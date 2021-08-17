How Cambria-Friesland football plans to fill holes in order to compete in Trailways Conference

Every prep football season, Cambria-Friesland coach Jim Bylsma keeps the Hilltoppers’ expectations the same: Make the playoffs and challenge for a Trailways Conference title.
The problem is Cambria-Friesland has an enrollment of 110, and the 26-player roster represents about 60% of the boys in the school.
So, the question is: are they deep enough to fill those goals set forth?
“Time will tell,” Bylsma said. “We’re blessed, and the thing that blesses us the most is we have coachable kids and kids that are willing to work. We’ve had this every year where we have kids that are willing to change positions because that’s where we have a hole or that’s where we need someone to develop.
“If I think back to the years I’ve coached and twice now, we’ve taken an all-conference receiver and running back and made him an all-conference quarterback by the time he was done. It all depends on how he develops.”
The player making the switch to quarterback this year will be junior Drake Burmania, who was a first-team All-Trailways Conference selection as a receiver. He’ll be asked to fill the shoes of second-team All-Trailways quarterback Kobe Smit.
“It’s definitely going to be difficult to fill in Kobe’s shoes just because he was so fundamentally there,” Drake Burmania said. “It’s tough switching positions. You’re completely switching. You go from catching the ball to throwing it.”
On a positive note, returning running back Owen Jones likes the switch because Burmania gives the Hilltoppers a dual-threat, which bodes well for him because it will open up the offense quite a bit.
“He’s really good at understanding the offense,” Jones said. “He knows where the ball is going to be. It really opens it up for me — the holes will be way more open because they’ve got to account for Drake with the play action.”
Jones was a big reason why the Hilltoppers went 4-2 overall last season, rushing for 471 yards and six touchdowns. He said his personal goal this year is to lead the Trailways in rushing.
“We got Owen Jones who really came on at the end of last season. He was quite a tough runner who actually built himself into an athlete in the offseason,” Bylsma said. “He had a very successful track season and was a phenomenal defensive basketball player. He is setting the tone for practice this year. In terms of senior leadership, there it is.”
Senior Spencer Wiersma will make the switch from offensive tackle to tight end, which means there will be another whole to fill on the offensive line. The Hilltoppers already lost last year’s Offensive Lineman of the Year Eli Lehman to graduation.
However, Bylsma believes senior Carlos Salgado, who is stronger but shorter and lighter, will give it his shot. He’s joined by junior Tate DeJager at guard as well. CF will have transfers Tanner Gollon from Rio and Parker Boomsma from Randolph expected to earn some time this season as well.
Senior Benji Szytz is back after missing his junior season due to COVID-19. As a sophomore, he was a two-way starter in the trenches.
“We’ll have a core of decent linemen, but we won’t be deep,” Bylsma said.
That conundrum will be a theme for most positions, though, but the one positive Bylsma gets from the players is the commitment he’s getting in the offseason workout program by the freshmen and sophomore classes.
“If football is a numbers game and a senior’s game, we’re on thin ice there. We have to stay injury free,” Bylsma said. “We have some of the most dedicated lifted in this year’s freshmen and sophomore class. The future bolds very bright, but we’re thin.
“It’s part of the legacy of the program because their fathers were all very good players. Their fathers realize what football teaches and they want their sons to have those lessons.”
Area football preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Colton Brunell, soph., TE/LB, Columbus
Making an impact at the varsity level as just a freshman is quite the feat, but Brunell did so with ease this past spring. The 6-foot-1, 182-pounder starred on both sides of the ball for the Cardinals, but especially on defense, logging a third-best 38 tackles, including 10 solo takedowns, to go along with four tackles for loss, five sacks, a pair of fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Brunel also added nine catches for 163 yards and a score.
John Appelfeldt, sr., OL/DL, Dodgeland
A second-team All-Eastern Suburban Conference selection last fall on both sides of the ball, Appenfeldt was a positive motor for the slogging Trojans. The 6-4, 260 pounder notched 23 tackles last season, including 14 solo in just six games with one tackle for loss. And as the anchor of the Trojans offensive line, he was one of the only things moving forward for a unit that was usually stuck in reverse.
Gavin Wodill, sr., OL/DL, Fall River/Rio
Standing at just 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Wodill isn’t the biggest lineman, but he certainly knows how to throw his weight around. The senior was a force on both sides of the ball for the Rebels, earning two-way first-team All-Trailways Conference honors. Wodill paced Fall River/Rio defensively with 29 tackles, including 12 solo, to go along with seven tackles for loss and three sacks. Meanwhile, on offense he helped the Rebels rack up 1,122 total yards, including 716 yards and five scores on the ground.
Lucas Heyroth, sr., RB/OLB Lodi
The younger brother of 2017 AP State Player of the Year Jacob Heyroth, Lucas Heyroth proved he’s a lot like big brother this past spring. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound running back/outside linebacker earned two-way All-Region honors and was an honorable mention All-State pick by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association for carrying the ball, and for good reason. Heyroth finished with 779 yards and seven scores on just 91 touches in the five-game alternate fall season, good for an average of 155.8 yards per game and 8.6 yards per attempt. On defense, he also accounted for 23 tackles (17 solo), as well as nine tackles for loss, six sacks and a forced fumble. And after taking home three gold medals from the WIAA Div. 2 state track and field meet, Heyroth will be hunting more gold this fall.
Mitchell Lane, Sr., OL/DL, Lodi
The Blue Devils offense was successful as ever this past spring piling up over 2,000 total yards and 27 touchdowns. While his name wasn’t on the stat sheet much, Lane played a big hand in that success. The 6-foot-2, 285-pounder garnered Small Schools Honorable Mention All-State honors, as well as a spring All-Region pick, from the WFCA in helping pave the way for the Blue Devils.
Spenser Lehman, sr., QB, Mauston
In his first season as the starting signal caller last fall for the Golden Eagles, Lehman looked like a seasoned pro. The 5-foot-10, 140-pound righty earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors and for good reason, throwing for a league-best 1,023 yards with 14 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Lehman was extremely efficient as well, completing 74-of-106 passes for a 69.8 completion percentage while averaging 146.1 yards per game.
Mekhi Baradji, sr., RB/LB, Necedah
A pass-catching running back has become a prized commodity in football, and Baradji was just that for coach Chris Rice. The 5-10, 172-pounder accounted for 925 total yards in the alternate fall season season, leading the Cardinals in rushing with 695 yards and four touchdowns on 78 carries (115.8 yards per game), and receiving with 12 catches for 230 yards and another score. His success wasn’t limited to the offensive side either as Baradji added 36 tackles, including 13 solo, as well as three fumble recoveries with one returned for a touchdown, an interception, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.
Derek Lindert, sr., RB/DB/WR, Pardeeville
While he missed his junior season last year, opponents shouldn’t sleep on Lindert this fall. The Bulldog had a phenomenal sophomore season in 2019, rushing for 1,182 yards and 14 touchdowns on 208 carries, good for 118.2 yards per game and 5.7 yards per attempt. The 6-foot, 165 pounder also had nine catches for 209 yards and another score to garner first-team All-Trailways Large Conference honors and added 61 tackles (36 solo) on defense to boot for second-team all-league recognition.
Dylan Elsing, sr., TE/LB, Poynette
Anywhere and everywhere, anything and everything. It’s an apt description of what Elsing did for the Pumas this past spring. A true jack-of-all-trades, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound tight end/linebacker was a two-way second-team All-COVID Large Conference selection after leading the Pumas in rushing and tackling, while finishing second in receiving. Elsing anchored the Poynette defense with 50 tackles (25 solo) as well as three interceptions. Offensively, he had 183 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries (9.6 yards per attempt) and added 11 catches for 149 yards and a score.
Matt Getgen, sr., RB/ILB, Wisconsin Dells
Either with the ball in his hands or hunting it on defense, Getgen was all over the field for the Chiefs last fall. A solid two-way starter, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors at inside linebacker after tallying 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and an interception. Getgen also added 208 yards of total offense, including 128 on the ground on 26 carries, a number that should go up this season.