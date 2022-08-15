 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story
KICKOFF 2022

Kooima triplets offer lesson in support for Waupun athletics

Kooima triplets vertical

Waupun juniors Abel Kooima, left, and Owen Kooima, right, will play major roles as tight end and offensive guard, respectively. Their sister Josie Kooima runs cross country 

 MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin

Sometimes in life it’s funny how personalities form and grow over time.

Take Waupun juniors Abel, Josie and Owen Kooima as examples. They’re a set of 16-year-old triplets, who are nicknamed A.J.O by their mother Helen Kooima.

Josie undoubtedly became the boss of the pack, Abel the charismatic goofball and Owen was deemed the responsible one of the bunch.

Kooima triplets horizontal

The Kooima triplets consist of, from left, Abel, Josie and Owen. Abel and Owen star for the Waupun football team while Josie is a strong runner for the cross country team.

“Josie runs everything and we kind of follow,” Abel Kooima said. “I’m serious. I remember when we were younger, Josie would force us to do chores. She told us (what to do). She was basically running us three and telling us what to do. It was sometimes for her benefit.”

Over time, they’ve found ways to support one another in athletics even through busy schedules, and it's a rallying point for fellow Warriors classmates.

“I told my mom she needs to write a book because it’s such a weird dynamic,” Josie Kooima said. “It’s not twins where you’re constantly comparing yourself to each other. You have three and you always have someone to fall back on, and you always have someone to have your back. You also have someone to keep you in check.”

Josie Kooima has found success through girls cross country and girls hockey while both Abel and Owen have succeeded in football together. Abel also plays for the Warriors’ boys hockey team while Owen wrestles.

“Now that we’re older we put all of our focus on one or two things at a time,” Owen Kooima said. “We’re really passionate about what we do. We’re not (slacking) on anything.”

The brothers are in their third year playing football and shared offensive line duties last fall. Owen Kooima played right guard while Abel was the left guard.

“They always say, ‘Treat your fellow linemen like your brothers,’” Owen Kooima said. “Then my actual brother came along to play. ... It was easy to communicate and understand each other on what we wanted and what we wanted done. Communication, physically, we were able to yell at each other and say things to each other that maybe would cross a line with other people.”

Owen will stay at guard and defensive tackle this season while Abel will move to tight end and linebacker.

“You can still see Owen run everything,” Abel said. “I’m watching him because now we’re on the same side of the ball. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Like his sister being the leader of A.J.O., Owen has become a leader of the Warriors over the last two seasons because of the upperclassmen. It’s a trait that Josie said doesn’t surprise her at all, but what does is him playing football altogether.

“He was a little meatball,” Josie Kooima said, describing her youngest sibling as he appeared five years ago. “He played video games and he didn’t go outside. Just to see him grow as a person because of sports and because of our community; he’s a completely different person.”

A big reason for Owen’s maturity is wrestling. Growing up, all three played hockey, but he quit because he was slow and not very good, so he did wrestling.

Meanwhile, the two older Kooimas compete for the Waupun boys hockey team and the Fond du Lac co-op girls hockey team.

“We have loved seeing them each find their own thing,” Helen Kooima said. “And it’s a stellar experience to see your kid cheer on their sibling. … We and our family just loves watching them compete together. Their interactions on the field are so fun to see, but at home we get to see them razz each other and keep the humility, and yet encourage each other and have the other’s back.”

 

The skinny

Coach: Adrian Harmsen, first season, 0-0.

Last season: 0-7 overall, 0-7 East Central Conference, no postseason.

Outgoing: The Warriors lose a pair of running back/linebacker players in Lucas Meyer and Ashton Campbell. Meyer led the Warriors with 434 rushing yards and four touchdowns while Campbell ran for 405 yards and three touchdowns. Meyer also led the Warriors with 14 receptions for 165 yards. Meyer was second on the team with 35 total tackles and four for loss. Campbell contributed with 23 total tackles.

Returning: The Warriors return three top players from a season ago. Senior Anthony Nighbor at safety finished with 44 total tackles last year while juniors Abel Kooima and Owen Kooima could play huge roles. Abel Kooima finished with 29 total tackles, two for a loss and two forced fumbles and will play as a linebacker and make the switch from offensive line to tight end. Owen Kooima will be an offensive guard and stick to defensive tackle where he had 15 total tackles last season.

Outlook: The 2022 season will see an improved and competitive Warriors squad. Senior Easton Hull started at quarterback last year and threw for 354 yards, but he had no touchdown passes and seven interceptions. He has been battling for the starting nod with freshman Chase Beahm. Whoever trots out with the No. 1s will see depth at the receiver position with junior Max Wittlief, junior Kade Christian, senior Hunter Kamp, senior Emmett Hull, senior Jack Legler, sophomore Brayden Torres. Nighbor will be a do-it-all running back and get some snaps as a slot receiver. Senior Zeke Kelly and sophomore Haiden Rieder will see some carries in the backfield as well. All of these skilled players will will be behind an experienced offensive line with returning senior Caleb Glewen at center and senior Cameron Borth will be at left tackle tackle, Owen Kooima will be at right guard along with sophomore Landon Potratz as the other side with sophomore Clayton Taylor. Both Kooima and Potratz will be defensive tackles this season.

2022 Schedule

Date;Game

Aug. 20;TBD

Aug. 25;at Menominee Indian, 4 p.m.

Sep. 2;at Port Washington

Sep. 9;at Kettle Moraine Lutheran

Sep. 17;KEWASKUM, 1 p.m.

Sep. 24;SHEBOYGAN FALLS, 1 p.m.

Sep. 30;at Plymouth

Oct. 8;BERLIN, 1 p.m.

Oct. 14;at Ripon

• Home games in BOLD CAPS

• Games are at 7 p.m. unless noted

