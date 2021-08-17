 Skip to main content
How Cambria-Friesland football plans to fill holes in order to compete in Trailways Conference
How Cambria-Friesland football plans to fill holes in order to compete in Trailways Conference

Every prep football season, Cambria-Friesland coach Jim Bylsma keeps the Hilltoppers’ expectations the same: Make the playoffs and challenge for a Trailways Conference title.

The problem is Cambria-Friesland has an enrollment of 110, and the 26-player roster represents about 60% of the boys in the school.

So, the question is: are they deep enough to fill those goals set forth?

“Time will tell,” Bylsma said. “We’re blessed, and the thing that blesses us the most is we have coachable kids and kids that are willing to work. We’ve had this every year where we have kids that are willing to change positions because that’s where we have a hole or that’s where we need someone to develop.

“If I think back to the years I’ve coached and twice now, we’ve taken an all-conference receiver and running back and made him an all-conference quarterback by the time he was done. It all depends on how he develops.”

The player making the switch to quarterback this year will be junior Drake Burmania, who was a first-team All-Trailways Conference selection as a receiver. He’ll be asked to fill the shoes of second-team All-Trailways quarterback Kobe Smit.

“It’s definitely going to be difficult to fill in Kobe’s shoes just because he was so fundamentally there,” Drake Burmania said. “It’s tough switching positions. You’re completely switching. You go from catching the ball to throwing it.”

On a positive note, returning running back Owen Jones likes the switch because Burmania gives the Hilltoppers a dual-threat, which bodes well for him because it will open up the offense quite a bit.

“He’s really good at understanding the offense,” Jones said. “He knows where the ball is going to be. It really opens it up for me — the holes will be way more open because they’ve got to account for Drake with the play action.”

Jones was a big reason why the Hilltoppers went 4-2 overall last season, rushing for 471 yards and six touchdowns. He said his personal goal this year is to lead the Trailways in rushing.

“We got Owen Jones who really came on at the end of last season. He was quite a tough runner who actually built himself into an athlete in the offseason,” Bylsma said. “He had a very successful track season and was a phenomenal defensive basketball player. He is setting the tone for practice this year. In terms of senior leadership, there it is.”

Senior Spencer Wiersma will make the switch from offensive tackle to tight end, which means there will be another whole to fill on the offensive line. The Hilltoppers already lost last year’s Offensive Lineman of the Year Eli Lehman to graduation.

Quick hits: Everything you need to know on Beaver Dam area football teams this fall

However, Bylsma believes senior Carlos Salgado, who is stronger but shorter and lighter, will give it his shot. He’s joined by junior Tate DeJager at guard as well. CF will have transfers Tanner Gollon from Rio and Parker Boomsma from Randolph expected to earn some time this season as well.

Senior Benji Szytz is back after missing his junior season due to COVID-19. As a sophomore, he was a two-way starter in the trenches.

“We’ll have a core of decent linemen, but we won’t be deep,” Bylsma said.

That conundrum will be a theme for most positions, though, but the one positive Bylsma gets from the players is the commitment he’s getting in the offseason workout program by the freshmen and sophomore classes.

“If football is a numbers game and a senior’s game, we’re on thin ice there. We have to stay injury free,” Bylsma said. “We have some of the most dedicated lifted in this year’s freshmen and sophomore class. The future bolds very bright, but we’re thin.

“It’s part of the legacy of the program because their fathers were all very good players. Their fathers realize what football teaches and they want their sons to have those lessons.”

 

