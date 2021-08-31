Lodi football vaults three spots in Medium Division, Baraboo receives votes in Large Division of AP Poll

T-Birds hold serve in stacked Large Division

Baraboo received a pair of votes for the second consecutive week following its blowout win over Madison East last Friday.

Following their Week 1 nailbiter over Onalaska, the Thunderbirds left no doubt against the Purgolders, seizing a 30-0 lead at halftime and cruising to an easy 44-6 win, which was called with just under nine minutes left in regulation.

It was an all-around dominant performance from the T-Birds, who held East to just 28 total yards while racking up 315 yards on the ground on their own. The majority of those yards came from the senior tandem of Luna Larson and Kane Mahoney, who had 204 and 115 yards, respectively.

Larson notched four rushing touchdowns while Mahoney had reservations for six twice, and the pair also combined for a first-quarter safety that gave Baraboo a quick 16-0 lead.

Baraboo was among 13 teams to receive votes in the Large Division (enrollments 900 and up) which was again led helmed by Franklin. The Sabers received seven first-place votes and finished with 96 points following their 39-13 romp over Fond du Lac.