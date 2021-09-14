Lodi football holds strong, Baraboo sees vote increase in Associated Press poll

Despite surrendering its first points of the season, the Lodi prep football team held its No. 6 spot in the Medium Division of this week’s Associated Press high school football poll released on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils were one of two area teams to garner votes this week alongside Baraboo, which has been a fixture in the Large Division poll. The Thunderbirds received their most votes to date this week, earning seven votes after gathering no more than two in each of the first three polls of the season.
The increase is understandable given Baraboo continued its unbeaten start against a game Stoughton team last Friday. The T-Birds, which are ranked No. 1 in the latest WisSports.net Division 3 coaches poll, pitched their first shutout of the season last week, shutting out the Vikings, 17-0, behind a defensive performance that forced three turnovers and held Stoughton to just 111 total yards.
Lodi meanwhile received 47 votes in the Medium Division poll, just eight fewer than fifth-ranked Stratford. The Blue Devils, ranked third in the WisSports Div. 4 poll, gave up an opening touchdown to Walworth Big Foot last week but held the Chiefs scoreless the remainder of the game, pulling away for a 38-6 win behind 24 fourth-quarter points.
Along with the T-Birds and Blue Devils, much of the rankings remained unchanged with just one new team, Hartland Arrowhead in the Large Division, breaking into the respective top-10s.
The top of the leaderboard heavily stayed the same as each of the top ranked teams held onto their pole positions. Franklin garnered 96 votes, including seven first place votes, to remain the top team in the Large Division poll ahead of Muskego, which received the other three first place votes.
The Sabers and Warriors were followed by Sun Prairie (79 votes), Kimberly (69), Waunakee (61) and DeForest (50) as the Large Division’s top-six teams stayed the same.
In the Medium Division poll, Waukesha Catholic Memorial continues to hold the top spot as the unbeaten Crusaders were nearly a unanimous No. 1 choice with 97 votes, including eight first place.
Third-ranked Ellsworth earned the other two first place votes in the Medium Division poll, which held steadfast in its top 10 teams.
Topping both Franklin and Catholic Memorial for the most votes across all three polls this week was Eau Claire Regis. The Ramblers remained atop the Small Division poll with 98 votes, including nine first place votes.
They were followed by Colby, recipient of the other first place vote, and Cumberland to round out the top-three.
Cardinals stay put in WisSports poll
While Columbus was left out of this week’s Associated Press poll, the Cardinals continue to be a regular in the WisSports.net coaches poll.
Since starting the season as the eighth ranked team in Div. 4, the Cardinals have held the No. 6 spot for a third straight week. Columbus cruised past Horicon/Hustisford last week, 54-7, to remain unbeaten at 4-0 and stand pat in this week’s rankings.
The Cardinals remain behind top-ranked Catholic Memorial, Ellsworth, rival Lodi, Madison Edgewood and Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian.