How Week 8 will shape conference, playoff pictures in the area

Conference races and playoff chases and statistical milestones, oh my!
The penultimate week of the regular season is here, and that means the stakes are high and the storylines are plentiful.
Without further ado, the following is a rundown of what to know this Friday when area teams lace up the cleats for the eighth Friday of the 2021 campaign.
Golden opportunityBeaver Dam hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2017 and only has eight postseason appearances all time.
A win this week will make it nine.
And the odds appear to be in the Golden Beavers (4-3, 3-2 Badger Large Conference) as not only are they riding the wave of a monstrous second half in a 38-27 win over Janesville Craig last week but this week they’ll play arguably the most winnable game on their schedule as two-win Janesville Parker comes to town for Homecoming.
Parker (2-5 overall, 1-4 Badger Large) is, however, coming off a surprising 46-28 win over Watertown (3-4, 2-3) in a game that saw sophomore quarterback Preston Nelson throw for 246 yards and five touchdowns on 14-of-18 passing.
It’s definitely worth noting that Parker aired it out so successfully against the Goslings because Beaver Dam got itself in a similar shootout with Watertown in Week 4 and couldn’t keep the Goslings off the scoreboard, losing 49-41. If Parker is able to get the passing game going Friday night, it’ll definitely test the Beaver Dam defense in a way probably only Watertown and DeForest have so far this fall.
That’s not to say the Golden Beavers aren’t up for the challenge, though — they’re allowing only 64.9 passing yards per game and a little over 200 yards of total offense in all, which is well below the 437 the Vikings put up in the win over Watertown.
Parker did have seven penalties for 86 yards last week, so that might be something to keep an eye on this week in a game where the Vikings will figure to need to do a lot right and very little wrong in order to prevent Beaver Dam from clinching a playoff berth.
Beaver Dam has leaned heavily on the run (237.5 yards per game) but has shown at times that it can pass the ball effectively. Cameron Mendoza throws an accurate deep ball and senior wide receiver Alex Soto (25 catches, 430 yards, seven TDs) might very well be the most underrated player in the league.
Of course, the ground game and Gabe Klatt (8.1 yards per carry for 1,430 yards and 16 TDs) is a big reason why Soto sneaks under the other team’s radar a little bit. And Klatt, a sophomore, is coming off the biggest game of his young career, having set program records for single-game rushing yards (398) and rushing TDs (six).
Beaver Dam, which plays world-beater Waunakee in next week’s regular season finale, also beat Oregon, 26-21, in Week 6, meaning a win this week would give the Golden Beavers the program’s first three-game winning streak since 2011.
It would be doubly rewarding because it would guarantee an over .500 record in conference, the first criteria for playoff eligibility.
Statewide realignment that took effect this season put into place seven-game conference schedules for every team in Wisconsin, making playoff qualification a more uniform process. But if there aren’t 224 teams—seven divisions of 32 teams each—with 4-3 records or better, then the WIAA will have to fill the remainder of the field with teams under .500 in conference, starting with those that end with a 3-4 mark.
That means Beaver Dam could, potentially, lose its final two regular season games and still make the postseason.
Columbus looks to avoid letdown
No area team has a bigger win on its resume this season than the Cardinals, who dominated Lodi — ranked third in Division 4 in the WisSports.net coaches poll and fifth among medium-sized schools in the Associated Press poll entering the contest — last Friday.
The Cardinals didn’t come out of nowhere, themselves entering ranked 10th in Div. 4 in the coaches poll and honorable mention in the AP poll. But winning 40-7 definitely served notice that they’re not an afterthought in the Capitol Conference race — or, for that matter, the state-title conversation.
Columbus didn’t just dominate the scoreboard, either. The Cardinals churned out 323 yards on 47 carries (6.9 yards per carry) and rolled up the Blue Devils to the tune of 40 rushing yards and 128 yards of total offense.
It was, effectively, a must-win game for Columbus due to having to forfeit to Big Foot in Week 5 because of COVID-19 protocols. As a result, the Cardinals were 5-1 overall and 3-1 in conference heading into last Friday, meaning a loss would have dropped them two back of Lodi with two to play.
Instead, the two are tied for the league lead (both 6-1, 4-1).
But this week presents an entirely different narrative. Now it’s Columbus in the driver’s seat, not in the standings but definitely where momentum is concerned, while Lodi is left having to pick up the pieces and get its season going in the right direction again.
How will Columbus handle the big win heading into Week 8? Well, one thing going in the Cardinals’ favor is that they play a Beloit Turner team that has struggled in 2021, barely beating winless Horicon/Hustisford, 12-6, last Friday.
When asked what his Cardinals need to do to move forward after the win over Lodi and not treat the victory like it was bigger than it was, running back Caden Brunell, a 1,000-yard rusher with 16 TDs, said simply, “Come into practice every single week like it’s Lodi.” In other words, don’t look past anyone.
Meantime, Lodi plays at Lake Mills, which is also 4-1 in league play. The Blue Devils don’t have time to sulk — and in fact, a win this week over the L-Cats will go a long way toward washing away the bitter taste of defeat.
Looking ahead a week, Columbus will play Lakeside Lutheran to close out the regular season while Lodi (Watertown Luther Prep) and Lake Mills (H/H) play two teams at the bottom of the standings.
With three teams all tied at 4-1 and only two weeks to sort things out, it figures to be a fun finish.
Big stretch for Mayville
Scott Hilber is no stranger to success, and the 1993 Mayville High School graduate is orchestrating yet another rebuild in resounding fashion.
