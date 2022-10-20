How playing two other sports has helped Keagan Hooker find success within Portage football

Portage football coach Shane Haak and his coaching staff entered the season having to find a way to replace 17 starters.

The Warriors found a way to do just that through leadership, multi-sport athletes and an emerging two-way talent to somehow squeak into the WIAA Division 3 postseason as the No. 8 seed and will travel to top-seeded Monroe Friday night to begin the playoffs.

“We have a lot of guys who play multiple sports,” Haak said. “We want them to play multiple sports because they learn so many different lessons at every sport that we have."

Not only do they learn lessons, but the athletes become well-rounded by working on different skills.

“We have some track athletes, so they run sprints. One of their goals is to continue to enjoy track, but they also want to continue to get faster," Haak said. "Wrestling is another one, the toughness of wrestling. The athletic ability of basketball. You look at all the sports, there’s a ton of different things you can learn from them.”

Keagan Hooker, who played basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring the last two seasons, has left his mark. He's done a little bit of everything after he earned starting roles at running back and linebacker.

“He was faster than a lot of guys,” junior Griffin Garrigan said. “It’s showed in the games he’s played that he’s done great. He’s been a key part to our offense this whole year."

Hooker is the Warriors top rusher with 79 carries for 435 yards and three touchdowns. He's caught 10 passes for 129 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

On defense, Hooker 24 total tackles (20 solo) and two sacks. He’s also the team’s kicker and has made all five point-after attempts the last two weeks.

“He’s a good football player,” Haak said. “… On offense and defense, he’s really made some big strides, but he’s no different than a lot of the other guys as well, too.”

He plays both baseball and basketball along with Garrigan and senior Gavin Thompson.

Both of his teammates aren’t surprised by the kind of success Hooker is having because they see it from him in other sports.

“Definitely work ethic year-round, being a competitor in all sports, just whatever sport you’re in you’ve got to compete to the best of your abilities and using adversity in other sports to overcome and learn from it,” Thompson said. “It’s really the mindset of being a competitor and to win in everything you do in life.”

Said Garrigan: “I think it’s a lot of speed and explosiveness. In basketball, you’re running up and down the court and in baseball you’re stealing bases. You’re just bringing it back to football and just trying to be faster, stronger. You’re incorporating that all into football.”

Hooker credited his offensive line for his success.

“They’re really big,” he said. “They’re basically the whole team. If they’re gone, you really have nobody else.”

Senior lineman James Peters attributes wrestling to having a big impact on his own development.

“I started wrestling my sophomore year. You can just feel the change that it helps with explosiveness and endurance," he said. 'You’re able to get low and take good angles at people. It’s overall all positives.”

And even Peters admires what Hooker has meant to the football team this year.

“He just competes at a very high level,” Peters said. “He’s naturally athletic. He works hard at everything he does. He’s got that mindset that we all need to succeed.”

Thompson agreed and added: “I think a big thing is not having an offseason. He’s staying in shape. He’s able to come in and compete at that high level.”

But what’s the most important thing Hooker brings to the table this year?

“I think his biggest thing is his attitude,” Thompson said. “He always has a great attitude. If he messes up then he’s ready to learn. He’s ready to come right back and he doesn’t take it to heart. He knows that he can get better. He keeps a good attitude with everything.”