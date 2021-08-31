Lodi football vaults three spots in Medium Division, Baraboo receives votes in Large Division of AP Poll

The second week of the prep football season saw some thrilling finishes and exciting first, but top of the Associated Press High School Football Poll remained largely unchanged.
The top-ranked teams in all three divisions remained the same this week, while a pair of area schools garnered recognition.
Leading the way was Lodi, as the Blue Devils moved up three spots to No. 5 in the Medium Division poll — schools with 301-899 students — after another shutout win last Friday over Delavan-Darien, 39-0. Following the injury suffered by senior running back Lucas Heyroth in its Week 1 win over McFarland, Lodi turned to Jaylen Montgomery on the ground.
The senior certainly picked up the slack, rushing for a game-high 132 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. Meanwhile, the Lodi defense had three interceptions, forced four fumbles and notched a pair of sacks while holding the Comets to just 21 total yards.
The Blue Devils finished just two points ahead of No. 6 Stratford and five ahead of No. 7 Northwestern. Catholic Memorial meanwhile held onto its top spot, garnering eight first-place votes and racking up 96 points.
Rounding out the top-three in the Medium Division poll were Lake Country Lutheran and Ellsworth after tying for second last week. The Lightning garnered 83 points, while the Panthers had 74; however, Ellsworth did receive the other to first-place votes.
T-Birds hold serve in stacked Large Division
Baraboo received a pair of votes for the second consecutive week following its blowout win over Madison East last Friday.
Following their Week 1 nailbiter over Onalaska, the Thunderbirds left no doubt against the Purgolders, seizing a 30-0 lead at halftime and cruising to an easy 44-6 win, which was called with just under nine minutes left in regulation.
It was an all-around dominant performance from the T-Birds, who held East to just 28 total yards while racking up 315 yards on the ground on their own. The majority of those yards came from the senior tandem of Luna Larson and Kane Mahoney, who had 204 and 115 yards, respectively.
Larson notched four rushing touchdowns while Mahoney had reservations for six twice, and the pair also combined for a first-quarter safety that gave Baraboo a quick 16-0 lead.
Baraboo was among 13 teams to receive votes in the Large Division (enrollments 900 and up) which was again led helmed by Franklin. The Sabers received seven first-place votes and finished with 96 points following their 39-13 romp over Fond du Lac.
Defending Div. 1 state champion Muskego received two first-place votes to finish behind Franklin for a second straight week, while Sun Prairie earned the last first-place vote and finished third with 81 points. Joining the T-Birds as Badger Conference representatives were Waunakee and DeForest, who finished fifth and sixth this week respectively.
The Warriors earned 42 points to move up one spot from last week, while the Norskies tabbed 30 to jump three. Mt. Horeb/Barneveld also received a vote to round out Badger Conference representatives.
Ramblers roll on in Small Division poll
Eau Claire Regis was nearly a unanimous selection in their second week at the top of the Small Division Poll.
Following a win over Div. 1 Kenosha Bradford in Week 1, the Ramblers throttled Bloomer last Saturday, 49-0. For its effort, Regis received nine of the 10 first-place votes and finished with 98 points.
Rounding out the Small Division (enrollment 300 and lower) top-three were Cumberland and Colby. The Beavers jumped a spot up to No. 2 with 84 points, while the Hornets received the final first-place vote and moved up four spots with 68 points.
While the top-ranked teams in each division stayed the same, there were plenty of new faces this week. A total of eight unranked teams broke into the poll, including four in the Small Division with Abbotsford, Reedsville, Marshall and Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs at Nos. 7-10.