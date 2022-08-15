Kooima triplets offer lesson in support for Waupun athletics

Sometimes in life it’s funny how personalities form and grow over time.

Take Waupun juniors Abel, Josie and Owen Kooima as examples. They’re a set of 16-year-old triplets, who are nicknamed A.J.O by their mother Helen Kooima.

Josie undoubtedly became the boss of the pack, Abel the charismatic goofball and Owen was deemed the responsible one of the bunch.

“Josie runs everything and we kind of follow,” Abel Kooima said. “I’m serious. I remember when we were younger, Josie would force us to do chores. She told us (what to do). She was basically running us three and telling us what to do. It was sometimes for her benefit.”

Over time, they’ve found ways to support one another in athletics even through busy schedules, and it's a rallying point for fellow Warriors classmates.

“I told my mom she needs to write a book because it’s such a weird dynamic,” Josie Kooima said. “It’s not twins where you’re constantly comparing yourself to each other. You have three and you always have someone to fall back on, and you always have someone to have your back. You also have someone to keep you in check.”

Josie Kooima has found success through girls cross country and girls hockey while both Abel and Owen have succeeded in football together. Abel also plays for the Warriors’ boys hockey team while Owen wrestles.

“Now that we’re older we put all of our focus on one or two things at a time,” Owen Kooima said. “We’re really passionate about what we do. We’re not (slacking) on anything.”

The brothers are in their third year playing football and shared offensive line duties last fall. Owen Kooima played right guard while Abel was the left guard.

“They always say, ‘Treat your fellow linemen like your brothers,’” Owen Kooima said. “Then my actual brother came along to play. ... It was easy to communicate and understand each other on what we wanted and what we wanted done. Communication, physically, we were able to yell at each other and say things to each other that maybe would cross a line with other people.”

Owen will stay at guard and defensive tackle this season while Abel will move to tight end and linebacker.

“You can still see Owen run everything,” Abel said. “I’m watching him because now we’re on the same side of the ball. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Like his sister being the leader of A.J.O., Owen has become a leader of the Warriors over the last two seasons because of the upperclassmen. It’s a trait that Josie said doesn’t surprise her at all, but what does is him playing football altogether.

“He was a little meatball,” Josie Kooima said, describing her youngest sibling as he appeared five years ago. “He played video games and he didn’t go outside. Just to see him grow as a person because of sports and because of our community; he’s a completely different person.”

A big reason for Owen’s maturity is wrestling. Growing up, all three played hockey, but he quit because he was slow and not very good, so he did wrestling.

Meanwhile, the two older Kooimas compete for the Waupun boys hockey team and the Fond du Lac co-op girls hockey team.

“We have loved seeing them each find their own thing,” Helen Kooima said. “And it’s a stellar experience to see your kid cheer on their sibling. … We and our family just loves watching them compete together. Their interactions on the field are so fun to see, but at home we get to see them razz each other and keep the humility, and yet encourage each other and have the other’s back.”