How Poynette's Avery O’Dea turned a love for hockey into a passion for football

Avery O'Dea seemed destined for hockey when he learned to skate at 2 years old, and why wouldn't he fall in love with the sport his dad excelled at?
It was a way for O'Dea and his father, Ryan O'Dea, to bond. The elder played at Madison West High School before playing junior hockey in Utah. Avery fell in love with the sport immediately and continues to this day.
His passions clashed when his family moved to Poynette and he discovered a new love: football.
“I never really played football,” Avery said. “I played soccer (and hockey) when I was younger. Then when I moved here to Poynette, I tried out for flag football and I really liked it.”
The junior began tackle football in fourth grade and he’s been playing ever since. During his summer breaks, his days are packed with his two passions.
The running back/linebacker has large shoes to fill, as the Pumas look for him to replace the void left by Jimmy Heath. Heath had 1,169 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground his senior season. In a limited role, Avery rushed 10 times for 35 yards.
“Sometimes there’s not much time so I’m doing both sports at one time. There’s summer hockey, so I’m doing football and hockey at the same time,” O'Dea said. “Sometimes there’s a choice, either I’m gonna play football or hockey. If I’m able to do both there’s really not much free time. It’s getting home and going to bed.”
Though Poynette doesn’t have a hockey team, O'Dea is able to compete by traveling down the road and playing for the DeForest Norski co-op. As a sophomore, he had four goals and six assists.
Whenever he does find some time between football and hockey, Avery spends his time with his buddies fishing. Even they ask them about the decision to give up one sport for another.
“It’s one of the hardest decisions to make. My friends ask me all the time which sport I like more and I can never give them an answer,” O'Dea said.
A two-way player, O'Dea has already made an impact on defense. In 2021, he finished fourth on the Pumas with 30 total tackles and forced a fumble while playing cornerback.
“I didn’t have any interceptions last year. I probably could’ve, should’ve,” he said. “That’s a big goal this year as a cornerback, turning the ball over and give the offense the ball.”
Perhaps because of his hockey background, O'Dea prefers the physicality of playing defense, though enjoys the feeling of accomplishment that comes with moving down the field and getting into the end zone on offense.
O'Dea is excited for what the Pumas have to bring to the table in the South Central Conference. The team hopes to overthrow Wisconsin Dells at the top of the league and get a playoff win as coach Greg Kallungi enters his eighth season leading the Pumas.
O'Dea noted with so many juniors returning on the offensive line, Hunter Borgan stepping in at quarterback and showing off his speed at the 100-meter dash and Hans Mueller, Carsten Small and Borgan pushing the freshmen to get better everyday, the Pumas are capable of becoming contenders for the top spot in the conference.
KICKOFF 2022: 10 must-watch high school football games
Pardeeville vs. Poynette, Aug. 26
Despite being separated by just 14 miles, Columbia County foes Pardeeville and Poynette haven’t met in the regular season in a dozen years. The Bulldogs and Pumas were set to end that drought last season before close contacts with COVID-19 within Poynette’s team put the kibosh on last year’s first meeting since the 2009 WIAA Division 5 playoffs. The two sides will tee it up again in Week 2 looking to prove which neighbor is best.
(ABOVE: Pardeeville's Eyob Smith tackles Cambria-Friesland quarterback Drake Burmania from behind during their season-opening game last year.)
Randolph vs. Fall River/Rio, Sept. 2
A rematch of last season’s Week 4 Trailways Conference match-up Randolph, which finished second behind Oshkosh Lourdes in league standings, tallied 22 unanswered points in the final 8 minutes, 31 seconds to escape Fall River/Rio 22-18. The Rebels which went 3-3 to close out the conference season and squeak into the playoffs with a 4-3 conference record, have a first-year head coach in Josh Haas. He came over from reigning Division 1 runner-up Sun Prairie.
(ABOVE: Randolph's Bryce Rataczak (2) runs between the tackles trying to get by Fall River/Rio's Matthew Miller (10) during the first half of a Trailways Conference game last season.)
Beaver Dam vs. Sun Prairie East, Sept. 9
There’s a little bit of the unknown for Beaver Dam when the Golden Beavers take on Sun Prairie East. Sun Prairie split up into two high schools and moved from the Big Eight Conference last year to the Badger Large Conference this season. The Cardinals will keep most of their coaching staff from last season and Week 4 will be the first time the Golden Beavers take on one of the Sun Prairie schools.
