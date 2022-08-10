It wasn't certain Bryce Rataczak would walk. He's overcome health issues to lead Randolph football

When Randolph senior Bryce Rataczak was born, his muscles were so tight that his mother didn’t know if he’d be able to walk.
When Tricia Rataczak was pregnant with her son, his feet were tucked underneath his body in the womb, she said. Bryce described his feet as “criss-cross, apple sauce” referring back to his birth in April of 2005.
Through the early days of his life he endured physical therapy sessions weekly and had to wear braces to hold his feet in the right direction because he’d naturally tuck them under his body, his mother said.
“His muscles were just so tight because they never developed as long as they probably should have because of being tucked under like that,” Tricia said. “Once he started walking he tip-toed a lot, but he generally got it down. He’s been running ever since he could walk, but he’s always been in a lot of pain. Through his teens and up until like a year or two ago he would always have to do a lot of stretches.”
But by the time Bryce got to middle school, his body formed a cyst on his pelvis where the muscle met the bone. Tricia Rataczak said the cyst would cause her son to crack the pelvic bone every time he used it.
“He would stay off it for a little bit because they said, ‘You better rest it,’” she said. “It would start to heal and then he’d get on it again and it would crack the bone in his pelvis again.”
The doctors couldn’t figure out what was wrong with him. They thought he kept pulling a hamstring during football season when he was a seventh grader, his mother said. It wasn’t until Bryce saw a chiropractor and had X-rays done that they found the cyst, which wasn’t cancerous, when he was in eighth grade.
They saw a specialist who drained the cyst and filled it with bone chips, his mother said.
Bryce Rataczak said he moved to center his eighth grade season to combat the pain. If there was any pain, he never showed it and just battled through it.
“He played through every bit of the pain,” his father, Jeff Rataczak said. “Nobody knew he was hurting in any way. He never had anyone hand it to him. He had to work for everything he had.”
Bryce Rataczak said his legs still get tight, but not as bad as it used to get in middle school. He stays hydrated and does his own stretches before team stretching.
Rataczak had a scare this spring. During an outpatient surgery at UW Children’s Hospital, his body had complications to the anesthesia, which caused his heart rate to drop.
“They finally called it and they brought in the team,” Tricia Rataczak said. “There were 25 people in that room and they did CPR on his heart for eight minutes.”
The side effect won’t stop Bryce Rataczak as he has big admirations heading into his senior season.
All the therapy sessions, extra stretching and additional training has allowed him to become a leader for the Rockets. He's the top returning rusher from last season and had the fourth most tackles at defensive during an 8-3 Randolph campaign.
“I want to go all out,” he said. “I’m trying to lead from in front and help my teammates out because they’re a great group of guys. We’re trying to win conference.”
KICKOFF 2022: 10 must-watch high school football games
Pardeeville vs. Poynette, Aug. 26
Despite being separated by just 14 miles, Columbia County foes Pardeeville and Poynette haven’t met in the regular season in a dozen years. The Bulldogs and Pumas were set to end that drought last season before close contacts with COVID-19 within Poynette’s team put the kibosh on last year’s first meeting since the 2009 WIAA Division 5 playoffs. The two sides will tee it up again in Week 2 looking to prove which neighbor is best.
(ABOVE: Pardeeville's Eyob Smith tackles Cambria-Friesland quarterback Drake Burmania from behind during their season-opening game last year.)
Randolph vs. Fall River/Rio, Sept. 2
A rematch of last season’s Week 4 Trailways Conference match-up Randolph, which finished second behind Oshkosh Lourdes in league standings, tallied 22 unanswered points in the final 8 minutes, 31 seconds to escape Fall River/Rio 22-18. The Rebels which went 3-3 to close out the conference season and squeak into the playoffs with a 4-3 conference record, have a first-year head coach in Josh Haas. He came over from reigning Division 1 runner-up Sun Prairie.
(ABOVE: Randolph's Bryce Rataczak (2) runs between the tackles trying to get by Fall River/Rio's Matthew Miller (10) during the first half of a Trailways Conference game last season.)
Beaver Dam vs. Sun Prairie East, Sept. 9
There’s a little bit of the unknown for Beaver Dam when the Golden Beavers take on Sun Prairie East. Sun Prairie split up into two high schools and moved from the Big Eight Conference last year to the Badger Large Conference this season. The Cardinals will keep most of their coaching staff from last season and Week 4 will be the first time the Golden Beavers take on one of the Sun Prairie schools.
