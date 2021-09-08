Lodi football 6th in Medium Division poll; Baraboo receives 2 votes in Large Division

The Lodi High School football team remained unbeaten but dropped down to sixth among Medium Division teams in the third week of the Associated Press High School Football Poll, while Baraboo didn't pick up any additional votes in the Large Division poll.

There was little change across the board after much of the state completed its first week of conference play.

Baraboo earns votes in Large Division

Baraboo coach Steve Turkington acknowledged that the Thunderbirds made a bit of a statement with Friday's 34-14 home win over Monona Grove (2-1), but the Badger Small Conference victory didn't earn the T-Birds any more votes from The Associated Press.

The T-Birds (3-0) received two votes in the Large Division (enrollment of at least 900) rankings, matching their total from last week. Hartland Arrowhead (10), Menomonie (7), Bay Port (6) and Union Grove (2) also received votes.