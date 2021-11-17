How former coach Tom Noennig laid the foundation for state-bound Mayville football's current success

What followed Noennig to Hartford was Mayville’s success. The Cardinals needed the stability from their head coach because before Noennig returned in 2016, they went through two coaching changes in 2015 before Mark McCormick took the job.

There needed to be some excitement brought back to Mayville — the Cardinals got it from Noennig.

“There was definitely a huge environment change,” said senior Ty Hockers, who was in middle school when Noennig came back in 2016. “You could just see on the field when you came to watch. You could tell at the high school, the players were all real excited for him to be back. He really started to flip the program around.”

Noennig said the first thing he did when he got to Mayville was change the culture — getting the players in the weight room consistently and instilling a winning mentality all over again.

In his first season back, Noennig and the Cardinals went 2-7 overall and 2-4 in the Flyway Conference.

“That first year we struggled,” Noennig said. “We were competitive and in quite a few of those games, we just ran out of gas and didn’t quite know how to make those plays in the fourth quarter to get over the edge. The year after that, things started to change for the better and so on. It grew.”