Kooima triplets offer lesson in support for Waupun athletics

Sometimes in life it’s funny how personalities form and grow over time.
Take Waupun juniors Abel, Josie and Owen Kooima as examples. They’re a set of 16-year-old triplets, who are nicknamed A.J.O by their mother Helen Kooima.
Josie undoubtedly became the boss of the pack, Abel the charismatic goofball and Owen was deemed the responsible one of the bunch.
“Josie runs everything and we kind of follow,” Abel Kooima said. “I’m serious. I remember when we were younger, Josie would force us to do chores. She told us (what to do). She was basically running us three and telling us what to do. It was sometimes for her benefit.”
Over time, they’ve found ways to support one another in athletics even through busy schedules, and it's a rallying point for fellow Warriors classmates.
People are also reading…
“I told my mom she needs to write a book because it’s such a weird dynamic,” Josie Kooima said. “It’s not twins where you’re constantly comparing yourself to each other. You have three and you always have someone to fall back on, and you always have someone to have your back. You also have someone to keep you in check.”
Josie Kooima has found success through girls cross country and girls hockey while both Abel and Owen have succeeded in football together. Abel also plays for the Warriors’ boys hockey team while Owen wrestles.
“Now that we’re older we put all of our focus on one or two things at a time,” Owen Kooima said. “We’re really passionate about what we do. We’re not (slacking) on anything.”
The brothers are in their third year playing football and shared offensive line duties last fall. Owen Kooima played right guard while Abel was the left guard.
“They always say, ‘Treat your fellow linemen like your brothers,’” Owen Kooima said. “Then my actual brother came along to play. ... It was easy to communicate and understand each other on what we wanted and what we wanted done. Communication, physically, we were able to yell at each other and say things to each other that maybe would cross a line with other people.”
Owen will stay at guard and defensive tackle this season while Abel will move to tight end and linebacker.
“You can still see Owen run everything,” Abel said. “I’m watching him because now we’re on the same side of the ball. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Like his sister being the leader of A.J.O., Owen has become a leader of the Warriors over the last two seasons because of the upperclassmen. It’s a trait that Josie said doesn’t surprise her at all, but what does is him playing football altogether.
“He was a little meatball,” Josie Kooima said, describing her youngest sibling as he appeared five years ago. “He played video games and he didn’t go outside. Just to see him grow as a person because of sports and because of our community; he’s a completely different person.”
A big reason for Owen’s maturity is wrestling. Growing up, all three played hockey, but he quit because he was slow and not very good, so he did wrestling.
Meanwhile, the two older Kooimas compete for the Waupun boys hockey team and the Fond du Lac co-op girls hockey team.
“We have loved seeing them each find their own thing,” Helen Kooima said. “And it’s a stellar experience to see your kid cheer on their sibling. … We and our family just loves watching them compete together. Their interactions on the field are so fun to see, but at home we get to see them razz each other and keep the humility, and yet encourage each other and have the other’s back.”
KICKOFF 2022: 10 must-watch high school football games
Pardeeville vs. Poynette, Aug. 26
Despite being separated by just 14 miles, Columbia County foes Pardeeville and Poynette haven’t met in the regular season in a dozen years. The Bulldogs and Pumas were set to end that drought last season before close contacts with COVID-19 within Poynette’s team put the kibosh on last year’s first meeting since the 2009 WIAA Division 5 playoffs. The two sides will tee it up again in Week 2 looking to prove which neighbor is best.
(ABOVE: Pardeeville's Eyob Smith tackles Cambria-Friesland quarterback Drake Burmania from behind during their season-opening game last year.)
Randolph vs. Fall River/Rio, Sept. 2
A rematch of last season’s Week 4 Trailways Conference match-up Randolph, which finished second behind Oshkosh Lourdes in league standings, tallied 22 unanswered points in the final 8 minutes, 31 seconds to escape Fall River/Rio 22-18. The Rebels which went 3-3 to close out the conference season and squeak into the playoffs with a 4-3 conference record, have a first-year head coach in Josh Haas. He came over from reigning Division 1 runner-up Sun Prairie.
(ABOVE: Randolph's Bryce Rataczak (2) runs between the tackles trying to get by Fall River/Rio's Matthew Miller (10) during the first half of a Trailways Conference game last season.)
