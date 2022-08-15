How Poynette's Avery O’Dea turned a love for hockey into a passion for football

Avery O'Dea seemed destined for hockey when he learned to skate at 2 years old, and why wouldn't he fall in love with the sport his dad excelled at?

It was a way for O'Dea and his father, Ryan O'Dea, to bond. The elder played at Madison West High School before playing junior hockey in Utah. Avery fell in love with the sport immediately and continues to this day.

His passions clashed when his family moved to Poynette and he discovered a new love: football.

“I never really played football,” Avery said. “I played soccer (and hockey) when I was younger. Then when I moved here to Poynette, I tried out for flag football and I really liked it.”

The junior began tackle football in fourth grade and he’s been playing ever since. During his summer breaks, his days are packed with his two passions.

The running back/linebacker has large shoes to fill, as the Pumas look for him to replace the void left by Jimmy Heath. Heath had 1,169 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground his senior season. In a limited role, Avery rushed 10 times for 35 yards.

“Sometimes there’s not much time so I’m doing both sports at one time. There’s summer hockey, so I’m doing football and hockey at the same time,” O'Dea said. “Sometimes there’s a choice, either I’m gonna play football or hockey. If I’m able to do both there’s really not much free time. It’s getting home and going to bed.”

Though Poynette doesn’t have a hockey team, O'Dea is able to compete by traveling down the road and playing for the DeForest Norski co-op. As a sophomore, he had four goals and six assists.

Whenever he does find some time between football and hockey, Avery spends his time with his buddies fishing. Even they ask them about the decision to give up one sport for another.

“It’s one of the hardest decisions to make. My friends ask me all the time which sport I like more and I can never give them an answer,” O'Dea said.

A two-way player, O'Dea has already made an impact on defense. In 2021, he finished fourth on the Pumas with 30 total tackles and forced a fumble while playing cornerback.

“I didn’t have any interceptions last year. I probably could’ve, should’ve,” he said. “That’s a big goal this year as a cornerback, turning the ball over and give the offense the ball.”

Perhaps because of his hockey background, O'Dea prefers the physicality of playing defense, though enjoys the feeling of accomplishment that comes with moving down the field and getting into the end zone on offense.

O'Dea is excited for what the Pumas have to bring to the table in the South Central Conference. The team hopes to overthrow Wisconsin Dells at the top of the league and get a playoff win as coach Greg Kallungi enters his eighth season leading the Pumas.

O'Dea noted with so many juniors returning on the offensive line, Hunter Borgan stepping in at quarterback and showing off his speed at the 100-meter dash and Hans Mueller, Carsten Small and Borgan pushing the freshmen to get better everyday, the Pumas are capable of becoming contenders for the top spot in the conference.