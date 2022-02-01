How Portage's Jaden Kikkert raced his way to the UW-Whitewater football team

Like most high school football players, Jaden Kikkert didn’t have an immediate impact for Portage his first two seasons.

After playing mostly special teams as a sophomore, Kikkert turned in a breakout junior campaign in 2020, one that helped light a fire ahead of his final campaign.

Kikkert ran for the Warriors track and field team for the first time this past spring, was a fixture in the Portage High School weight room all summer and became one of the team’s top leaders.

It culminated with him helping the Warriors reach the playoffs in back-to-back seasons and earned first-team All-Badger Small Conference honors for the first time in his career. The reward for all that effort kept coming on Wednesday as Kikkert officially signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his playing career at UW-Whitewater.

“It’s amazing,” said Kikkert, who officially announced his commitment on Instagram this past Sunday.

“I can’t preach enough that coach (Shane) Haak pushed me to my greatest to achieve this goal. To be able to play at the next level is something I’ve dreamed about since I was a kid; playing football when I was like 5, all the way until I was able to play in pads.

“Just showing people anything is possible is what drove me to that.”

An inspired junior certainly helped lay the groundwork as well. Kikkert became a key piece in the Portage offense, hauling in a team-high 21 catches for 304 yards and two touchdowns.

The breakout season not only gave him confidence ahead of his senior season, it also caught the eye of the top NCAA Division III program in the state in UW-Whitewarer. Kikkert learned of the Warhawks intrigue in him this summer participating in their 7-on-7 passing jamboree. And it was there after a solid showing that Kikkert got the chance to meet with head coach Kevin Bullis.

The interaction was brief though, with the Warhawks later contacting him until the second-to-last week of the regular season.

"I hadn't talked to them until about thr game before Baraboo when coach Haak had let me know they asked for my number," Kikkert said.

The Warhawks had good reason for reaching back out. Kikkert again led thr Warriors in receiving, this time bringing in 29 catches for 543 yards and five scores, adding another 41 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Those improved numbers and versatility is something Warhawks receiving coach Marcus McLin is looking to utilize.

"Whether it's jet sweeps or quick game, guys have to tackle him because he's a big physical guy," said McLin, who noted that Kikkert’s explosiveness especially stood out in their first look at him during the passing jamboree last summer. "That ability is where I'm excited to see him play."

That physicality was cultivated during some arduous work in the weight room during the offseason. However, Kikkert focused on much more than just his physical strength.

In order to become more explosive and improve his speed, Kikkert went out for the Warriors' track and field team for the first time this past spring. Kikkert was a natural fit, qualifying for the WIAA Div. 2 Whitewater sectional in the 100-meter dash as well as part of the Portage 400 and 800 relays.

He made sure to put that improved quickness to good use this fall.

"A lot of things I did in track, I took into football like exploding out of the blocks and exploding off one foot,” he said. “In track, you have your lead foot forward, and a lot of times you explode off that foot. I felt that carried over into football like beating my guy off the line or getting a quick, hard step in for a slant route. Just overall explosion off the line, I felt a lot of that from my track season, and overall speed.”

It was much more than just physical improvements that Haak saw, too. The third-year coach saw Kikkert greatly increase his leadership skills, being voted by his teammates as a captain, as well as his football IQ.

Haak recalled numerous occasions in which Kikkert noted potential adjustments to coverages. It continued during live play as well.

"We do a lot of audibles in our system, and he was one of those that could call audibles from the wide receiver position, depending on how the defense was playing him,” Haak said. “So the mental aspect of understanding different coverages, and the game of football itself, really improved. “

Whether it be the physical or mental improvements, Kikkert's hard work aligns well with the Warhawks philosophy. Along with being synonymous with Div. III success, UW-Whitewater is well known for its "Pound The Rock" mantra.

McLin described as "doing things with the highest urgency, leadership, accountability and having grit."

"He falls right in that line of what we want to do, and what we have been doing, here at UW-Whitewater," said McLin, who also noted how well with the Warhawks wide receivers DOG — discipline, obedience, grit — Mentality.

"He's a guy that wants to win and will do whatever it takes."

Kikkert, who was also drawn to the Warhawks' academics with potential career paths in physical therapy or business management, definitely agrees. The chance to play at what he described as "damn near a DI school" is one he doesn't plan to waste.

"If you want to go out and get something, nothing is ever not up for grabs. You have to put in the work and you always have to believe,” he said.

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

