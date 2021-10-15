Lodi grabs big victory over Watertown Luther Prep, Randolph blows by Mishicot

The Trojans used a hefty running attack led by Braxton Khon, Caden Brugger and Landon Roy to stuff the Panthers. Kohn ran for 102 yards while Brugger scampered for 79 yards and two touchdowns. Roy added 56 yards as well.

Dodgeland’s Nathon Johnson threw for 21 yards and ran for two yards and a touchdown. Thomas Tredeau also added a touchdown.

Reedsburg can’t catch Mt. Horeb/Barneveld

Try as they might but the Beavers can’t beat the Vikings, lose 20-13 in a Badger Small Conference game to end the regular season.

Under first-year coach Calvin Zenz, the Beavers finish 2-7 overall and 2-5 in conference play. Meanwhile, Mount Horeb/Barneveld finishes the season with a share of the Badger Small Conference title with 6-1 records with Fort Atkinson.

Sauk Prairie shut out by Stoughton to end season

The Eagles (0-9, 0-7) take a 35-0 loss by the hands of the Vikings (3-6, 2-5) in Friday’s Badger Small Conference game, Friday night.

Fall River/Rio gets much needed victory

The Rebels (4-6, 4-3) shut out Cambria-Friesland (5-4, 4-3), 32-0, in a Trailways Conference game to earn a 4-3 conference record and an automatic bid to the postseason.