.”

Senior Spencer Wiersma will make the switch from offensive tackle to tight end, which means there will be another whole to fill on the offensive line. The Hilltoppers already lost last year’s Offensive Lineman of the Year Eli Lehman to graduation.