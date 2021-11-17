How former coach Tom Noennig laid the foundation for state-bound Mayville football's current success

MAYVILLE — Turnarounds in high school football don’t happen overnight.
It’s rare to see a squad turn flip the script in a short amount of time like the way the Mayville prep football team has done over the last six seasons.
The Cardinals (11-2) went from nobodies to competing against La Crosse Aquinas (13-0) Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium for the WIAA Division 5 state championship.
The reason for it was Tom Noennig decided to come back for a second stint and rebuild the program.
“It’s cliché, but before you build, you’ve got to get a foundation,” Mayville offensive line coach Kevin Knoll said. “When Tom came in, he was an established coach and well respected. To get that figured out and rolling back where it should be, everybody is buying in. There’s no second guesses. There’s no, ‘How long is this guy going to be here?’”
Head coach Scott Hilber and assistant coaches Dan Decker, Kevin Knoll, Jeremy Schraufnagel all played for state titles at Mayville in the early 90s, but now they get to coach Mayville in one Thursday.
The Cardinals were stacked in tradition having had three WIAA Division 4 state championship appearances (winning one in 1994) during the 1990s under then-coach Alex Hilber, then when Noennig took over in 2004, he accumulated a 29-16 record and guided them back to a Div. 4 state championship game in 2006 and a Flyway Conference title in 2007.
Then Noennig vanished, leaving Mayville for the head coaching position at Hartford Union High School in 2008, where he spent the next seven seasons (2009-2015) and had a 28-38 record to go along with a trio of playoff appearances (2009, 2010, 2014).
What followed Noennig to Hartford was Mayville’s success. The Cardinals needed the stability from their head coach because before Noennig returned in 2016, they went through two coaching changes in 2015 before Mark McCormick took the job.
There needed to be some excitement brought back to Mayville — the Cardinals got it from Noennig.
“There was definitely a huge environment change,” said senior Ty Hockers, who was in middle school when Noennig came back in 2016. “You could just see on the field when you came to watch. You could tell at the high school, the players were all real excited for him to be back. He really started to flip the program around.”
Noennig said the first thing he did when he got to Mayville was change the culture — getting the players in the weight room consistently and instilling a winning mentality all over again.
In his first season back, Noennig and the Cardinals went 2-7 overall and 2-4 in the Flyway Conference.
“That first year we struggled,” Noennig said. “We were competitive and in quite a few of those games, we just ran out of gas and didn’t quite know how to make those plays in the fourth quarter to get over the edge. The year after that, things started to change for the better and so on. It grew.”
Mayville used that experience gained in Noennig’s first year to go 5-4 in the regular season and 4-2 in the Flyway Conference in 2017, which propelled them into the postseason for the first time since 2009. In the first round the Cardinals lost a tough battle with undefeated Lodi, leading 31-24 to start the fourth quarter before suffering a 38-31 defeat to the eventual state-champion Blue Devils.
“When I decided to come back, I had no idea what it was going to be like,” Noennig said. “After the first year or two, seeing what was happening, you knew that we were on the right track.”
The Cardinals were starting to believe in what Noennig was preaching day in and day out because he was showing his love for not just the varsity program, but also the youth and middle school programs as a whole.
“The old adage is very true. They don’t care what you know, it’s how much you care,” Noennig said. “If you’re going to be a good coach, you’ve got to spend time with your youth program. You’ve got to spend time with the coaches at the lower levels. You’ve got to talk to those kids. You’ve got to make sure that you’re around and make sure that they know you’re taking an interest in them.”
Current seniors Cadon Hardesty and Logan Arroyo, along with Hockers, agreed. They remembered Noennig showing up to their middle school practices.
Noennig made it a point to keep the youth programs involved. When current-head coach Scott Hilber took over as the defensive coordinator beginning in 2018, he remembered when Noennig would make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches after workouts and invite them over with the varsity program.
“He’d just do stuff like that and take the time for the young guys,” Hilber said. “You’re sitting at school 6:30 or 7 o’clock in the morning and you’re not leaving school until 5 o’clock at night because the middle school has to lift, that’s commitment. That’s the stuff that Tom is willing to do and these kids right now are the ones that were part of it.
“That’s just the lesson. There’s many different ways to do it, but the formula is pretty much the same. You’ve got to put in the time and you’ve got to put in the effort, and that’s for coaches and the kids.”
Mayville punches back all night, holds off Belleville to advance to state title game for first time in 15 years
The Cardinals made it back to the postseason again in 2018 before bowing out in the second round after a 45-7 loss to Lake Country Lutheran. Mayville finished 6-5 overall and 3-2 in the Flyway Conference that season.
But then Mayville took a step back in 2019, finishing the season 2-7 overall and 1-5 in the Flyway Conference. Part of the problem was many of the juniors and seniors now were getting significant playing time as freshmen and sophomores that year and weren't really ready to compete at the varsity level.
But that baptism by fire is paying dividends now.
