Injuries don't keep Dodgeland fall-sport athletes Blome, Peplinski from being part of the action (copy)

Blome said there were a few things drawing her to being a football manager, including the fact she has many friends on the team and helping out was an excuse to spend extra time with them during their last year in high school.

But it’s not all just for fun.

“It’s a good experience to not just be on a team but to see how a team works,” she said, “so then you get the feedback of, ‘OK, I shouldn’t do that when I’m on a team because that’s bringing the team down.’

“I think it helps you grow as a person.”

Blome and Peplinski also both play basketball in the winter but likely won’t be far enough along in their rehab to play this year, at least not much if they do make it back in time. So the next time they’re in action figures to be during the spring for soccer.

They’re both happy with where their rehab is at so far, though.