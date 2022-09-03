How Reedsburg managed to hold off La Crosse Central in its Mississippi Valley Conference debut

LA CROSSE — The Reedsburg high school football team’s debut in the Mississippi Valley Conference came down to the wire Friday night.

The nail-biting finish went the Beavers' way as they managed to hold off a La Crosse Central comeback for a 28-26 win at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex on Friday.

Everything was going the Central's way in the final four minutes, starting with a touchdown throw by its backup junior quarterback Peyton Strittmater to make it a one-score game.

A forced three-and out, a botched punt and a touchdown pass from senior Boston Brindley to junior receiver Aaron Poelma put the RiverHawks (1-2, 0-1 MVC) in position to tie the game with a two-point conversion.

The pass from Strittmater found the hands of Poelma, but officials ruled Poelma didn’t maintain control of the ball before it was eventually knocked out by senior defensive back Jacob Schulenburg and fell incomplete.

Central players and coaches tried to plead their case for a catch to officials, but a failure to recover an onside kick sealed the RiverHawks fate.

“It’s just a bad bounce,” Central coach Mitch Olson said. “Sometimes things don’t go your way and that’s how the cookie crumbles.”

The heroics by Schulenburg weren’t limited to the pass breakup, who intercepted a pass in the final two minutes of the second half to set up the Beavers (3-0, 1-0) inside the Central red zone. Reedsburg senior quarterback Kevin Green scored a touchdown to go ahead 21-14 at halftime.

The Beavers pounded the ball with senior running back Devin Judd. Judd ran the ball 36 times for 201 yards and a pair of touchdowns. With depth an issue for Reedsburg coach Calvin Zenz, his trust in his running back put Judd in control.

“We ran the ball pretty well at times,” Zenz said. “(Judd) is a workhorse for sure. He still plays defense as well. We always encourage our kids to be two-sport athletes. He’s a wrestler so those guys don’t get tired. Our backup running back was dinged up and not available, so we’re still searching there but to be honest I just have an incredible amount of trust in him.”

Physicality was the name of the game for both sides. Judd said his offensive line won the battle upfront while he was prepared to take hit after hit.

“I got to give a lot of credit to my offensive line,” Judd said. “We knew they were physical and tonight we gave it to them. I just read my blocks and my feet did the rest of the work…It doesn’t just start on Fridays, you have to work on it throughout the week hydrating and things like that.”

On the other sideline, Central senior quarterback Mason Elston ran for 127 yards — including a 72-yard touchdown in the second quarter — and threw a touchdown pass before leaving the game with an injury in the second half. Elston was picked off twice.

“(Reedsburg) was a really physical team,” Olson said. “They played well and ran the ball really well. We knew that coming into tonight and just didn’t do enough to stop it.”

After the injury to Elston, Brindley proved to be a Swiss army knife for the RiverHawks. Brindley not only threw a touchdown pass, but caught a 10-yard pass to score in the first quarter. On defense, Brindley picked off a pass in the fourth quarter.

The Beavers hope to carry their winning streak to four game next Friday against another La Crosse team when they host Logan. Meanwhile, Central is tasked with a road trip to Onalaska to face the undefeated Hilltoppers.