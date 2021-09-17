Jones, backfield mates carry Cambria-Friesland by rival Johnson Creek

“We’re a young team — we only have three seniors — so that’s a true testament to our kids’ resiliency and they’re maturity, because they didn’t back down when that happened,” Bylsma said of the quick answer.

Later in the half after Johnson Creek knotted things up at 14 on an 8-yard TD run by Silas Hartz followed by Austin Anton-Pernat’s catch for the 2-point conversion, Jones provided the special teams play of the night.

The speedy senior weaved all over the field for a 52-yard kickoff return that would set up Krueger’s 7-yard TD run and a 2-point conversion run by Isaac DeYoung, making it 22-14 with 5:16 left in the first half.

“Close to 200 yards,” he said when asked how far he thought he actually had to run to set the Toppers up at the Bluejays’ 23-yard line. “I looked right but there were two guys coming down, so I had to go middle. I looked back and there were two more guys so I went back the other way and I just kept doing that until unfortunately I ran out of gas.”

The game was never tied after that, and with the victory, the Toppers were able to wash away the bitter taste of last week’s 26-22 loss to fellow conference front-runner Oshkosh Lourdes on a TD in the final seconds.