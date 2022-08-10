 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KICKOFF 2022

It wasn't certain Bryce Rataczak would walk. He's overcome health issues to lead Randolph football

When Randolph senior Bryce Rataczak was born, his muscles were so tight that his mother didn’t know if he’d be able to walk.

When Tricia Rataczak was pregnant with her son, his feet were tucked underneath his body in the womb, she said. Bryce described his feet as “criss-cross, apple sauce” referring back to his birth in April of 2005.

Through the early days of his life he endured physical therapy sessions weekly and had to wear braces to hold his feet in the right direction because he’d naturally tuck them under his body, his mother said.

“His muscles were just so tight because they never developed as long as they probably should have because of being tucked under like that,” Tricia said. “Once he started walking he tip-toed a lot, but he generally got it down. He’s been running ever since he could walk, but he’s always been in a lot of pain. Through his teens and up until like a year or two ago he would always have to do a lot of stretches.”

But by the time Bryce got to middle school, his body formed a cyst on his pelvis where the muscle met the bone. Tricia Rataczak said the cyst would cause her son to crack the pelvic bone every time he used it.

Randolph senior Bryce Rataczak has battled through various health issues since birth. However, with the right stretching and taking care of his body, he'll lead the Rockets in the 2022 high school football season.

“He would stay off it for a little bit because they said, ‘You better rest it,’” she said. “It would start to heal and then he’d get on it again and it would crack the bone in his pelvis again.”

The doctors couldn’t figure out what was wrong with him. They thought he kept pulling a hamstring during football season when he was a seventh grader, his mother said. It wasn’t until Bryce saw a chiropractor and had X-rays done that they found the cyst, which wasn’t cancerous, when he was in eighth grade.

They saw a specialist who drained the cyst and filled it with bone chips, his mother said.

Bryce Rataczak said he moved to center his eighth grade season to combat the pain. If there was any pain, he never showed it and just battled through it.

“He played through every bit of the pain,” his father, Jeff Rataczak said. “Nobody knew he was hurting in any way. He never had anyone hand it to him. He had to work for everything he had.”

Bryce Rataczak said his legs still get tight, but not as bad as it used to get in middle school. He stays hydrated and does his own stretches before team stretching.

Rataczak had a scare this spring. During an outpatient surgery at UW Children’s Hospital, his body had complications to the anesthesia, which caused his heart rate to drop.

“They finally called it and they brought in the team,” Tricia Rataczak said. “There were 25 people in that room and they did CPR on his heart for eight minutes.”

The side effect won’t stop Bryce Rataczak as he has big admirations heading into his senior season.

Randolph senior Bryce Rataczak is the starting running back and defensive end for the Rockets heading into the 2022 high school football season.

All the therapy sessions, extra stretching and additional training has allowed him to become a leader for the Rockets. He's the top returning rusher from last season and had the fourth most tackles at defensive during an 8-3 Randolph campaign.

“I want to go all out,” he said. “I’m trying to lead from in front and help my teammates out because they’re a great group of guys. We’re trying to win conference.”

 

The skinny

Coach: Thomas Chase, 3rd season, 22-9

Last season: 8-3 overall, 6-1 Trailways Conference, Lost 30-0 to Black Hawk/Warren (IL) in Division 7 Level 1

Outgoing: Big losses for the Rockets include Travis Alvin, Sam Grieger Ben Nieman, Traiton Lininger, Nate Kok, Owen Gould, Andrew Stephenson, Nolan Drews, Alex Alva and Ryan O’Donnell.

Returning: Quarterback/linebacker, Alex Hollander; defensive end/fullback Bryce Rataczak; defensive back Detrich Meyer; defensive back/running back Brady Prieve; offensive/defensive linemen Thomas Riley, Layne Jenkins and Jonathon Alva; defensive tackle/running back, Jacob Kile; and offensive lineman/linebacker Zander Padilla.

Outlook: Hollander will step in to replace Kok as the starting quarterback who threw for over 800 yards and eight touchdowns as well as ran for 200 yards and seven more scores. Rataczak is the top returning ball carrier with 341 yards and six touchdowns. The Rockets will have to replace last years leading runner as Lininger ran for 769 yards and seven touchdowns. They’ll have Cody DeVries, Prieve and Kile all vying for carries. They’ll also have to find a way to replace Grieger and Alvin, who combined to catch 40 passes for 716 yards. On defense, Alvin is gone to play tight end for Wisconsin and he leaves a big void at linebacker. He led the Rockets with 99 tackles (51 solo), 20 for a loss and pick-six. Kile was second on the team with 36 total tackles and Rataczak finished with 35 total tackles, but led with two sacks. This could potentially be a rebuilding year for the Rockets as they try to figure out and replace multiple big time players on both sides of the ball.

2022 Schedule

Date;Game

Aug. 19;at Rosholt

Aug. 26;at Hilbert

Sep. 2;FALL RIVER/RIO

Sep. 9;at Deerfield

Sep. 16;JOHNSON CREEK

Sep. 23;at Cambria-Friesland

Sep. 30;RACINE LUTHERAN

Oct. 7;at Pardeeville

Oct. 13;at Lourdes Academy, 7:15 p.m.

• Home games in BOLD CAPS

• Games are at 7 p.m. unless noted

