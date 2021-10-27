How the Wisconsin Dells football team turned a corner to punish teams defensively this season

On both the football field and in war the adage of “the best offense is a good defense,” more often than not rings true.
It’s certainly benefitted the Wisconsin Dells prep football team this season.
Coupled with their high-powered offense, the Chiefs are making life miserable on opponents with a suffocating, rabid defense that’s truly turned the corner this fall. Improving defensively on a unit that allowed 38.8 points per game in 2015 was towards the top of coach Mike Janke’s checklist, and something he’s thoroughly enjoyed as his team prepares for a WIAA Division 4 Level 2 playoff game this Friday.
“We put a lot of work into the defense,” Janke said. “We take pride in our defense. Seeing these guys come up, I knew our defense would always be the strong part of this team, just with the mentality we have.”
That mentality is centered around energy, accountability and a willingness to trust others, something that’s been instilled in this year’s group thanks to assistant coach Bill Paris. The second-year defensive coordinator has seen nothing but commitment to those principles from the Chiefs since Day 1 this season.
“I talk about coming back out here on that first day in August and we told them what our plan was; how we were going to prepare and what it would take,” Paris said. “From that point on there’s been nothing but buy-in.”
The top-seeded, unbeaten Chiefs (10-0) are definitely reaping the rewards.
Wisconsin Dells is allowing just 13.9 points per game following its 28-12 win over rival Adams-Friendship in last week’s Level 1 tilt. The Chiefs held the Green Devils to just 175 total yards of offense, including a paltry 73 yards rushing, to cap off the rivalry season sweep.
In fact, the Chiefs allowed more than two scores in a game just twice — Wisconsin Dells outlasted Black River Falls, 40-34, in Week 2 before topping rival Mauston, 40-32, in Week 9 to clinch the outright South Central Conference title for the first time since 1986.
Collective effort paying off
As impressive as that is, the Chiefs’ staggering stats run deep. Wisconsin Dells has combined for 30 turnovers this season with 20 interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries for a plus-18 turnover differential. Meanwhile the unit also has tallied 82 tackles for loss and 29 sacks, as well as 21 passes defended.
That collective success stems from the group’s willingness to put the team over themselves.
According to junior defensive end Lennon Stroede, it wasn’t a hard concept to grasp.
“It’s just not as much pressure on you,” he said. “If you do what you have to do and they do what they have to do, one person doesn’t have to do everything.”
He’s not wrong.
Eleven players have 30 or more tackles this season for the Chiefs, paced by senior defensive back Will Michalsky with 90 to go along with eight TFLs, four sacks, two interceptions and five passes defended. Juniors Hunter Isaacson (81 tackles, 10 TFLs, 3 sacks) and Patrick Metz (78, 5 TFLs, 2 sacks) and senior Matt Getgen (76, 11 TFLs 3 sacks, 2 fumbles) are also over 75 tackles apiece.
“We’re dominant when we flow together and play together,” junior Dylan Warren said. “Everybody has each other’s backs, and it really helps to be dominant on the defense.”
That especially showed against the Green Devils. As Wisconsin Dells nursed a 21-12 lead late in the fourth quarter, Warren, who has a team-high 14 tackles for loss, caused a poor pass deep in Chiefs territory. Getgen settled under the poorly thrown ball and raced untouched 18 yards in for the game-sealing interception return touchdown.
“Yeah he (Warren) did that, forced the quarterback to throw it to another guy,” Stroede added. “Matt (Getgen) gets the credit, but we’re all doing it for each other. It still counts as a win, that’s what matters.”
It’s exactly what Janke and the remainder of his staff are preaching now as the Chiefs try to prolong their season as deep as they can.
Taking it away and taking over
Two of the biggest things that have helped so far has been the group’s unrelenting pursuit of the ball and ability to own the third quarter.
To Janke, the group’s 30 turnovers has stemmed from their focus on getting the ball out with their weekly turnover circuit on “Turnover Tuesday,” akin to former USC and current Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll’s theme days during his time with the Trojans.
“It helps just mentality-wise,” Janke said.
“From Day 1, we’ve preached ‘Pursue. Pursue.’ We want you to be that second or third guy that’s there to be able to get a turnover,” Paris added.
The Chiefs’ staff has also preached owning the third quarter, a test they’ve passed with flying colors. Wisconsin Dells hadn’t allowed a single point in the third quarter all season long until giving up a score to Mauston in its 40-32 win over the Golden Eagles in Week 9, outscoring foes 88-6 in the first 12 minutes after halftime.
Janke admitted he was unaware of just how good the team had been since coming out of halftime, but again it wasn’t surprising.
“It’s been a common theme throughout the entire year to get on them in the third quarter and really make all the adjustments; I think we’ve done great making offensive and defensive adjustments, and it’s shown,” he said, noting the Chiefs have trailed twice at halftime and were tied with Mauston, 20-20, while playing three other one-score games at the break.
“Halftime we’re able to make adjustments and really capitalize on that in the third quarter.”
That capitalization has happed from the defensive line to the defensive backfield for the Chiefs, as four of the team’s top tacklers are defensive backs, including Michalsky. It’s just another example of the team putting the greater cause above themselves.
“We’re brothers out here; we don’t just start yelling at each other when a play goes wrong. We just get right back in the huddle, set it up again and then go,” Warren said.
“We line up and we just get to go to war. Whoever’s stronger and put in more work in the offseason, that’s who’s going to win it,” Isaacson said.
The Chiefs will certainly have a war on their hands this week when they welcome fourth-seeded Berlin (7-3) Friday night. The Indians are coming off a 33-13 romp over Bay Conference champion Appleton Xavier in which they scored the game’s final 26 points after trailing 13-7 early in the third quarter.
The rushing attack has been Berlin’s bread-and-butter all season long behind its Power T attack. The Indians have piled up 2,683 yards and 33 touchdowns on the ground this season, led by the three-headed monster of Cade Martin, Cole Buttke and Wyatt Hamersma.
Martin leads the way with 1,031 yards and 16 TDs, averaging 114.6 yards per game and 5.5 per attempt. Not to be outdone, Buttke has 879 yards and eight scores while Hamersma has 397 yards and two scores.
And just because they prefer the run, that doesn’t mean the Indians can’t pass. Quarterback Hunter Boegh has thrown for 970 yards and eight scores with seven interceptions — Berlin also has 11 fumbles — connecting with Hamersma 18 times for 420 yards and four TDs.
While that pass is more akin to the South Central’s typical spread formation, Janke knows the group can’t bank on just that.
“The boys are going to need to be disciplined; they’re going to need to do their jobs, trust their reads and be able to tackle, that’s the big thing,” he said. “Berlin is very physical and we haven’t seen a run game quite like theirs, so we’re definitely going to need to play smart and be able to tackle.”
Isaacson definitely feels they’re ready.
“You’re going to war on the line, every play,” he said. “As long as you trust the guy next to you, then whatever happens, happens.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.