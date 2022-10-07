How Jason Weaver's Johnny on the spot moment helped Cambria-Friesland keep undefeated season alive

CAMBRIA — Tight ends normally don’t get touchdowns for the Cambria-Friesland High School football team.

Those are normally reserved for the running backs or quarterbacks.

However, that changed in Friday night’s Trailways Conference clash with Fall River/Rio when junior running back Isaac DeYoung fumbled inside the 4 yard-line. Junior Jason Weaver picked it up and carried the ball in for a 4-yard touchdown, and a two-point conversion off a run by sophomore Carter Drews gave the Hilltoppers the go-ahead lead with about 5 minutes left and an eventual 22-18 victory.

“That was Johnny on the spot and he was aware enough to pick it up and get in the end zone,” said Cambria-Friesland coach Jim Bylsma, who is Weaver’s grandfather. “Obviously, he’s a special player to me.”

DeYoung was happy to see the play didn’t end in disaster.

“I love my teammates being there for me,” he said. “He came in clutch for us there. He really helped.”

Said Weaver: “I was upset because we fumbled a lot this game, but I’m just happy to help. It’s not every day you get a rushing touchdown when we’re a tight end.”

Weaver’s had two catches for 15 yards and a touchdown this season with no rushing attempts heading into Friday’s contest.

The one-score point differential is the sixth one the Hilltoppers (8-0, 5-0 Trailways), the seventh-ranked team in Division 7 in the WisSports.net Coaches Poll, has had this season.

“It comes from the heart,” DeYoung said. “We know we’re the smallest school in the conference and we know what we had to do from Day 1 on how to win. We had a goal set, and we went and got it.”

Fall River/Rio senior Matthew Miller took notice of how good the Hilltoppers are from the get-go.

“We know that they were going to be very tough and physical,” he said. “They don’t run a lot, but what they run, they run it really well.”

The latest test, the Rebels (2-6, 2-4), had an incredible display of athletic talent at quarterback with Miller.

Miller completed 7 of 14 for 121 yards and two touchdowns while also running for 88 yards and a touchdown.

“I told him when we were in the line, shaking hands, ‘He’s a human highlight reel,’” Bylsma said. “He was just all over the place.”

DeYoung, who finished with 53 rushing yards, ran for his first touchdown on a 5-yard run up the middle with 7:44 left in the first quarter to put CF up 6-0.

Following a fumble recovery by freshman Ethan Abegglen at the CF 28, the Rebels needed four plays for Miller to connect with junior Jakob Johnsrud for a 13-yard touchdown to tie the game at 6 as time expired in the first quarter.

DeYoung scored his second TD off a 1-yard run with 6:42 left before halftime. Junior Trevor Krueger found the end zone on a run play to tack on two more points for a 14-6 lead.

Miller responded by driving the Rebels on an 11-play drive that ended with him hitting junior Ceegan Rauls for a 31-yard touchdown pass with 47 seconds left. After a failed two-point conversion, the Hilltoppers still led 14-12.

After a scoreless third quarter, the fourth quarter began with Drews, who had 48 rushing yards, fumbling, which was recovered by junior Devin Foulkes at the CF 27 with 11:25 left. It led to an 11-yard touchdown run by Miller to take an 18-14 lead.

But that didn’t stop the Hilltoppers from losing all the momentum as Kreuger returned the ensuing kickoff to the Rebels’ 25 and eight plays later the fans saw Weaver picking up DeYoung’s fumble and scoring.

“I liked the confidence our team had,” Miller said. “We knew we had to get the stop. We didn’t get one. They had a really nice kick return. They set up a pretty nice wall on that left side. They got it down to the 25 yard-line and the rest is history from there. They executed when they needed to.”

The Rebels still had a chance with 5 minutes left. But after seven plays they saw themselves in a fourth-and-25 where Miller called his own number. He scrambled for almost 21 yards before being stopped.

“I knew they were going to drop back in coverage, so I knew we probably weren’t going to have something deep,” Miller said. “With them running Cover 3, we have verts going, but they played it pretty well. I was thinking right away I was going to take off.”

The Hilltoppers took a knee to keep their undefeated season intact.

“We can play close games,” Bylsma said. “We can play from behind. That’s as long as our kids execute and do what they’re supposed to do.”