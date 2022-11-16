How lineman RJ Gross forced the Columbus coaching staff to start him his senior season

FALL RIVER — RJ Gross was desperate.

While the Columbus football team was enjoying a stellar 2021 season — going 11-2 overall, becoming Capitol Conference co-champions with Lake Mills and reaching the WIAA Division 4 semifinals — he was on the sidelines through it all.

Gross never sniffed the field and, according to coach Andrew Selgrad, he came up to him after the end-of-season banquet to ask how he could get on the field his senior season. In order to be a starter, Goss had to work hard during the offseason by lifting weights and paying attention to learn the offensive scheme.

“It was nice to hear,” Selgrad said. “You want to hear that from all your players, ‘What do I have to do to play?’ But on top of that, you tell him what to do and sometimes or half the time they do it or maybe they don’t, he was going to do it.”

Selgrad saw the determination from Gross, a 6-foot, 205-pound lineman, during the offseason because he showed up to the weight room at a local gym almost every day to “work his butt off.” Then, when contact days started during the summer, Gross paid close attention to learn the scheme.

“It was definitely a question coming into the year, but I saw how he was working in the offseason,” said 6-foot-5, 290-pound senior Collin Selk about who was going to be the missing piece on the offensive line this season. “He was always working out, so I knew he could come in and could be that guy.”

Selgrad had four returning offensive linemen entering the season after losing left guard Caden Morschauser to graduation. The plan was to have Selk switch over to left guard from left tackle to begin the season, and keep 6-foot, 185 junior Devin McCormick at center, 6-3, 240-pound senior Brady Engel at right guard and 6-5, 255-pound senior Jaymeson Sullivan at right tackle.

When the first week of practice began in August, Selgrad said he asked players to jump in at left tackle. Gross had just one option on his mind: step in.

Selgrad said Gross “wouldn’t let other people go” for a turn with the starters as camp got underway.

“He made us start him,” Selgrad said.

Now, instead of being on the sidelines Thursday night when Columbus plays Waukesha Catholic Memorial for the WIAA Division 4 state championship at Camp Randall Stadium, Gross will be playing alongside the 10 other starters.

“For sure, my junior year I was hoping I would start my senior year,” Gross said. “I didn’t want to be one of those guys (that didn’t start his last year). I wanted to start. I wanted to have that position.”

Gross said what helped him the most through the beginning of the season was having experienced teammates around him. Selk said the offensive line tends to do double-teams in order to get to linebackers at the second level, and having the experience allowed for them to help Gross learn their ways of doing things.

“I think overall returning guys makes us better,” Selk said. “I think his aggression and the way he holds himself now has definitely made us better.”

The offensive production the Cardinals have put out shows the importance of the offensive line.

“It’s very crucial,” Selk said. “I think it’s a big part of our success. We always push ourselves. We want to be perfect. We want to be the best and, obviously, our running game is very dominant. We help out in that.”

The Cardinals, who earned the Capitol Conference title, are averaging 48.7 points a game in their quest for a 14-0 season. Senior Nathan Cotter has thrown for a career-high 1,565 yards and 25 touchdowns with four interceptions on 94 of 147 attempts.

Junior Colton Brunell has run for a career-high 2,711 yards and 41 touchdowns on 281 carries. His season rushing yards break his previous school record of 2,221 yards he set last season and he has 10 more touchdowns than a season ago.

“It’s awesome,” Gross said of blocking for Brunell, who ranks among the state’s best in production by a running back. “It’s a blast. It’s fun to have Colton back there. He’s a power runner. He’s a beast. He’s a dog.”

Selk said there were some questions about who was going to fill the empty spot on the offensive line, but Gross has proved worthy after the Cardinals had a historic season on offense.

It’s a dream come true for the underdog.

“It sure has,” Gross said. “It’s been a fun roller coaster.”