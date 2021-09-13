Lehman, Massey lift Mauston football over Adams-Friendship

Spenser Lehman, Brock Massey and the Mauston passing game were firing on all cylinders Saturday.

Lehman threw for 339 yards and accounted for five touchdowns, and Massey caught eight passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Golden Eagles to a 40-28 South Central Conference win over visiting Adams-Friendship.

The Mauston offense took some time to get on track, however, as the teams played a scoreless first quarter and the Golden Eagles didn’t lead until the third.

Adams-Friendship (1-3, 1-1 South Central) found the end zone first, scoring early in the second quarter before Mauston (3-1, 2-0) pulled even when Lehman found Massey for a 42-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 6 at halftime.

The Green Devils opened the third quarter with another touchdown, then Lehman got to work. The senior quarterback, who completed 25 of 31 passes, threw a 25-yard touchdown to Massey and a 3-yard touchdown to Carver Goodman to give Mauston a 20-12 advantage.

Brady Baldwin added a 10-yard touchdown run to close out the third quarter, with Lehman finding Massey for a two-point conversion that stretched the lead to 28-12 going into the fourth.