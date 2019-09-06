The Knights of Columbus will be having its annual Punt, Pass and Kick competition Sunday, Sept. 8 at the Columbus High School practice field, inside the track.
Children may register from 12:30-1 p.m. with competition beginning at 1 p.m. sharp. Boys and girls age 8-12 years old are eligible to compete. Eligibility is determined by the child’s age as of Aug. 31, 2019. For more information, contact Todd Benson: tbenson@ups.com.
