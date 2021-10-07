How Week 8 will shape conference, playoff pictures in the area

It was, effectively, a must-win game for Columbus due to having to forfeit to Big Foot in Week 5 because of COVID-19 protocols. As a result, the Cardinals were 5-1 overall and 3-1 in conference heading into last Friday, meaning a loss would have dropped them two back of Lodi with two to play.

Instead, the two are tied for the league lead (both 6-1, 4-1).

But this week presents an entirely different narrative. Now it’s Columbus in the driver’s seat, not in the standings but definitely where momentum is concerned, while Lodi is left having to pick up the pieces and get its season going in the right direction again.

How will Columbus handle the big win heading into Week 8? Well, one thing going in the Cardinals’ favor is that they play a Beloit Turner team that has struggled in 2021, barely beating winless Horicon/Hustisford, 12-6, last Friday.

When asked what his Cardinals need to do to move forward after the win over Lodi and not treat the victory like it was bigger than it was, running back Caden Brunell, a 1,000-yard rusher with 16 TDs, said simply, “Come into practice every single week like it’s Lodi.” In other words, don’t look past anyone.