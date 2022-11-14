Lineman Collin Selk headlines Columbus football selections on Small School All-State team

Columbus senior lineman Collin Selk has made his presence felt on both sides of the ball this season.

That impact was recognized when the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State teams were announced Monday.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Selk was selected as a WFCA Small School All-State offensive lineman and defensive lineman.

Junior running back Colton Brunell and senior inside linebacker Malani Aragon joined Selk (who’s verbally committed to Minnesota State) as Small School All-State choices for undefeated Columbus, which meets Waukesha Catholic Memorial in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday at the University of Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium.

Brunell has rushed for 2,711 yards (on 281 carries) and 41 touchdowns for the Cardinals.

Cambria-Friesland senior offensive lineman Carlos Salgado was an honorable mention pick.

Mayville senior running back Blake Schraufnagel was the Small School offensive player of the year and Beloit Turner defensive end Brent Hoppe was named the defensive player of the year. Schraufnagel has rushed for 2,478 yards (on 210 carries) and 39 touchdowns for Mayville, which meets La Crosse Aquinas in the Division 5 state championship game Thursday.

Madison Edgewood senior punter Sam Klestinski was named to the WFCA Small School All-State team.

Cashton senior offensive lineman Zack Mlsna, a UW preferred walk-on commit, was on the Small School All-State team’s offensive unit.

Honorable mention selections from the Madison area included Edgewood senior tight end/fullback Mark Haering, McFarland senior inside linebacker Paul Morris and McFarland senior defensive back Dadon Gillen.

Other Small School All-State picks included Monroe senior offensive lineman Isaac Bunker, whose team plays West Salem in the Division 3 state title game Friday; Lakeside Lutheran senior offensive lineman Ben Buxa; Monroe senior running back Keatin Sweeney; Belleville senior quarterback Aidan Keyes; and Marshall senior outside linebacker Ramon Campos.

Large School All-State team

Sun Prairie East senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski was named the Large School offensive player of the year.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Kaminski was one of three quarterbacks named to the WFCA Large School All-State team.

He completed 61.9% of his passes (179-for-289) for 2,785 yards and 40 touchdowns, with only seven interceptions. Kaminski, who’s verbally committed to North Dakota, also was a coaches’ All-State selection last year.

The Large School All-State offensive team also included Waunakee senior offensive lineman Gus Allen, Sun Prairie East senior running back Cortez LeGrant, Sun Prairie East senior wide receiver Jonathan VandeWalle (who’s verbally committed to Iowa State) and Waunakee junior tight end Rob Booker II. LeGrant also was an All-State pick last year.

On defense, All-State choices were Waunakee senior defensive lineman Cayden Ellis, Waunakee junior defensive end Wade Bryan, Waunakee senior inside linebacker Tommy Raemisch and Mount Horeb/Barneveld senior punter Ethan Tranel.

Milwaukee Rufus King running back Nate White, who has verbally committed to UW, also was a Large School All-State selection. Hudson senior Will McDonald, a preferred walk-on commit to UW, was named as a defensive end.

Honorable-mention selections from the Madison area on offense included Stoughton senior offensive lineman Griffin Empey, Sun Prairie East junior offensive lineman Logan Gross, Middleton junior offensive lineman Kristian Peterson and Waunakee junior receiver David Emerich.

Honorable-mention choices on defense included Sun Prairie East senior defensive lineman Nolan Olson, Waunakee junior outside linebacker Sam Hogland, DeForest junior defensive back Carter Morrison and Sun Prairie East senior kicker Trevor Schulz.

The Large School defensive player of the year was Bay Port senior outside linebacker Josiah Azure.

Eight-player All-State team

Wausau Newman Catholic senior quarterback Conner Krach was the eight-player offensive player of the year. Newman Catholic won the state championship.

Owen-Withee senior defensive back Logan Amacher was the defensive player of the year.