Beaver Dam vs. Sun Prairie East, Sept. 9
There’s a little bit of the unknown for Beaver Dam when the Golden Beavers take on Sun Prairie East. Sun Prairie split up into two high schools and moved from the Big Eight Conference last year to the Badger Large Conference this season. The Cardinals will keep most of their coaching staff from last season and Week 4 will be the first time the Golden Beavers take on one of the Sun Prairie schools.
(ABOVE: Beaver Dam's Camron Mendoza, left, rips off a long run during the Golden Beavers' 14-6 win over Milton last last season. Mendoza and Co. must deal with another revolving door schedule this fall, including the unknowns of reigning Division 1 state runner-up Sun Prairie East following the district's addition of a second high school.)
Mauston vs. Wisconsin Dells, Sept. 16
Mauston and Wisconsin Dells played an instant classic in Week 9 last season with the Chiefs gutting out a thrilling 40-32 win to end their 36-year South Central Conference title drought. While the annual clash won’t close the regular season, it should still serve as an early season climax in Week 5 and should go a long way in determining who sits atop the SCC throne.
(ABOVE: Wisconsin Dells' Braden Buss avoids a tackle attempt by Mauston's Kyle Dahl during last year's South Central Conference game.)
Portage vs. Milton, Sept. 23
The 2021 season was filled with milestones for Portage, which ended a 14-year playoff drought, had a winning season and won its homecoming game. The Warriors’ home stretch toward another postseason berth starts with their homecoming clash with the Red Hawks in Week 6, the teams’ conference crossover game. Like Portage, Milton will be keen on continuing its recent run of success and this game could be a tipping point for either side.
(ABOVE: Portage's Ian Karpelenia races to the outside during last year's Badger Small Conference game against Reedsburg.)
Columbus vs. Madison Edgewood, Sept. 23
This Week 6 match-up will be a rematch of the game that wasn't. Columbus and Edgewood were set to do battle in the WIAA Division 4 state quarterfinal last season, but that game never happened. Instead, the No. 2 Cardinals faced off against No. 5 Kewaskum after No. 1 Crusaders had to forfeit its season due to use of an ineligible player. With a guaranteed chance to square off this season, the Crusaders likely won’t want to waste their shot against the reigning league champs.
(ABOVE: Columbus' Colton Brunell runs for a 73-yard touchdown during last year's WIAA Division 4 Level 2 playoff football game against Lake Mills.)
Beaver Dam vs. Watertown, Sept. 23
This will be the 100th meeting between the former Wisconsin Little Ten rivals. According to WisSports.net, the rivalry between the Golden Beavers and Goslings dates back to 1904 and is the 16th-longest series in state history. Last year’s meeting was a track meet as Watertown edged out a 49-41 win, and sparks could fly again when they meet in Week 6.
(ABOVE: Rivals Beaver Dam and Watertown met last year on the gridiron for the first time since 2018 after they joined the Badger Conference.)
Reedsburg vs. Baraboo, Sept. 30
Calvin Zenz had a bumpy first season with Reedsburg going 2-7, but a highlight of that season was edging the T-Birds, 21-20, in Week 7. The loss pretty much knocked Baraboo out of the Badger Small Conference title race and knotted up the state’s longest-running rivalry series at 64-64-6. These two will continue that storied rivalry in Week 7 this year, but for the first time in the Mississippi Valley Conference with plenty more than bragging rights at stake.
(ABOVE: Reedsburg's Bryant Yanke (10) lifts Mark Othmer after his interception in the final minute of last season's win over rival Baraboo.)
Baraboo vs. Onalaska, Oct. 7
While this may be the T-Birds’ first Mississippi Valley Conference meeting with the Hilltoppers, the two teams have very recent history. Baraboo and Onalaska have squared off each of the last two seasons trading wins, including a 28-21 victory at Onalaska in Week 1 last year. Both teams’ playoff hopes may be on the line in the rubber match in Week 8.
(ABOVE: Baraboo and Onalaska have met each of the last two seasons, trading road wins.)
New Lisbon vs. Bangor, Oct. 14
While New Lisbon was one of the biggest surprises of the Scenic Bluffs Conference last season, no one was surprised by the Cardinals as Bangor won its eighth straight league title. And after ending its five-year playoff drought last fall, New Lisbon is looking to prove it didn’t waste all the tricks up its sleeve by pushing for a share of the SBC title for the first time since 2013. A win over the reigning champs in Week 9 could be what fuels the Rockets’ title dreams.
(ABOVE: New Lisbon and Ashton Pfaff, left, broke through into the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016.)