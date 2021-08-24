How Waupun football took on a new mentality heading into 2021 season

WAUPUN — The 2021 prep football season is just one week in and there’s already something associated that hasn’t been done in quite some time.
What’s new is a two-game winning streak for Waupun after it opened up the season with a 36-0 non-conference blowout victory over Saint John’s Northwestern Academies. The streak dates back to the last week of the alternate fall season in the spring when the Warriors defeated North Fond du Lac 21-16 to put to rest a 27-game losing streak that lasted for four seasons.
“We talked about, right after the game, the taste of victory,” Waupun coach Ron Walters said. “They haven’t had that a lot so often. We’ll remember the taste and we’re going to go ahead and build competition on everything we’re doing.
“These guys want to win on everything they’re doing.”
Senior running back Ashton Campbell said the one victory to end the spring season brought a forgotten energy to Waupun.
“We would go into a game and in the first 10 minutes we were like, ‘Hey, we can win this,’” Campbell said. “They would score once and then the morale would instantly be gone. But in that one game, we finally fought through it all and it worked out. Now we’re ready to go and morale is way back up.”
The energy carried over this fall, which Walters has been keen to. He said with numbers up from the spring, he’s brought a sense of competition to all Warriors in practice, forcing each player to step up his game in order to earn playing time this season.
It’s helped each player start believing in the program as a whole.
“We had a come-to-Jesus moment maybe a week or two ago at practice,” Walters said. “We really laid it down on what our expectations were. We told the kids this was the way it’s going to be moving forward. If you don’t want to be part of that, then you can go somewhere else. We’ve got competition, so we don’t need you if you don’t want to compete anymore. We had a moment where the kids stood around, looked at each other a little bit and had to decide if this was something (they) wanted to do or not.”
The goal has been to get the Warriors to push one another and stay focused on the task given to them. That was apparent before Saturday’s game when it started to downpour. Walters said he noticed the weather affected the home team, but not so much his Warriors.
“In pre-game, as soon as it started downpouring, our guys didn’t lose focus,” Walters said. “We were doing what we needed to get done. We were getting warmed up and ready for the game. The other team, they were kind of looking for a raincoat. It was one of those things where, ‘We’ve got those guys.’”
The Warriors built a 6-0 first-quarter lead before opening it up with 30 points in the second quarter. The line of scrimmage was won by the Warriors as Campbell spearheaded his way for 109 yards and a touchdown while fellow senior running back Lucas Meyer was two yards shy of 100, but put up two touchdowns.
“For two running backs to go that far, it makes you feel real good,” sophomore lineman Owen Kooima said. “It gets that mentality of ‘Hey, you’re the alpha. You look that other guy in the eye until he looks away.’”
Having an alpha mentality for the Warriors is something discussed all the time according to Walters, who said they don’t plan each week to lose. The game plan each week — including Week 2 against Menominee Indian — is to win.
That’s something Walters said the Warriors had, but they were too quiet to show last year.
“They didn’t show it always because they didn’t believe in the program,” he said. “I think once they go ahead and start believing in the program. We got that first win and now they’ve started believing a little bit more.”
Part of the problem was the losing streak they had brought on a losing mentality according to Campbell. Winning these last two games have added to the morale, which has also added to effort given among all Warriors.
“It’s mainly through effort at practice,” Campbell said. “Last year, when we would go to practice, it was a sad energy. Now that we’ve got that win under our belt, it’s a completely different type of energy.”
It’s also added to the winning mentality, which is obviously still in the early stages according to Campbell because he said, “It’s very foreign to me, especially. It’s completely different. It’s like a whole different program.”
Even in last week’s win, Kooima said it was a different feeling being up 36-0 at halftime against Saint John’s.
“We’re so used to being so far behind,” he said. “We’re so used to being that 0-36 and having that losing mentality, but it was crazy going into that game knowing we could pull through and win it.”
Walters agreed, saying the win last year helped form high expectations for the Warriors heading into this season and will hold each player more accountable for everything they do.
“Now, we know we can win,” Walters said. “We just need to go ahead and attack, and let’s see when the other team gives up.”
Walters said the Warriors still have to keep building and getting better, but with a newfound way of approaching practices and games, the future looks bright this season.
“We had something click about three weeks ago where we told them that just because we’re doing ok, doesn’t mean that’s good enough,” he said. “We’ve got to keep pushing to take those steps every single day to get better. Something clicked. The kids are understanding that.”
Walters explained the Warriors were aware of how the average football fan perceived the program. He said it was embarrassing and they didn’t want to acknowledge it because it was the past.
“We want to talk about the fact that we’re getting ready to win this (week’s) game and we’re preparing hard,” Walters said. “We don’t want to hear that we’re a bad football team. We want to say, ‘Hey, come out and watch us. We’re exciting.’”
