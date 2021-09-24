Klatt, Mendoza-to-Soto, big stops on defense boost Beaver Dam by Oregon

OREGON — Emotions were not in short supply in the Beaver Dam prep football team’s post-game huddle following Friday night’s Badger Large Conference clash with Oregon.
Good emotions.
Gabe Klatt ran for 243 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Cam Mendoza’s only two completions of the game went for touchdowns and the Golden Beavers answered the bell when they needed to most — in the clutch. The result was a 26-21, come-from-behind win over the Panthers in a game with major postseason implications.
“It was a must-win for us and what our team’s goals are — and what these kids wrote on the white board day one, which was to make the playoffs,” Beaver Dam coach Brock Linde said of stopping a two-game skid — a Week 4 shootout loss to Watertown and last week’s blowout loss to DeForest — to climb back into the playoff race.
“We’ve been competitive in games and we like the trajectory of this team. It was a must-win for both teams, and to come down here and win on the road against a really physical and fast team — and a program that, quite frankly, has had more success than us in the past — this means everything to our kids and what they represent.”
It took a go-ahead drive that bridged the third and fourth quarters and then a fourth-down stop with Oregon on the march in order to add a win to the ledger.
The Panthers (2-4, 1-3 Badger Large) scored on two straight third-quarter possessions — needing only five offensive plays to do so, first getting a 38-yard run up the middle by 5-foot-8, 165-pound speedy running back Austin Sanders before bruising senior fullback Teague Szudy ran in the 2-point conversion. Oregon followed that up by forcing a three-and-out and getting a 68-yard burst by Szudy that set up his 1-yard TD burst — to go in front 21-20.
That all followed Mendoza’s 31-yard TD strike to Alex Soto on the quarter’s opening drive, giving Beaver Dam (3-3, 2-2) a 20-6 advantage.
Momentum swung precipitously in the quarter, and after Szudy’s TD run it was squarely on Oregon’s side. But Beaver Dam was up to the challenge of wresting it away.
The Golden Beavers got the ball back with 3 minutes, 4 seconds to go in the quarter and proceeded to go on an 11-play, 64-yard scoring drive capped off by Klatt’s 8-yard TD run with 9:28 remaining in the game, making it 26-21.
“It was a killer,” Oregon coach Dan Kissling said of not being able to get off the field after going in front for the first time in the game. “They did exactly what we thought they were going to do, and we struggled to stop the run a little bit. I give them credit, they didn’t panic when we went up on them. They tried to throw it once and then they just went back to their old self and just kind of pounded us.”
Oregon, which out-gained the Golden Beavers 355-295 on the night but had only 15 first downs compared with 21 for the Golden Beavers, took it into Beaver Dam territory on the ensuing possession. But faced with fourth-and-5 at the 20-yard line, the Panthers came up empty, turning the ball over on downs with a little over 4 minutes to go.
And the Golden Beavers never gave it back, successfully running out the clock.
“We just need to get out of our way sometimes. If we get out of our way, we’re a scary team,” Linde said of overcoming miscues, the most notable being a pair of fumbled snaps that halted a promising drive after Jaden Barstow recovered an onside kick at Oregon’s 38-yard-line early in the second quarter, giving the Golden Beavers a chance to add to their 6-0 lead.
“We like what we’re doing and we like who’s doing it, so we have a lot of confidence in our kids,” Linde added. “We piled on some of our guys’ backs tonight and let them carry us to the promised land.”
Klatt was the biggest workhorse of them all.
But before the Golden Beavers could get in gear on offense, they first had to come up with what ended up being a huge goal-line stand on the first drive of the game.
Oregon marched 66 yards on 11 plays and had second-and-goal at the 2-yard-line, looking poised to easily take the early lead. Beaver Dam, however, had other ideas, stuffing the Panthers on three straight run plays.
“It was a huge drive. If we convert there, obviously it’s a different game,” Kissling said. “They sent the farm and we should have been expecting it.”
Added Linde, “We knew that they were running their fullback. Teague is unbelievable. He does a lot of special things on the field and we don’t have a scout player that can simulate him, so that first drive was just sifting out their speed and getting used to it.
“And when our backs were up against the wall, we got a little more aggressive with our calls, which you can’t really afford to do on the 50 or you might get gashed. Our defense just had a great goal-line stand.”
Compounding matters for the Panthers, the Golden Beavers then went 99 yards the other way, a 12-play drive that was capped off by Klatt’s 5-yard TD run to give Beaver Dam the lead.
Oregon tied it at 6 on Szudy’s 5-yard run midway through the second quarter — he finished with 183 rushing yard on 19 carries (9.6 yards per carry) — but on second-and-5 with 13 seconds left in the half, Mendoza hit Soto in the left corner of the end zone for a 17-yard TD strike that made it 12-6.
The 2-point conversion was no good and that’s the way it remained at halftime.
The second half was equally as back and forth, both teams knowing how important a win — and a .500 conference record with three conference games remaining — meant to their playoff chances.
“Yeah, absolutely,” Kissling said. “It was huge for them, and for us after last week — we had a terrible game last week against (Janesville) Craig and I think we could have beat them — we knew that Beaver Dam was good and we needed this one.”
With a big fourth quarter, it was the Golden Beavers that ended up getting it.
But it wasn’t only in the final 12 minutes that they got the job done — they played complementary football all night long.
“All (three phases) — offense, defense and special teams — had each other’s backs tonight,” Linde said.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.