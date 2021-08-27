Led by Klatt, Soto, Beaver Dam football's ground game punishes Sauk Prairie in blowout victory

PRAIRIE du SAC — The game-plan was pretty simple for the Beaver Dam prep football team headed into Friday night’s contest with Sauk Prairie.
“I told the guys we’ll use the pass if we need to,” Beaver Dam coach Brock Linde said.
In other words, he hoped they wouldn’t need to.
And they didn’t.
The Golden Beavers threw it just three times, all falling incomplete, but paced by sophomore Gabe Klatt (13 carries, 192 yards, two touchdowns) and senior Alex Soto (5-78-2) they racked up 347 yards rushing and a 35-8 victory over the Eagles.
Just like Knute Rockne would have liked.
“It was old school football, yep,” said Klatt, whose TDs were from 14 yards out to make it 14-0 with 3 minutes, 47 seconds to go in the first quarter and from 8 yards away to make it 20-0 with 3:13 left in the first half.
Soto, meantime, got Beaver Dam (1-1) on the board with a 21-yard TD run on a counter play with only 2:58 gone by in the game and then added to the 20-0 halftime advantage with 48-yard scamper midway through the third quarter to make it 27-0.
Beaver Dam didn’t have the same kind of success in the ground game during last Friday’s 34-23 Week 1 loss to Menasha, rushing for 173 yards.
Conversely, the Golden Beavers gave up 373 yards rushing.
And while Menasha was the WIAA Division 3 state runner-up during the last conventional football season in 2019 and came in at No. 2 in the first Div. 3 WisSports.net coaches poll of this season, that difference of 200 yards made for a pretty straightforward point of emphasis during practice between the two games.
“We really needed to re-establish both lines of scrimmage,” Linde said. “We need our identity to be on the ground and we need our identity to be stopping the ground on the defense.”
This Friday night, it was.
Sauk Prairie (0-2) gained only 37 yards on the ground and a good chunk of their 165 yards through the air came in the fourth quarter, when sophomore quarterback Jackson Breunig led the Eagles on their only scoring drive of the night, connecting with Damian Wright-Rodriguez for a 20-yard TD strike with 8:59 to play.
It was an otherwise dominant showing by Beaver Dam, led by Klatt, who had 185 of his rushing yards before halftime.
“The blocking was just amazing this week — I really have to give my blockers all the credit,” he said. “But once I get to that second level, I just think in my mind that no one can tackle me — I just go out there and do my thing, and things happen from there.”
For Soto, things happened in large part because of the Golden Beavers offensive scheme, which utilizes three runners in the backfield, all lined up side by side, and is predicated heavily on being able to run it in any direction without tipping their hand.
“In this offense,” Linde said, “it’s hard for defenses to take everything away. So, it’s just a matter of us diagnosing what their structures are and then going where they aren’t.
“They were overplaying the strong side a little bit to start the game, and so Alex got off on the counters. Then they started to widen out to (defend the) counter and that opens up the front.”
It worked in a big way. And it also helped that Klatt, who missed last season because of injury, is starting to find his groove.
“The second half of the Menasha game Gabe started to run a little bit more patiently and let those gaps open up for him,” Linde said. “I think he was just a little too much in a hurry in the first half of the first game — and I think the offense is starting to sync in for our guys.”
That, coupled with owning the trenches on offense, led to a big first win of the year for the Golden Beavers.
“We’ve got to trust the hogs up front, and we challenged them to step up and make the corrections they needed to make after the Menasha game,” Linde said. “And they really answered the call.”
Photos from Friday night's prep football game between Beaver Dam and Sauk Pairie
Ben Scharfenberg
Alex Soto
Alex Soto, Eddie Breunig
Alex Soto, Eddie Breunig
Gabe Klatt
Gabe Klatt
Parker Hooper
Alex Soto, Carter Hammes, Hayden DeZarn
Alex Soto
Jackson Breunig
Michael Fox, Jackson Breunig
Damien Wright Rodriguez
Evan Sharkey
Evan Sharkey
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.