Lodi grabs big victory over Watertown Luther Prep, Randolph blows by Mishicot

The Lodi prep football team (7-2, 5-2) shut out Watertown Luther Prep (5-4, 3-4) 38-0 in a Capitol Conference game to end the regular season Friday night.
Lodi’s Jaylen Montgomery ran for three touchdowns and 134 yards. Teammate Keegan Fleischman alos ran for a touchdown and 104 yards. Fleischman threw for 100 yards on 8-of-13 passes. Lodi’s Mitchell Lane ran for a 3-yard touchdown as well for the Blue Devils.
Lodi (7-2, 5-2 Capitol) held Luther Prep (5-4, 3-4) to 48 yards passing and 24 yards rushing.
Randolph blows by Mishicot, 41-0
The Rockets (8-1) used a 28-point second quarter to gain momentum in Friday’s non-conference game and the Indians (3-8) never could catch up after that.
Randolph’s Nate Kok completed 6-of-10 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns while also running for another touchdown.
Randolph’s Traiton Lininger led with 72 rushing yards and two touchdowns as well. Randolph’s Sam Grieger caught two passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns while Travis Alvin caught three passes for 64 yards and a touchdown.
The Rockets finished with 172 yards rushing.
Dodgeland nets first victory, beats Palmyra-Eagle 29-21
The Trojans (1-8, 1-6) defeated the Panthers (0-9, 0-7) in an Eastern Suburban Conference game to earn first victory of the season.
The Trojans used a hefty running attack led by Braxton Khon, Caden Brugger and Landon Roy to stuff the Panthers. Kohn ran for 102 yards while Brugger scampered for 79 yards and two touchdowns. Roy added 56 yards as well.
Dodgeland’s Nathon Johnson threw for 21 yards and ran for two yards and a touchdown. Thomas Tredeau also added a touchdown.
Reedsburg can’t catch Mt. Horeb/Barneveld
Try as they might but the Beavers can’t beat the Vikings, lose 20-13 in a Badger Small Conference game to end the regular season.
Under first-year coach Calvin Zenz, the Beavers finish 2-7 overall and 2-5 in conference play. Meanwhile, Mount Horeb/Barneveld finishes the season with a share of the Badger Small Conference title with 6-1 records with Fort Atkinson.
Sauk Prairie shut out by Stoughton to end season
The Eagles (0-9, 0-7) take a 35-0 loss by the hands of the Vikings (3-6, 2-5) in Friday’s Badger Small Conference game, Friday night.
Fall River/Rio gets much needed victory
The Rebels (4-6, 4-3) shut out Cambria-Friesland (5-4, 4-3), 32-0, in a Trailways Conference game to earn a 4-3 conference record and an automatic bid to the postseason.
Mayville can’t beat Campbellsport
The Cougars (7-2, 6-1) played upset ball, beating the Cardinals (7-2, 6-1), 18-13 in Friday’s Flyway Conference game.
That means the Flyway Conference title will be shared among the Cougars, Cardinals and Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, which defeated Laconia 24-14 to get a 6-1 league record.
Markesan falls to Marshall, 33-22
The Hornets can’t finished with a perfect Eastern Suburban record as the Cardinals win final game of regular season.
The Cardinals finish perfect at 7-0 to earn the league title outright.
Waterloo outlasts Pardeeville, 44-29
The Pirates (7-2, 5-2) earn a big victory over the Bulldogs (5-4, 4-3) in Friday’s Eastern Suburban Conference game.
Poynette fires away at Wautoma, 28-18
The Pumas (5-3, 4-3) pick up a close South Central Conference victory over the Hornets (2-7, 2-5) to earn an automatic playoff bid.