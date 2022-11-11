How Columbus punched its ticket to next week's WIAA Division 4 state championship game

RIPON — The first half of Friday’s WIAA Division 4 state semifinal didn’t go as planned for the Columbus football team.

The top-seeded Cardinals made mental mistakes and went into halftime with a one-point deficit. However, they stonewalled second-seeded Freedom in the second half on their way to a 32-16 victory at Ingalls Field.

“It was just a struggle for us,” Columbus’ Colton Brunell said. “We had to fight a lot of adversity, but we came out on top.”

The victory sent the Cardinals to next week’s state championship game against Waukesha Catholic Memorial, who defeated Two Rivers 20-14 on Friday night. It will be Columbus’ fourth trip to Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, and its first since 1996. They won Division 4 state championships in 1990 and 1996.

“This is amazing,” Columbus’ Nathan Cotter said. “I can’t even put it into words. It’s awesome to get it done. We knew we could do it. We just executed and got it done in the second half.”

Columbus (13-0) fell behind 3-0 after a 29-yard field goal by Nolan Phillips with 2 minutes, 4 seconds left in the first quarter. However, with 9 seconds left in the quarter, Brunell tackled Freedom’s Carter Kriewaldt in the end zone to cut the deficit to 3-2.

The Cardinals got the ball back and two plays later saw Brunell run for a 48-yard touchdown just 11 seconds into the second quarter. After a failed two-point conversion, Columbus had an 8-3 lead over Freedom (11-2).

The first half saw Columbus commit five false start penalties, and broken defensive plays allowed the Irish to stay within striking distance.

“We came out slow,” Cotter said. “We knew we didn’t want it to end. We knew we had to play good. We just put it together and did what we had to do.

“It was very different. We never trailed very much. I don’t know, we did it. We fought through it.”

On the third play on the ensuing offensive possession, Matt Wyngaard connected with Carson Clausen for a 69-yard touchdown pass to give Freedom a 10-8 lead.

Brunell gave Columbus the lead back with 2:57 left before half with a 5-yard run up the middle to go up 15-10. Freedom responded with 55 seconds left when Wyngaard found Clausen for an 11-yard touchdown to put the Irish up 16-15 at the break.

Wyngaard threw for 189 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Clausen caught six passes for 136 yards.

“We’re down by one (point) and we could’ve been down by three touchdowns,” Columbus coach Andrew Selgrad said. “We just had to keep our focus and we just had to finally just start playing like we can.”

Brunell, who ran for 193 yards and three touchdowns, put on a defensive show in the second half. He made two interceptions and recovered a fumble.

“It’s a collective effort from everyone,” Selgrad said. “We’ve got playmakers everywhere. Colton’s one of many. I’m proud of the way he played. He stepped up huge. Those picks were huge. We’re forcing that bad ball because we’re getting a pass rush from our D-line and our outside linebackers. It takes a collective effort for that to happen.”

Brunell’s fumble recovery with 6:50 left in the third led to a 1-yard touchdown run 1:10 later to regain the lead at 22-16.

His first interception put the Cardinals at their own 3 yard-line, which stopped the Irish from scoring from the red zone. His second interception with 11:09 remaining led to a 31-yard field goal by Corbin Hynes to put the Cardinals up 25-16.

Cotter, who ran for 53 yards, rounded out the scoring with a 12-yard touchdown run with 3:58 to go. Only 26 seconds later, Jefferson Mobry made an interception which allowed the Cardinals to run out the clock.

“They were huge,” Brunell said of the three second-half interceptions. “We were able to die down some clock and finish it off.”

It finished a goal of making it to state the Cardinals made at the beginning of the season.

“We’re not done yet,” Selgrad said. “We’ve got one more game. The thing about playoff football is you make it to state and you know when it’s done. Every week, you’re fighting for your life until state. Now it’s time to just play football. It’s the last game of the year.”