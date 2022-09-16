How John Scott's hard running fueled Wisconsin Dells football's comeback win over rival Mauston

MAUSTON — Entering this season, Wisconsin Dells high school football coach Mike Janke knew exactly just how strong John Scott was.

The senior plays hockey on the Reedsburg co-op team after he hangs up his shoulder pads for the fall so he certainly knows how to hit. Janke and his staff were just unaware of how the 6-foot, 185-pound bruiser could impact the Chiefs' offense.

“We didn’t really know how he could complement us in the run game,” Janke said.

The second-year coach and Co. are more than aware now. Scott delivered a statement game Friday night, rushing for 196 yards and all five Chiefs touchdowns on 22 carries to fuel Wisconsin Dells’ 32-14 comeback win over rival Mauston in a South Central Conference game at Mauston Middle School.

“I have no idea, it just happens,” Scott said of his hard running with a chuckle. “I just think it’s because of hockey and all that; playing hard and playing physical.”

Said Janke: “We kind of ran him ragged tonight and we didn’t know what we had with him. Tonight was a great performance and one of those all-timers that I can remember in high school football.”

Scott took command late in the third quarter and over the entire final 12 minutes in helping the Chiefs (4-1, 3-0 South Central) surge past the Golden Eagles. After turning it over on each of its first two possessions in the third quarter, Wisconsin Dells marched 75 yards after forcing a second straight Mauston punt.

Scott provided the exclamation point, powering in from 5 yards out on the opening play of the fourth quarter to give the Chiefs an 18-14 lead with 11 minutes, 55 seconds left. That third touchdown run of the night gave Wisconsin Dells the lead for good, but not without some pushback from the Golden Eagles (1-4, 1-2).

Mauston immediately looked to respond, driving down to the edge of the Chiefs' red zone, but facing a fourth-and-7, quarterback Tyler Link’s pass intended for junior Alex Suhr was broken up by Wisconsin Dells’ Haakon Rosholt to force a turnover on downs.

“It’s a rivalry game and this is what it’s been like for the last three years. They battled and they had us on the ropes,” Janke said.

Scott helped get the Chiefs off the ropes for good on consecutive offensive plays, scoring back-to-back touchdowns in a matter of 7 seconds. After plowing in from 3 yards out with 5:30 to play for a 25-14 lead, Wisconsin Dells recovered the ensuing kickoff at the Golden Eagles' 15-yard line after the pooch kick bounced past senior Carver Goodman.

Scott was the biggest beneficiary as he took the next snap 15 yards to the house for the decisive blow with 5:23 to go.

“We were slow in the first (half), but then we got talked to by our coach and just opened it up,” Scott said. “We just weren’t happy, weren’t feeling it and had a talk with coach Parris at halftime and opened up.”

The finish was night and day compared to the start as the Golden Eagles took a 14-12 lead into halftime. Link found Garron Brandt on a 50-yard touchdown strike to give Mauston a 7-6 lead with 7:51 left in the opening half, and the latter made it 14-6 just before the break with a 1-yard plunge with 2:27 to go.

“I think we were the better team for three quarters,” Mauston coach Dustin Vickerman said. “But they’re a good program and keep with it, and when they keep with it you can’t cut them any breaks.”

One of the biggest breaks was a negated 100-yard pick-six by Suhr on the Chiefs’ second drive of the second half. After senior Braden Buss was picked off on a deep ball intended for Degan Jensen, the senior gunslinger had his pass intended for a slanting Jensen at the goal line picked by Suhr.

The Golden Eagles junior did the rest, racing the length of the field for what appeared to be a 20-12 lead, but an illegal block in the back penalty brought back the score and the Chiefs capitalized on their new life.

“I think that pick-six that got called back was the turning point,” Vickerman said. “If that swing doesn’t happen, I really believe who knows what happens. I’m sure they would have kept fighting, but we would have been in a really good spot at that point. It’s just really unfortunate when those types of plays don’t fall your way.”

Brandt rushed for 118 yards to lead the Golden Eagles, who will look to get back in the win column next week at home against Poynette. The Chiefs meanwhile will host Montello/Princeton/Green Lake trying to hold onto a share of their spot atop the conference.