(ABOVE: Beaver Dam's Camron Mendoza, left, rips off a long run during the Golden Beavers' 14-6 win over Milton last last season. Mendoza and Co. must deal with another revolving door schedule this fall, including the unknowns of reigning Division 1 state runner-up Sun Prairie East following the district's addition of a second high school.)
Mauston vs. Wisconsin Dells, Sept. 16
Mauston and Wisconsin Dells played an instant classic in Week 9 last season with the Chiefs gutting out a thrilling 40-32 win to end their 36-year South Central Conference title drought. While the annual clash won’t close the regular season, it should still serve as an early season climax in Week 5 and should go a long way in determining who sits atop the SCC throne.
(ABOVE: Wisconsin Dells' Braden Buss avoids a tackle attempt by Mauston's Kyle Dahl during last year's South Central Conference game.)
Portage vs. Milton, Sept. 23
The 2021 season was filled with milestones for Portage, which ended a 14-year playoff drought, had a winning season and won its homecoming game. The Warriors’ home stretch toward another postseason berth starts with their homecoming clash with the Red Hawks in Week 6, the teams’ conference crossover game. Like Portage, Milton will be keen on continuing its recent run of success and this game could be a tipping point for either side.
(ABOVE: Portage's Ian Karpelenia races to the outside during last year's Badger Small Conference game against Reedsburg.)
Columbus vs. Madison Edgewood, Sept. 23
This Week 6 match-up will be a rematch of the game that wasn't. Columbus and Edgewood were set to do battle in the WIAA Division 4 state quarterfinal last season, but that game never happened. Instead, the No. 2 Cardinals faced off against No. 5 Kewaskum after No. 1 Crusaders had to forfeit its season due to use of an ineligible player. With a guaranteed chance to square off this season, the Crusaders likely won’t want to waste their shot against the reigning league champs.
(ABOVE: Columbus' Colton Brunell runs for a 73-yard touchdown during last year's WIAA Division 4 Level 2 playoff football game against Lake Mills.)
Beaver Dam vs. Watertown, Sept. 23
This will be the 100th meeting between the former Wisconsin Little Ten rivals. According to WisSports.net, the rivalry between the Golden Beavers and Goslings dates back to 1904 and is the 16th-longest series in state history. Last year’s meeting was a track meet as Watertown edged out a 49-41 win, and sparks could fly again when they meet in Week 6.
(ABOVE: Rivals Beaver Dam and Watertown met last year on the gridiron for the first time since 2018 after they joined the Badger Conference.)
Reedsburg vs. Baraboo, Sept. 30
Calvin Zenz had a bumpy first season with Reedsburg going 2-7, but a highlight of that season was edging the T-Birds, 21-20, in Week 7. The loss pretty much knocked Baraboo out of the Badger Small Conference title race and knotted up the state’s longest-running rivalry series at 64-64-6. These two will continue that storied rivalry in Week 7 this year, but for the first time in the Mississippi Valley Conference with plenty more than bragging rights at stake.
(ABOVE: Reedsburg's Bryant Yanke (10) lifts Mark Othmer after his interception in the final minute of last season's win over rival Baraboo.)
Baraboo vs. Onalaska, Oct. 7
While this may be the T-Birds’ first Mississippi Valley Conference meeting with the Hilltoppers, the two teams have very recent history. Baraboo and Onalaska have squared off each of the last two seasons trading wins, including a 28-21 victory at Onalaska in Week 1 last year. Both teams’ playoff hopes may be on the line in the rubber match in Week 8.
(ABOVE: Baraboo and Onalaska have met each of the last two seasons, trading road wins.)
New Lisbon vs. Bangor, Oct. 14
While New Lisbon was one of the biggest surprises of the Scenic Bluffs Conference last season, no one was surprised by the Cardinals as Bangor won its eighth straight league title. And after ending its five-year playoff drought last fall, New Lisbon is looking to prove it didn’t waste all the tricks up its sleeve by pushing for a share of the SBC title for the first time since 2013. A win over the reigning champs in Week 9 could be what fuels the Rockets’ title dreams.
(ABOVE: New Lisbon and Ashton Pfaff, left, broke through into the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016.)