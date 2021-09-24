Klatt, Mendoza-to-Soto, big stops on defense boost Beaver Dam by Oregon

Oregon, which out-gained the Golden Beavers 355-295 on the night but had only 15 first downs compared with 21 for the Golden Beavers, took it into Beaver Dam territory on the ensuing possession. But faced with fourth-and-5 at the 20-yard line, the Panthers came up empty, turning the ball over on downs with a little over 4 minutes to go.

And the Golden Beavers never gave it back, successfully running out the clock.

“We just need to get out of our way sometimes. If we get out of our way, we’re a scary team,” Linde said of overcoming miscues, the most notable being a pair of fumbled snaps that halted a promising drive after Jaden Barstow recovered an onside kick at Oregon’s 38-yard-line early in the second quarter, giving the Golden Beavers a chance to add to their 6-0 lead.

“We like what we’re doing and we like who’s doing it, so we have a lot of confidence in our kids,” Linde added. “We piled on some of our guys’ backs tonight and let them carry us to the promised land.”

Klatt was the biggest workhorse of them all.

But before the Golden Beavers could get in gear on offense, they first had to come up with what ended up being a huge goal-line stand on the first drive of the game.