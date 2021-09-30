Injuries force Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, Dodgeland football teams to forfeit

A high school football season filled with cancelations, forfeits, new opponents at the last minute and rescheduled games — the first three because of COVID-19 protocols and the latter because of either weather-related field conditions or referee availability — didn't escape Week 7 without a hiccup.

Poynette on Thursday learned that Montello/Princeton/Green Lake had to forfeit the South Central Conference game scheduled between the two teams as a result of having too many injuries.

The Phoenix, instead, will play Greenwood in an 8-player football game while Poynette is left without an opponent for this week.

The Pumas, who also had their Week 2 non-conference game against Pardeeville canceled because of COVID-19 protocols, get a 2-0 forfeit victory over M/P/GL and are now 3-3 on the year and 2-3 in SCC play. M/P/GL, meantime, drops to 0-7 and 0-5.

According to Poynette High School athletic director Melissa Paynter, as of Thursday afternoon the Pumas had not found a new opponent for Friday night.

Like M/P/GL, Dodgeland also is suffering from a rash of injuries and had to cancel its Eastern Suburban Conference game at Waterloo.