How WiscNews-area teams fared in the Associated Press high school football poll

The Columbus high school football team turned in a magical season last fall, advancing all the way to the WIAA Division 4 state semifinals.

The Cardinals have picked up right where they left off with a pair of lopsided victories and rewarded for it, opening the season ranked sixth in the Medium Division of the first Associated Press football poll this season.

The AP state rankings were released Tuesday with the Cardinals leading a group of area honorees. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (2-0), which beat the Cardinals (2-0) on its way to the Div. 4 state title last fall, open as the top-ranked team in the Medium Division with six first-place votes and 66 points.

Monroe (2-0) is ranked second while Rice Lake (2-0) rounded out the top-three. The Cardinals are one of five Capitol Conference schools represented in this week’s rankings as the eight-team league figures to be one of the most competitive in the state.

League newcomer Madison Edgewood is ranked ninth while Lodi, Lakeside Lutheran and Lake Mills, all of whom are also 2-0, were among others receiving votes. Reigning Division 5 state runner-up Mayville (2-0) is seventh.

Mukwonago (2-0) was top-ranked in the Large Division, receiving six first place votes. The Indians, who defeated Sun Prairie East, 55-45, last week, were followed by Kimberly (2-0) and defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Waunakee (2-0), which opened the season with victories over DeForest and Middleton.

Madison Memorial (2-0), Sun Prairie West (2-0) and Sun Prairie East (1-1) received honorable-mention recognition in the Large Division.

Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs was No. 1 in the Small Division after receiving three first place votes. Defending Division 5 state champion La Crosse Aquinas was second after garnering the other four first-place votes, while Eau Claire Regis rounded out the top three.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLL

The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division (Enrollment 900 and up)

School;Record;Points

1. Mukwonago (6);2-0;69

2. Kimberly (1);2-0;57

3. Waunakee;2-0;44

4. Muskego;2-0;41

5. Bay Port;2-0;37

T-6. Neenah;2-0;21

T-6. Arrowhead;2-0;21

8. Franklin;1-1;16

9. Brookfield Central;2-0;13

10. Homestead;1-1;12

Others receiving votes: Appleton North 7, Fond du Lac 7, Oak Creek 7, Sussex Hamilton 7, Sun Prairie West 6, Sun Prairie East 6, Madison Memorial 6, New Richmond 6, West De Pere 4, River Falls 4.

Medium Division (301-899)

School;Record;Points

1. Catholic Memorial (6);2-0;66

2. Monroe;2-0;51

3. Rice Lake;2-0;47

T-4. Ellsworth;1-1;28

T-4. Freedom 2-0;28

6. Columbus;2-0;27

7. Mayville;2-0;24

8. Pewaukee (1);1-1;22

9. Madison Edgewood;2-0;21

10. Racine St. Catherine’s;2-0;11

Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 9, New Berlin Eisenhower 9, Fox Valley Lutheran 8, Lakeland 7, Northwestern 6, Brodhead/Juda 5, St. Croix Central 5, Kewaskum 4, Lake Mills 3, Lodi 2, Grafton 2.

Small Division (300 and lower)

School;Record;Points

1. St. Mary’s Springs (3);2-0;61

2. La Crosse Aquinas (4);2-0;57

3. Eau Claire Regis;2-0;48

4. Edgar;2-0;34

5. Coleman; 2-0;24

T-6. Colby;2-0;22

T-6. Mondovi;2-0;22

8. Black Hawk/Warren (IL);2-0;21

9. Darlington;1-1;19

10. Bangor;2-0;18

Others receiving votes: Reedsville 16, Cashton 16, Kenosha St. Joseph 9, Auburndale 6, Shiocton 5, Markesan 5, Potosi/Cassville 1, Manawa 1.