Lodi football holds strong, Baraboo sees vote increase in Associated Press poll

Despite surrendering its first points of the season, the Lodi prep football team held its No. 6 spot in the Medium Division of this week’s Associated Press high school football poll released on Tuesday.

The Blue Devils were one of two area teams to garner votes this week alongside Baraboo, which has been a fixture in the Large Division poll. The Thunderbirds received their most votes to date this week, earning seven votes after gathering no more than two in each of the first three polls of the season.

The increase is understandable given Baraboo continued its unbeaten start against a game Stoughton team last Friday. The T-Birds, which are ranked No. 1 in the latest WisSports.net Division 3 coaches poll, pitched their first shutout of the season last week, shutting out the Vikings, 17-0, behind a defensive performance that forced three turnovers and held Stoughton to just 111 total yards.

Lodi meanwhile received 47 votes in the Medium Division poll, just eight fewer than fifth-ranked Stratford. The Blue Devils, ranked third in the WisSports Div. 4 poll, gave up an opening touchdown to Walworth Big Foot last week but held the Chiefs scoreless the remainder of the game, pulling away for a 38-6 win behind 24 fourth-quarter points.