 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Injuries force Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, Dodgeland football teams to forfeit
0 Comments
alert

Injuries force Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, Dodgeland football teams to forfeit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jimmy Heath

Poynette senior Jimmy Heath tries to stiff arm Wisconsin Dells' Braden Buss (3) while also trying to break free from Matt Getgen during a game against Wisconsin Dells on Sept. 10. 

 SEAN DAVIS/Capital Newspapers

A high school football season filled with cancelations, forfeits, new opponents at the last minute and rescheduled games — the first three because of COVID-19 protocols and the latter because of either weather-related field conditions or referee availability — didn't escape Week 7 without a hiccup. 

Poynette on Thursday learned that Montello/Princeton/Green Lake had to forfeit the South Central Conference game scheduled between the two teams as a result of having too many injuries. 

The Phoenix, instead, will play Greenwood in an 8-player football game while Poynette is left without an opponent for this week. 

The Pumas, who also had their Week 2 non-conference game against Pardeeville canceled because of COVID-19 protocols, get a 2-0 forfeit victory over M/P/GL and are now 3-3 on the year and 2-3 in SCC play. M/P/GL, meantime, drops to 0-7 and 0-5. 

According to Poynette High School athletic director Melissa Paynter, as of Thursday afternoon the Pumas had not found a new opponent for Friday night. 

Like M/P/GL, Dodgeland also is suffering from a rash of injuries and had to cancel its Eastern Suburban Conference game at Waterloo. 

Waterloo is 4-2 overall and 2-2 in Eastern Suburban play, so with the forfeit the Pirates now are 5-2 and 3-2. Dodgeland, meantime, drops to 0-7 and 0-5. 

The Pirates did, however, find an opponent for this week and will entertain Milwaukee Academy of Science on Friday night. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News