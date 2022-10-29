How Lodi wore down Lake Mills in Friday's WIAA Division 4 playoff game

LODI — Just two weeks ago, the Lodi football team met Lake Mills in a Capitol Conference game and it didn’t go as planned.

The Blue Devils made plenty of mistakes and lost to the L-Cats. However, these same two teams met in Level 2 of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs and Brady Puls and Mason Lane ran wild to lead the second-seeded Blue Devils to a 34-13 victory over the third-seeded L-Cats.

“It’s great,” Puls said, excited that Lodi avenged the 28-10 loss on Oct. 14. “We knew we played bad two weeks ago. We had to show them what’s up on our turf. They played tough at their place, but we play tough at ours too.

“The difference maker was just wearing them out. We just kept fighting. … We communicated and I think we played with a little bit of an edge on us. We pulled it out.”

Lodi coach Dave Puls was happy to see his son perform the way he did.

“It wasn’t really the game plan, but we will take whatever we can get,” he said. “We have a running back by committee, every other series basically. We’ve got three kids that can run the ball pretty well. Brady happened to be in there in some situations where he got some good holes. He made some holes and got some good first downs. He broke off some long runs, which has not been common for our running backs this year.”

Lodi advances to play top-seeded Waukesha Catholic Memorial, which defeated fourth-seeded Lakeside Lutheran 49-14, next week.

“It’s going to be tough, but it’s going to be fun playing against those kids,” Brady Puls said.

Puls (12 carries, 131 yards, 3 TDs) and Lane (13, 133, 1 TD) combined for 25 carries for 264 yards and four TDs.

“With that quarterback run, it really helps us on offense,” Puls said. “It opens up everything and it’s fun to play on.”

The Blue Devils scored first with Lane's 12-yard pass to Crew Clemons for a 7-0 lead with 2 minutes, 29 seconds left in the first quarter. Lane completed 7 of 10 passes for 72 yards and the lone touchdown.

“He had an amazing night as well,” Dave Puls said of his quarterback.

After Lake Mills tied the game on a 65-yard TD pass from Caden Belling to Ben Buchholz with 1:33 left in the first, Lodi responded on its ensuing offensive drive with an 8-yard run up the middle by Puls to retake the lead at 14-7 with 8:05 remaining before half.

Puls scored again on another 8-yard run with 6:38 left in the third quarter to go up 20-7 after the point-after attempt was no good.

Belling responded with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Liam Carrigan with 8.6 seconds left in the third quarter. Lodi blocked the point after to keep the score at 20-13.

Puls broke a 42-yard touchdown run at 10:11 in the fourth to put the Blue Devils up 27-13.

Lake Mills drove down the field on its ensuing drive, but Lodi’s Keagan Fleischman intercepted Belling at the Lodi 20 with 7:37 left. It was Fleishman’s second interception of the night.

“He’s a senior,” Brady Puls said. “He really balled out tonight. It’s his last game on the turf and he had to show out. He had to make some plays.”

On the next play, Lane called his own number for an 80-yard scamper to put Lodi up 34-13.

“He’s one (heck) of a leader,” Brady Puls said. “He leads this team. He keeps us going. He keeps us fueled. His spirit always brings us up. We always got a chance when he’s out on the field.”