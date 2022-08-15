 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KICKOFF 2022

How Poynette's Avery O’Dea turned a love for hockey into a passion for football

Avery O'Dea

Poynette junior Avery O'Dea's first love is ice hockey, following in his dad's footsteps, but a move allowed him to develop a passion for football.

 DAVID DEORNELLIS, Lee Sports Wisconsin

Avery O'Dea seemed destined for hockey when he learned to skate at 2 years old, and why wouldn't he fall in love with the sport his dad excelled at?

It was a way for O'Dea and his father, Ryan O'Dea, to bond. The elder played at Madison West High School before playing junior hockey in Utah. Avery fell in love with the sport immediately and continues to this day.

His passions clashed when his family moved to Poynette and he discovered a new love: football.

Avery O'Dea, Poynette

Poynette junior Avery O'Dea, right, is a latecomer to football, falling in love with the sport upon his family moving to the community. His first love is ice hockey, learning to skate when he was 2 years old.

“I never really played football,” Avery said. “I played soccer (and hockey) when I was younger. Then when I moved here to Poynette, I tried out for flag football and I really liked it.”

The junior began tackle football in fourth grade and he’s been playing ever since. During his summer breaks, his days are packed with his two passions.

The running back/linebacker has large shoes to fill, as the Pumas look for him to replace the void left by Jimmy Heath. Heath had 1,169 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground his senior season. In a limited role, Avery rushed 10 times for 35 yards.

“Sometimes there’s not much time so I’m doing both sports at one time. There’s summer hockey, so I’m doing football and hockey at the same time,” O'Dea said. “Sometimes there’s a choice, either I’m gonna play football or hockey. If I’m able to do both there’s really not much free time. It’s getting home and going to bed.”

Though Poynette doesn’t have a hockey team, O'Dea is able to compete by traveling down the road and playing for the DeForest Norski co-op. As a sophomore, he had four goals and six assists.

Whenever he does find some time between football and hockey, Avery spends his time with his buddies fishing. Even they ask them about the decision to give up one sport for another.

“It’s one of the hardest decisions to make. My friends ask me all the time which sport I like more and I can never give them an answer,” O'Dea said.

A two-way player, O'Dea has already made an impact on defense. In 2021, he finished fourth on the Pumas with 30 total tackles and forced a fumble while playing cornerback.

“I didn’t have any interceptions last year. I probably could’ve, should’ve,” he said. “That’s a big goal this year as a cornerback, turning the ball over and give the offense the ball.”

Perhaps because of his hockey background, O'Dea prefers the physicality of playing defense, though enjoys the feeling of accomplishment that comes with moving down the field and getting into the end zone on offense.

O'Dea is excited for what the Pumas have to bring to the table in the South Central Conference. The team hopes to overthrow Wisconsin Dells at the top of the league and get a playoff win as coach Greg Kallungi enters his eighth season leading the Pumas.

O'Dea noted with so many juniors returning on the offensive line, Hunter Borgan stepping in at quarterback and showing off his speed at the 100-meter dash and Hans Mueller, Carsten Small and Borgan pushing the freshmen to get better everyday, the Pumas are capable of becoming contenders for the top spot in the conference.

The Skinny

Coach: Greg Kallungi, eighth season, 24-35.

Last season: 5-4 overall, 4-3 South Central Conference, lost 56-14 to Belleville in Level 1 of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs.

Outgoing: The Pumas lost top offensive weapon Jimmy Heath. Last season, Heath finished second in the South Central Conference with 1,169 rushing yards. He also tied for second in the conference with Adams-Friendship’s Aiden Livingston with 12 rushing touchdowns. Heath was the Pumas’ top kick returner as he ran back two kickoffs for touchdowns. Pass rusher Hunter Borgan will be without his partner in crime Owen Bahr. The edge duo combined for six of the Pumas’ 10 sacks last fall. Additionally, Bahr totaled eight tackles for a loss. Brock Chadwick won’t be patrolling the Pumas' secondary, where he had a team-high two interceptions. Leading tackler Dylan Esling is also gone.  He had 74 total tackles and two fumble recoveries last year. The trenches also took a hit with William Plenty graduating.

Returning: The Pumas return quarterbacks Hunter Borgan and Brett Hackbart. Both took varsity snaps under center. Avery O’Dea and Hans Mueller both return to man the Pumas' backfield. O’Dea also contributed in the running game as a sophomore. Linemen Jackson Geitner and Luke Romack are back as their contribution will be crucial in the Pumas' run-heavy offense.

Outlook: Offensively, the Pumas will have a much different look. With the loss of Heath, there are plenty of touches to go around. Borgan and Hackbart are in a quarterback competition. Much of the defense is returning, which provides consistency for a young group of players. O’Dea is the top returning running back. Among returnees, O’Dea had the second most carries (10) behind Borgan’s 23 attempts. It will be interesting to see if Kallungi changes the offense with a young crop of backs, or if quarterbacks Borgan and Hackbart step up and the Pumas take to the air. The defense returns three key starters with O'Dea and Mueller at cornerback and Borgan as a pass rusher.

2022 Schedule

Date;Game

Aug. 19;CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND

Aug. 26;at Pardeeville

Sept. 2;at Mont/Princeton/Green Lake

Sept. 9;at Wautoma

Sept. 16;ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP

Sept. 23;at Mauston

Sept. 30;WESTFIELD

Oct. 7;at Platteville

Oct. 14;WISCONSIN DELLS

• Home games in BOLD CAPS

• Games are at 7 p.m. 

