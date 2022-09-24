Last-second heave helps punctuate Portage football's instant classic over Milton

Bob Mael Field has seen plenty of historic contests in its 30-year history hosting Portage High School football games. The home of the Warriors produced another one for the memory books Friday night.

Portage scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, including a 40-yard heave from senior Gavin Thompson to senior Ashton Krasovec with 8 seconds left to rally for a 31-26 win over Milton in a Badger Conference crossover game in front of a jam-packed homecoming crowd.

“You’re at a loss for words. It’s pretty incredible, it really is,” Portage coach Shane Haak said. “We drill that stuff a lot and you hope that when it does come in a live situation that stuff prepares you, and it did tonight obviously.”

Krasovec hauled in four catches for 103 yards and three touchdowns as Thompson threw for 204 yards on 11-of-20 passing with no interceptions to lead the Warriors to a second straight comeback win.

After taking over at the Milton 48-yard line with 46 seconds left to play, the Warriors (4-2, 3-1 Badger Small) got backed into a third-and-10 following consecutive incompletions. Thompson proceeded to hit Ian Karpelenia for eight yards but the senior was tackled in-bounds to keep the clock running.

It was no matter to Thompson who coolly got the Warriors to the line and after avoiding a near sack, found a wide open Krasovec in the end zone.

“When he threw it, it went so high up in the air I thought I was going to drop it, and I almost did,” Krasovec said. “Holy crap, at the end, it just felt so good.”

Said Thompson: “The fans definitely helped and everybody in the stands and sideline knew there was time left on the clock so we had a chance.”

Both pieces of the game-winning pass said the team didn’t have a set play on standby should Karpelenia not be able to get out of bounds. So when he was wrestled down to keep the clock running, the pair put to use what they practice every day.

“We have our hurry-up offense where Gavin calls some numbers out and we know what to run," Krasovec said. "I knew what to do, he knew what to do and it just all worked out."

Said Thompson: “Every single practice we go over those (so) that we’re ready for those situations, and we were definitely prepared."

The Warriors’ last-second chance nearly didn’t materialize had it not been for the Portage defense.

Milton (2-4, 2-2 Badger Large) scored on a Quinn Williams 7-yard touchdown run to take a 26-25 lead with 3:10 to play. The Warriors looked to have enough time to attempt a game-winning drive.

Milton’s defense had other ideas however. The Red Hawks sacked Thompson at their own 40 with 1:56 to play, punctuating a turnover on downs and giving them a prime opportunity to run out the clock.

Portage turned the tables though as it responded with a turnover on downs of its own, stuffing Williams on a fourth-and-3 with 46 seconds remaining after Milton opted not to punt the ball back to the timeout-less Warriors.

“Credit Milton because they have a heck of a football team and they were able to move the ball on us, but we were able to fight,” Haak said. “At the end of the game like that, it’s just guys giving it their all and you hope your all is enough. In this case it was.”

Portage scored first on a 13-yard pitch-and-catch from Thompson to Krasovec with 7:47 to go in the first quarter. The duo again hooked up, this time on a 37-yard strike early in the second quarter for a 13-12 lead after the Red Hawks scored back-to-back touchdowns aided by a Portage fumble.

The teams then traded scores to end the first half tied at 19 before things really heated up following a scoreless third quarter. A Braxton Druckrey 1-yard plunge with 6:58 left to play gave Portage a 25-19 lead with 6:58 to play, just minutes before Williams put Milton back in front before insanity ensued.

“It’s something you always remember and it’s really one that you enjoy tonight. It’s really special and doesn’t happen very often, but at the same time we have another week coming up here,” Haak said.

PORTAGE 31, MILTON 26

Milton;6;13;0;7;—;26

Portage;7;12;0;12;—;31

P — Krasovec 13 pass from Thompson (Francis kick)

M — McIntyre 10 pass from Schoen (kick blocked)

M — Williams 5 run (pass failed)

P — Krasovec 39 pass from Thompson (run failed)

P — Druckrey 3 run (kick failed)

M — Williams 1 run (Schoen kick)

P — Druckrey 1 run (pass failed)

M — Williams 7 run (Schoen kick)

P — Krasovec 40 pass from Thompson (kick failed)

TEAM STATS

First downs — M 21, P 18. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — M 45-125, P 24-130. Passing yards — M 233, P 211. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — M 15-23-0, P 12-21-0. Fumbles-lost — M 2-1, P 1-1. Penalties-yards — M 5-51, P 8-85.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — M, Williams 22-82. P, Crawford 7-56.

Passing — M, Schoen 15-23-0-233. P, Thompson 11-20-0-204.

Receiving — M, McIntyre 5-78; Bladl 3-76. P, Krasovec 4-103; Karpelenia 3-71.