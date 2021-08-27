Led by Klatt, Soto, Beaver Dam football's ground game punishes Sauk Prairie in blowout victory

For Soto, things happened in large part because of the Golden Beavers offensive scheme, which utilizes three runners in the backfield, all lined up side by side, and is predicated heavily on being able to run it in any direction without tipping their hand.

“In this offense,” Linde said, “it’s hard for defenses to take everything away. So, it’s just a matter of us diagnosing what their structures are and then going where they aren’t.

“They were overplaying the strong side a little bit to start the game, and so Alex got off on the counters. Then they started to widen out to (defend the) counter and that opens up the front.”

It worked in a big way. And it also helped that Klatt, who missed last season because of injury, is starting to find his groove.

“The second half of the Menasha game Gabe started to run a little bit more patiently and let those gaps open up for him,” Linde said. “I think he was just a little too much in a hurry in the first half of the first game — and I think the offense is starting to sync in for our guys.”

That, coupled with owning the trenches on offense, led to a big first win of the year for the Golden Beavers.