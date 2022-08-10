It wasn't certain Bryce Rataczak would walk. He's overcome health issues to lead Randolph football

When Randolph senior Bryce Rataczak was born, his muscles were so tight that his mother didn’t know if he’d be able to walk.

When Tricia Rataczak was pregnant with her son, his feet were tucked underneath his body in the womb, she said. Bryce described his feet as “criss-cross, apple sauce” referring back to his birth in April of 2005.

Through the early days of his life he endured physical therapy sessions weekly and had to wear braces to hold his feet in the right direction because he’d naturally tuck them under his body, his mother said.

“His muscles were just so tight because they never developed as long as they probably should have because of being tucked under like that,” Tricia said. “Once he started walking he tip-toed a lot, but he generally got it down. He’s been running ever since he could walk, but he’s always been in a lot of pain. Through his teens and up until like a year or two ago he would always have to do a lot of stretches.”

But by the time Bryce got to middle school, his body formed a cyst on his pelvis where the muscle met the bone. Tricia Rataczak said the cyst would cause her son to crack the pelvic bone every time he used it.

“He would stay off it for a little bit because they said, ‘You better rest it,’” she said. “It would start to heal and then he’d get on it again and it would crack the bone in his pelvis again.”

The doctors couldn’t figure out what was wrong with him. They thought he kept pulling a hamstring during football season when he was a seventh grader, his mother said. It wasn’t until Bryce saw a chiropractor and had X-rays done that they found the cyst, which wasn’t cancerous, when he was in eighth grade.

They saw a specialist who drained the cyst and filled it with bone chips, his mother said.

Bryce Rataczak said he moved to center his eighth grade season to combat the pain. If there was any pain, he never showed it and just battled through it.

“He played through every bit of the pain,” his father, Jeff Rataczak said. “Nobody knew he was hurting in any way. He never had anyone hand it to him. He had to work for everything he had.”

Bryce Rataczak said his legs still get tight, but not as bad as it used to get in middle school. He stays hydrated and does his own stretches before team stretching.

Rataczak had a scare this spring. During an outpatient surgery at UW Children’s Hospital, his body had complications to the anesthesia, which caused his heart rate to drop.

“They finally called it and they brought in the team,” Tricia Rataczak said. “There were 25 people in that room and they did CPR on his heart for eight minutes.”

The side effect won’t stop Bryce Rataczak as he has big admirations heading into his senior season.

All the therapy sessions, extra stretching and additional training has allowed him to become a leader for the Rockets. He's the top returning rusher from last season and had the fourth most tackles at defensive during an 8-3 Randolph campaign.

“I want to go all out,” he said. “I’m trying to lead from in front and help my teammates out because they’re a great group of guys. We’re trying to win conference.”