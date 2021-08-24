How Waupun football took on a new mentality heading into 2021 season

It’s helped each player start believing in the program as a whole.

“We had a come-to-Jesus moment maybe a week or two ago at practice,” Walters said. “We really laid it down on what our expectations were. We told the kids this was the way it’s going to be moving forward. If you don’t want to be part of that, then you can go somewhere else. We’ve got competition, so we don’t need you if you don’t want to compete anymore. We had a moment where the kids stood around, looked at each other a little bit and had to decide if this was something (they) wanted to do or not.”

The goal has been to get the Warriors to push one another and stay focused on the task given to them. That was apparent before Saturday’s game when it started to downpour. Walters said he noticed the weather affected the home team, but not so much his Warriors.

“In pre-game, as soon as it started downpouring, our guys didn’t lose focus,” Walters said. “We were doing what we needed to get done. We were getting warmed up and ready for the game. The other team, they were kind of looking for a raincoat. It was one of those things where, ‘We’ve got those guys.’”