How Colton Brunell became Columbus' greatest running back, and why he's just getting started

COLUMBUS — When Andrew Selgrad accepted the Columbus football coaching job two summers ago, he didn’t know what he had.

All he was hoping for was that he had enough talent on the offensive line to correctly block counter and power run plays. He didn’t know two seasons later he'd have a gem in the backfield named Colton Brunell.

As a freshman during the alternate fall season in the spring of 2021, Brunell started out at tight end while his older brother Caden Brunell was finishing out his career as the starting running back. When Selgrad got there later that summer, he recognized the younger Brunell had some talent and on a whim decided to give him a shot at replacing his brother.

Ever since then, all Colton Brunell, now a junior, has done is put his name in the record books and made the Cardinals a threat week by week.

“He’s one of those special runners who can run you over, side-step you, jump cut and his burst out of his jump cuts or any of his cuts is really good,” Selgrad said. “He’s just a very talented young man. The thing is he plays football with passion and with a controlled violence that is rare among football players, especially at his age.”

The Cardinals (9-0) finished with a 56-14 Capitol Conference victory over New Glarus/Monticello last week. Brunell ran for 198 yards and four touchdowns. That effort brought his career total to 4,024 yards and broke the program's career rushing record, which was 3,972 yards set by 1997 grad Nathan Roberts.

Roberts racked up his career mark from 1994 to 1996. Brunell has only needed 21 games across two seasons to surpass Roberts. As a sophomore, Brunell set the single-season rushing record with a bonkers 2,221 yards and 31 touchdowns.

He’s come close to matching those stats with 1,803 yards and 26 touchdowns as a junior.

“Did I envision this kind of success? I knew if we could, as a team, jell and have players and coaches and everybody pulling into the same direction, I thought we could have success, but Colton just fits the scheme,” Selgrad said. “He fits everything that we’re asking for. If you could mold a back that you would want for this offense, he’s the kind of player you would want.”

Brunell has done that and then some each week. But what stands out to his coaches and teammates is his attitude. Selgrad said he’s not a “me guy” and doesn’t want to take all the credit.

“I love him to death,” Columbus senior offensive lineman Collin Selk said. “He’s always putting smiles on people’s faces and he wants to make people around him better. He always gives credit to his teammates. That’s what I really love about him. It’s always fun to play with him.”

Selk is a three-year starter, so he’s been part of all the record-breaking performances. And even he would admit that at times his running back has gotten him out of trouble.

“Absolutely, there’s some plays where I’m watching on film where I’ll maybe I’ll miss my counter block or I’ll miss my power block and then Colton will end up bouncing off of him, then I won’t be getting yelled at because Colton took it to the house,” Selk said.

Three weeks ago, Selk and his teammates got to watch Brunell break off for some big plays against Capitol Conference rival Lodi. Brunell set the single-game rushing record with 335 yards, previously held by Jamie Price when he ran for 321 yards in 1997, to go along with three touchdowns in a 42-14 victory.

“There is definitely a few plays against Lodi this year that he just broke a few off and it was just special to watch,” Selk said. “I remember there was a power run to the right and he just got to the second level and there was a safety there. He just made him miss and just went all the way (for a 77-yard touchdown).”

Said Brunell: “Since it was a really important game, it was probably the best time to break that record. I had a lot of nerves going into that game. To have a good game and break the school record was awesome.”

There are times his teammates are dumbstruck when watching Brunell do his thing on the field, too.

“It’s really special,” Columbus senior offensive lineman Jaymeson Sullivan said. “He’s a great player. I’ve grown up with him, so it’s special. The things he’s able to do with the football in his hands, I haven’t seen anyone like him before. He’s able to turn a 2-yard loss into 20 yards like it’s nothing.

“It always seems like the first guy he meets at the hole, he’s going to break his tackle. He doesn’t need a lot of space, it’s just a small opening and it seems like he finds it every time.”

Both Selk and Sullivan are part of an experienced offensive line that has some beef up front as well. Something Brunell admires because it makes his job easier.

“They help so much,” Brunell said. “Running behind a 250-pounder across the board is really nice. We have a bigger line than everybody else (which) really helps. It makes me not have to carry everybody on my back because I’ve got everybody helping me with it.”

And the entire offense is jelling just like Selgrad had hoped.

“It’s really important because there will be times where the defense will do something and we have to adjust as blockers,” Sullivan said. “Then he’s able to find a cutback lane because he understands the scheme.

"That’s how a lot of our big runs happen is when we adjust blocking and he’s able to find an open lane and have a big run.”