“It really hardened us,” Arroyo said. “We really learned the offense. We really got the experience hitting bigger guys, being the underdogs every single game. Once we got to playing kids our age, we were just above them, most of them.”
Another problem was Noennig had taken on a bigger role in the Mayville School District — shifting from being a teacher to being both the athletic director and dean of students. And after much time thinking about it, Noennig stepped down soon after the 2019 season.
“It took me a while to make that decision because the first couple of years as the AD and football coach, that’s a tough double,” Noennig said. “Then you throw the dean of students in there and that’s even tougher. It’s a lot of hats and I think if Scott wouldn’t have been on staff, I probably wouldn’t have taken the (administrative) position in the first place.”
Noennig felt confident in Hilber because of the success he had found in his previous stints with Columbus (2013-2016) and Nekoosa (2003-2012).
“I knew he was very competent and I knew he was going to do a great job,” Noennig said. “I felt perfectly confident in what was going on where I didn’t have to be out here every day and coach. I can go into the office and help all the programs from there.”
Knoll, who traveled to Hartford along with Noennig, said his friend didn’t want a repeat of what happened after Noennig’s first go-around at Mayville.
“He wasn’t going to step away unless he knew,” Knoll said. “When we left to go to Hartford, that’s when things (took a turn for the worse). When we came back, that wasn’t going to happen again. He wasn’t going to retire unless he had a good, quality candidate that could do it.”
When Hilber first took over prior to the 2020 season, which for Mayville actually didn't take place until this past spring during the WIAA's alternate fall season carved out for teams impacted by the pandemic, he said one of the first words he told the team was "trust."
He said when players and coaches can believe in what he’s saying even though they might not agree, that’s when good things start to happen for a program.
“I said trust is everything to a team,” Hilber said. “If you don’t have trust, you find yourselves unable to compete.”
"This is for him": Mayville dedicates 34-27 WIAA Div. 5 victory over Campbellsport after junior Nick Hughes
From the get-go, the Cardinals found themselves competing against most teams they played against. They went 5-2 in the spring and are currently 11-2 this fall. They also defeated Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs — a perennial state title contender team with nine state championships — 7-6 in the spring and 35-28 this fall.
“This year’s season kind of feels like an extension of last year because we played in the spring and it was so late,” Hilber said. “Literally after we ended the season, a month later we were in summer workouts. The seasons blended together. That was nice for the spring being my first season and then coming in here. It was good. Where I started to really feel the trust was the Springs game (in Week 3). We talked about that being the springboard for us.
“I didn’t know we would be contenders at a state level. I knew at that point we would be contenders in our conference, obviously.”
The Flyway Conference race ended in a three-way tie with the Cardinals, the Ledgers and Campbellsport, which defeated Mayville 18-13 to end the regular season, all with matching 6-1 records. The Cardinals got their revenge as they defeated the Cougars 34-27 to end their season in the third round of the playoffs.
Then the Cardinals defeated Belleville, 42-25, last week to advance to the state championship game. Mayville will be able to watch the Ledgers battle for the Div. 6 state championship game against Colby at 1 p.m. Thursday before taking the field themselves in the following game at 4 p.m.
“It’s awesome. We come from a tough conference,” Hockers said. “We’ve always known that. We knew the teams that we’re going to play in our conference are really great — it’s great players and great coaching. I couldn’t ask for anything better. Congrats to Springs, they work hard — great team and great program.”
Win or lose Thursday, that trust component Hilber set in place is starting to work because of what his father, Alex Hilber, taught him.
“The most important thing I learned from him was you’ve really got to establish a relationship with your kids,” Hilber said. “You can’t push individuals to become their best unless you first establish a report and relationship with them. I really got that from him. As hard as he was on some guys, he knew exactly what he had to do to get that relationship, so they feel affection from him.”
Photos: Mayville and Belleville do battle for a spot in the Division 5 state championship game
Andrew Thom, Ramon Volkert, Jackson Wade
Ty Hockers
Bradley Bushke
Adison Mittelstadt
Cadon Hardesty, Cole Legas
Ty Hockers
Blake Schraufnagel
Garrett Olson
Bradley Bushke
Cole Legas
Scott Hilber
Braedon Vollmer
GALLERY: Action from Friday's WIAA Division 5 Level 3 playoff football game between Mayville and Campbellsport
Adison Mittelstadt.jpg
Andrew Thom 2.jpg
Andrew Thom
Austin Musack.jpg
Blake Schraufnagel 2.jpg
Blake Schraufnagel 3.jpg
Blake Schraufnagel 4.jpg
Blake Schraufnagel
Braedon Vollmer 2.jpg
Braedon Vollmer.jpg
Caden Hardesty 2.jpg
Caden Hardesty 3.jpg
Caden Hardesty
Cohen Raddemann.jpg
Mayville vs Campbellsport 2.jpg
Mayville vs Campbellsport.jpg
Reilly Nadolski
Zane Vetter.jpg
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.