(ABOVE: Beaver Dam's Camron Mendoza, left, rips off a long run during the Golden Beavers' 14-6 win over Milton last last season. Mendoza and Co. must deal with another revolving door schedule this fall, including the unknowns of reigning Division 1 state runner-up Sun Prairie East following the district's addition of a second high school.)
Mauston vs. Wisconsin Dells, Sept. 16
Mauston and Wisconsin Dells played an instant classic in Week 9 last season with the Chiefs gutting out a thrilling 40-32 win to end their 36-year South Central Conference title drought. While the annual clash won’t close the regular season, it should still serve as an early season climax in Week 5 and should go a long way in determining who sits atop the SCC throne.
(ABOVE: Wisconsin Dells' Braden Buss avoids a tackle attempt by Mauston's Kyle Dahl during last year's South Central Conference game.)
Portage vs. Milton, Sept. 23
The 2021 season was filled with milestones for Portage, which ended a 14-year playoff drought, had a winning season and won its homecoming game. The Warriors’ home stretch toward another postseason berth starts with their homecoming clash with the Red Hawks in Week 6, the teams’ conference crossover game. Like Portage, Milton will be keen on continuing its recent run of success and this game could be a tipping point for either side.
(ABOVE: Portage's Ian Karpelenia races to the outside during last year's Badger Small Conference game against Reedsburg.)
Columbus vs. Madison Edgewood, Sept. 23
This Week 6 match-up will be a rematch of the game that wasn't. Columbus and Edgewood were set to do battle in the WIAA Division 4 state quarterfinal last season, but that game never happened. Instead, the No. 2 Cardinals faced off against No. 5 Kewaskum after No. 1 Crusaders had to forfeit its season due to use of an ineligible player. With a guaranteed chance to square off this season, the Crusaders likely won’t want to waste their shot against the reigning league champs.
(ABOVE: Columbus' Colton Brunell runs for a 73-yard touchdown during last year's WIAA Division 4 Level 2 playoff football game against Lake Mills.)
Beaver Dam vs. Watertown, Sept. 23
This will be the 100th meeting between the former Wisconsin Little Ten rivals. According to WisSports.net, the rivalry between the Golden Beavers and Goslings dates back to 1904 and is the 16th-longest series in state history. Last year’s meeting was a track meet as Watertown edged out a 49-41 win, and sparks could fly again when they meet in Week 6.
(ABOVE: Rivals Beaver Dam and Watertown met last year on the gridiron for the first time since 2018 after they joined the Badger Conference.)
Reedsburg vs. Baraboo, Sept. 30
Calvin Zenz had a bumpy first season with Reedsburg going 2-7, but a highlight of that season was edging the T-Birds, 21-20, in Week 7. The loss pretty much knocked Baraboo out of the Badger Small Conference title race and knotted up the state’s longest-running rivalry series at 64-64-6. These two will continue that storied rivalry in Week 7 this year, but for the first time in the Mississippi Valley Conference with plenty more than bragging rights at stake.
(ABOVE: Reedsburg's Bryant Yanke (10) lifts Mark Othmer after his interception in the final minute of last season's win over rival Baraboo.)
Baraboo vs. Onalaska, Oct. 7
While this may be the T-Birds’ first Mississippi Valley Conference meeting with the Hilltoppers, the two teams have very recent history. Baraboo and Onalaska have squared off each of the last two seasons trading wins, including a 28-21 victory at Onalaska in Week 1 last year. Both teams’ playoff hopes may be on the line in the rubber match in Week 8.
(ABOVE: Baraboo and Onalaska have met each of the last two seasons, trading road wins.)
New Lisbon vs. Bangor, Oct. 14
While New Lisbon was one of the biggest surprises of the Scenic Bluffs Conference last season, no one was surprised by the Cardinals as Bangor won its eighth straight league title. And after ending its five-year playoff drought last fall, New Lisbon is looking to prove it didn’t waste all the tricks up its sleeve by pushing for a share of the SBC title for the first time since 2013. A win over the reigning champs in Week 9 could be what fuels the Rockets’ title dreams.
(ABOVE: New Lisbon and Ashton Pfaff, left, broke through into the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016.)