After winning stints at Necedah and then Columbus in the mid-2010s, the latter of which saw him lead that program to the conference title in 2016 for the first time since 2003 while also making a run to the Division 5 state quarterfinals, the second-year Mayville head honcho has the Cardinals ranked seventh in the state in D5 in the coaches poll and atop the Flyway Conference standings at 5-0.
But now is when they have to prove it. Their next two games, this week against Winnebago Lutheran Academy and next week against Campbellsport, are against two of the other top teams in the standings as WLA is 3-2 and Campbellsport is giving chase at 4-1.
Paced by a balanced attack — QB Adison Mittelstadt has a passer rating of 112.6 with 97.4 yards per game, nine TDs and only three interceptions while Blake Schraufnagel has gone over 1,000 yards rushing and has 17 TDs — Mayville is averaging 39.9 points per game.
On defense, Ty Hockers is the leading tackler and also has four tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery while Bradley Bushke has six TFLs and Cadon Hardesty has four INTs and a pick-six.
Mayville is only allowing 12.9 points per game, meaning the Cardinals have had the defense to go along with their high-powered offense.
They’ll need both to keep it up because the race to the league championship is on — starting with a WLA squad that has been pedestrian on offense (16.9 points per game) but hasn’t gotten the doors blown off on defense, yielding 16.6 per contest.
Two weeks ago the Vikings were on a four-game winning streak and 4-1 overall, but back-to-back losses to Campbellsport (28-7) and St. Mary’s Springs (35-7) have them on the outside looking in when it comes to the league title picture.
But you can bet they’ll be hungry to get back on the winning track Friday.
Other area games
- Fall River/Rio will look to punch its ticket to the playoffs this week against Johnson Creek following a 48-20 non-conference loss to Unity last Friday. The Rebels trailed by just 28-20 at halftime against the unbeaten Eagles, but a 20-point third quarter sank any chance at an upset win. Quarterback Matthew Miller rushed for 119 yards and two scores while passing for 49 yards on 4-of-9 attempts to lead the Rebels (2-5, 3-2 Trailways), who if nothing else can take away from the loss the fact they hung tough with one of the state’s best — Unity entered the D7 coaches poll for the first time this week at No. 10.The Bluejays are looking to snap out of their current tailspin following a third consecutive loss, the most recent of those at the hands of Oshkosh Lourdes, 12-7. Johnson Creek (4-3, 2-3) was held to just 190 yards of offense, including just 94 yards rushing on 25 carries.
- Cambria-Friesland has a week to recharge as the Hilltoppers haven’t scheduled a replacement game after receiving a forfeit win over Wayland — which will be officially awarded come Friday but has been known since prior to the season when the Big Red had to cancel their varsity season due to lack of numbers. The Hilltoppers, who will move to 5-3 overall and 4-2 in Trailways play, thus qualifying for the playoffs, will have plenty to mull over after suffering a 52-22 loss at the hands of rival Randolph last week. The Rockets scored the game’s first 33 points and piled up 369 yards rushing with six touchdowns while holding the Toppers to just 119 on the ground.
- Speaking of Randolph (5-2, 4-1), the Rockets clinched a playoff berth with the win and now turn their attention to trying to claim the league championship. They’ll head south to Delafield on Saturday to face St. John’s Northwestern Academies in a matinee affair on Saturday, needing a victory to stay within striking distance of Oshkosh Lourdes. The Red Knights (6-1, 5-0) have walked a tightrope all season — winning 12-7 over Randolph in Week 3, 26-22 over Cambria-Friesland the next week and 12-7 over Johnson Creek last week — but remain in the driver’s seat nonetheless. Lourdes plays host to Deerfield (2-5, 2-3) in a Thursday night contest then closes out the regular season at St. John’s next week. So with two of the league’s bottom-half teams on the docket, a loss doesn’t appear to be in the cards. But. That’s. Why. They. Play. The. Games. And Randolph won’t be able to capitalize on an upset if it doesn’t take care of its business first.
- They call this a trap game — the one Markesan is scheduled to play Friday, that is. The Hornets are unbeaten in the Eastern Suburban Conference at 5-0 and are 6-1 overall, and this week they’ll entertain a Cambridge team that is in the middle of the pack at 3-4 and 2-3. It’s a winnable game for the Hornets, but it could pose a problem if they get caught looking ahead to next week’s showdown with fellow league-unbeaten Marshall (7-0, 5-0), the sixth-ranked team in the D5 coaches poll.
- Also in the Eastern Suburban, Pardeeville (4-3, 3-2 heads east to Dodge County to take on Dodgeland (0-7, 0-5) in a game that has intrigue despite the fact it has no bearing on the league race. The Bulldogs clinch a playoff berth with a win while the Trojans, who had to forfeit last week against Waterloo because injuries depleted the roster, now only have two more chances to avoid a winless campaign.
- Horicon/Hustisford has yet to win this year but the MarshFalcons (0-7, 0-5) are inching closer. They lost 22-7 to Big Foot in Week 6 and 12-6 to Turner last week, their two closest losses of the season. They’ll try and get off the schneid this week when they travel to Lake Mills to take on Lakeside Lutheran (3-4, 3-2).
- The season started with back-to-back wins for Waupun but five straight losses have followed. It doesn’t get any easier for the Warriors (2-5, 0-5 East Central Conference) this week as they’ll head over to Kewaskum (5-2, 3-2), but if they don’t pull off the upset, they can at the very least try and build toward next week when Kettle Moraine Lutheran (2-5, 1-4) is on the slate. Rome wasn’t built in a day, as the saying goes, and this two week stretch looms large for a Waupun program that is trying desperately to lay the foundation for a more successful future.