How WIAA playoff fates turned out for WiscNews-area football teams

Teams learned their playoff fates in a bracket revealing on television for the first time on Saturday.

The WIAA state football playoffs revealed Cambria-Friesland would have the same Division 7 opener from a year ago as the Hilltoppers (9-0) earned a top seed. They will host Gilbert (4-5) Friday.

“It’s almost beyond our wildest expectations,” Cambria-Friesland coach Jim Bylsma said. “Most people were expecting us to have a .500 season. For these kids to perform like they did, that’s a coach’s dream come true. We’ve had kids step up. We’ve had kids grow up. We’ve had kids really test their mentality to get us to where we are.”

A total of 224 teams made the postseason out of 362 qualifiers. There are four rounds among seven divisions culminating in the state championships Nov. 17-18 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

Cambria-Friesland was the lower seed in last year's playoff opener and lost 41-6.

“Last year, we were so injury riddled by the end of the season that we’re not sure we gave them any kind of game,” Bylsma said. “The score indicates that we didn’t. This year, we’re loaded up a little better. Knock on wood, we’re relatively injury free."

Randolph could potentially meet Cambria-Friesland. The Rockets (6-3) earned the fifth seed and will visit Johnson Creek (5-4). The Hilltoppers earned one-score victories over both teams en route to a Trailways Conference championship.

Columbus (9-0) went undefeated and won Capitol Conference title, which earned a No. 1 seed in Division 4. The Cardinals will host Altoona (4-5).

“We’re just excited to be in the playoffs, first of all,” Columbus coach Andrew Selgrad said. “It’s a grind of a season in nine weeks like this. We’ve worked really hard for a situation like this. We’re excited for anybody that we face. It’s going to be neat to be able to face some teams that we haven’t seen before.”

Columbus could be looking for a rematch with No. 1 Waukesha Catholic Memorial (9-0), which won, 42-19, in last year's state semifinal. If these two would meet again, it would be for a state championship.

“We’re going to take it one game at a time,” Selgrad said. “I don’t like getting too ahead of ourselves. We’ve got an Altoona team coming here on Friday that we have to do our job and take care of business. It’s one game at a time and we’ll see where it goes from there.”

Lodi (7-2) is in the same bracket as the Crusaders as a No. 2 seed. The Blue Devils will host Platteville (4-5).

Wisconsin Dells and Mauston are both in the same bracket as Columbus. The Chiefs (8-1) have a No. 3 seed and will host St. Croix Central (6-3). The No. 7 Golden Eagles (4-5) will travel to Ellsworth (8-1).

Mississippi Valley Conference foes Baraboo (6-3) and Reedsburg (7-2) can potentially be a second-round matchup in Division 3.

“That would definitely be pretty cool for both of us to have to play again,” Reedsburg coach Calvin Zenz said. “I don’t know if we’d put the jug up for grabs, but it would be really cool for our communities and for our conference in general.”

The second-seeded Beavers will host Green Bay Notre Dame (6-3). Meanwhile, the sixth-seeded Thunderbirds will visit Menasha (8-1).

“To make the playoffs and get a No. 2 seed is a pretty cool accomplishment for them,” Zenz said.

Turning a 2-7 program into a five-win turnaround was impressive.

“I knew were going to be better," Zenz said. "... We had a lot of pretty serious injuries before we even started. We have some really good football players that haven’t played a snap this year. We adjusted to our personnel and for us to overcome all that and finish 7-2, I don’t know if I would’ve guessed that at the beginning of the year."

Even though Horicon/Hustisford (3-6) lost to Waterloo (7-2) 31-7 to end the regular season with a 3-4 record in the Eastern Suburban Conference, it squeaked through to earn a No. 7 seed and will travel to Racine Lutheran. It’s Horicon/Hustisford's first playoff appearance since 2018 when they lost to Lake Country Lutheran 47-15 in a state quarterfinal.

Portage (4-5), which lost to Badger Small Conference foe Mount Horeb/Barneveld (8-1) 39-21 Friday to finish 3-4 in league play, snuck into the Division 3 playoffs.

The eighth-seeded Warriors will travel to top-seeded Monroe (9-0).