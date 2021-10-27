How the Wisconsin Dells football team turned a corner to punish teams defensively this season

“Halftime we’re able to make adjustments and really capitalize on that in the third quarter.”

That capitalization has happed from the defensive line to the defensive backfield for the Chiefs, as four of the team’s top tacklers are defensive backs, including Michalsky. It’s just another example of the team putting the greater cause above themselves.

“We’re brothers out here; we don’t just start yelling at each other when a play goes wrong. We just get right back in the huddle, set it up again and then go,” Warren said.

“We line up and we just get to go to war. Whoever’s stronger and put in more work in the offseason, that’s who’s going to win it,” Isaacson said.

The Chiefs will certainly have a war on their hands this week when they welcome fourth-seeded Berlin (7-3) Friday night. The Indians are coming off a 33-13 romp over Bay Conference champion Appleton Xavier in which they scored the game’s final 26 points after trailing 13-7 early in the third quarter.

The rushing attack has been Berlin’s bread-and-butter all season long behind its Power T attack. The Indians have piled up 2,683 yards and 33 touchdowns on the ground this season, led by the three-headed monster of Cade Martin, Cole Buttke and Wyatt Hamersma.