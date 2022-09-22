How coaches use versatile athletes to put them in positions to best benefit the team

Jim Bylsma knows a thing or two about moving pieces around to form a competitive high school football team.

He’s been the head coach at Cambria-Friesland for four decades, tallying up a 260-131 record with 15 conference titles and one WIAA Division 7 state championship, and he’s only been wrong once during that time of moving a player to a specific spot.

Bylsma isn’t the first coach that moved a player from a skilled position (quarterback, running back, receiver, defensive back, linebacker) to somewhere in the trenches or vice versa, and he certainly won’t be the last because it happens all around the state every season.

“It’s necessity, you have to put your best players in the spots that they have a chance to help the team the most,” Bylsma said. “If you go down to third- and fourth-grade football, every one of those kids wants to be a quarterback or a receiver. That’s the mentality that sticks through most of football.

"We approach it this way, the kid has to understand your entire system and scheme. Once they do that and they realize how valuable each part of the puzzle is, then I think there’s more of a willingness to do that. At our place, there’s a lot of things that happen to make that transition happen easy.”

Bylsma has the accolades to back up what he preaches to the Hilltoppers over the years, which is having a team-first mentality.

“I think a lot of it is if you sell the team mentality and the idea that whatever you do, it has to be for the team benefit,” he said. “I don’t know if there is a resentment or a hesitancy for that person to move.”

Part of that has to be the attitude of a player willing to switch positions.

“Attitude will take you further than ability in high school football,” Bylsma said. “If you’re willing to put your heart and soul into it, no matter what position you are, you should be successful.”

Training for switch

Middleton senior Gus Wenning was one who did everything he could to prepare to make the switch for an All-Big Eight Conference defensive tackle to inside linebacker.

“You could often walk out (on the football field) during the summer and find him doing drills on his own,” Middleton coach Jason Pertzborn said. “He’s working hard on his own and just studying football. He’s always asking to watch more film every day.”

Wenning’s view on the field changed from the man in front of him to viewing the entire offense, so he needed the added work to understand what offenses are trying to do in a broader sense. He’s third on the team with 35 total tackles (18 solo), five for a loss and one sack.

“There are definitely more reads,” Wenning said. “You’ve got to know what’s going on pretty much everywhere. I’ve been able to pick it up pretty easy.”

Versatility is key

Versatility of a player is important for any team. Wenning still gives Pertzborn the advantage of putting together packages where he’ll have his hand in the dirt.

“Moving Gus from D-line probably took away the best D-lineman in the program,” Pertzborn said. “Not that the guys who are there aren’t good, but they’re not where Gus is. They’re young. None of them are seniors. We’re starting two juniors and a sophomore in those spots.”

Versatility can mean more options for a team as well. Beaver Dam, Waupun and Sauk Prairie have found versatility in their players this season.

Beaver Dam coach Brock Linde moved senior Michael Fox from guard to fullback, Waupun coach Adrian Harmsen moved junior Abel Kooima from guard to tight end, and Sauk Prairie coach Randy Wallace moved Nolan Vils from fullback to right tackle after switching from a traditional wing-T scheme to zone blocking.

“Like every program, you wish you had 10 or 11 of those guys, so you can move them all over the place,” Wallace said. “… Their skillset and their unselfishness (give us) a team-first mentality. They want the team to succeed.”

Best fit

Vils played fullback as a junior after starting on the offensive line his first two seasons. He’s back on the offensive line due to personnel.

“I think good athletes can play where ever they’re put and produce there,” Vils said. “It’s valuable as an athlete to have versatility like that. Being able to play multiple positions, especially going from a lineman to a fullback (and vice versa).”

Something Wisconsin Dells coach Mike Janke knows all too well.

“(The) line is the hardest position to solidify at times due to the lack of individual statistics associated with it,” Janke said. “A good team needs five solid linemen at a time, so in years past we have had to sit kids down and tell them for the best of the team we need some of our strongest kids to play there. Without a solid offensive line it makes offense really hard. If we do not solidify those positions, those individual statistics would not happen.”

Janke said the Chiefs (4-1, 3-0 South Central) have been fortunate to have five linemen who love playing in the trenches the last three seasons, which is a big reason why they’ve gone 19-5 overall since 2020.

That’s why having “one big cohesive unit” up front for the Golden Beavers was important for Linde. So he moved Fox to fullback. It gives two sophomores a chance to start as well as coming off the field together during games.

“Part of it is we like to give our linemen as many breaks as possible throughout the game,” Linde said. “There’s a lot of checks that happen at the line of scrimmage and a lot of things that are happening in the box throughout the course of the game that can never really be predicted through film study. We like to have our linemen get off the field, sit down as a unit with the coach and watch the clips.”

For the Warriors, Kooima’s switch allowed for not only another blocking body on the line, but also speed at tight end because it’s a position that can also go out for passes if need be.

“Just looking at our team as a whole, we had a lot of new kids join, which is great to see,” Harmsen said. “We’re just trying to see what is our best fit for everyone on our team. We really looked at Abel specifically, we really think we can use his talents better as a tight end over a lineman.”