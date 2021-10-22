Lodi comes up short in opening-round loss to Kewaskum

LODI — Kewaskum’s Maxwell Melzer took the first play of the game 70 yards for a touchdown and added a 53-yard scoring run early in the third quarter to help the fifth-seeded Indians hold off Lodi, 29-20, on Friday in a Level 1 Division 4 game.

Melzer’s second score had given the fifth-seeded Indians a 19-7 advantage with 9:47 left in the third quarter. Kewaskum (7-3) increased it to 22-7 when the Indians turned an interception into a 39-yard field goal by Andrew Bolek with 3:15 remaining in the quarter.

Things were looking bleak for the fourth-seeded Blue Devils (7-3), who had struggled on offense and led only once, 7-6, when senior Jaylen Montgomery scored in the first quarter on a 26-yard run. But junior quarterback Keegan Fleischman lit a fire under his teammates and almost pulled off a rally to remember.

Fleischman capped an 80-yard touchdown third-quarter drive with a 1-yard run, a drive that was aided by Fleischman breaking loose for a 40-yard scamper. With the score 22-13, the Blue Devils recovered the ensuing onside kick on Kewaskum’s 48 yard line. Fleischman and the Blue Devils took advantage, as the junior quarterback scored on a 2-yard run with 9:17 left in the game, making the score 22-20.