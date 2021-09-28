Lodi moves up a spot to No. 5 in this week's AP high school football polls

The Lodi prep football team is turning heads in this week’s Associated Press High School Football polls.
Coming off a big 17-14 Capitol Conference victory over Lakeside Lutheran, the Blue Devils moved up one sopt to No. 5 in the Medium Division (enrollment of 301-899).
That’s not the only team from the Capitol Conference that earned votes in this week’s poll. Columbus, which is coming off a 29-7 blowout victory over Watertown Luther Prep got one vote in the Medium Division to land just outside the top 10.
Those two teams are first and second, respectively, in the league standings — Columbus' lone loss was by forfeit to Big Foot because of COVID-19 protocols — and the Blue Devils (6-0, 4-0) will host the Cardinals (5-1, 3-1) in a Capitol Conference showdown on Friday night.
Teams from the Badger Large and Small Conference also made moves in the polls as well.
Waunakee (6-0, 4-0) edged out rival DeForest, 23-20, in this past Friday's contest for the top spot in the Large and as such was voted fourth in the AP's Large Division (900 and up) while the Norskies (5-1, 3-1) dropped from fifth to sixth.
Meantime, Baraboo (5-1, 3-1) suffered its first loss of the season, that coming at the hands of Fort Atkinson (5-1, 4-0), which rolled to a 27-6 victory in a battle for the top spot in the Badger Small. As a result, Fort got a vote in the AP's Large Division and sits just outside the top 10.
Franklin kept its unbeaten streak alive this season with a 42-3 blowout over Kenosha Bradford in a Southeast Conference victory to stay atop the AP's Large Division. Both Sun Prairie and Kimberly are tied for second place while DeForest and Mukwonago are tied for sixth.
In the Medium Division, Waukesha Catholic Memorial cruised to a 35-8, Parkland Conference win over Wauwatosa West, which earned seven points in this week's AP Large Division poll, good for a tie for 11th. Catholic Memorial stayed atop the Medium Division while Lake Country Lutheran earned one first-place vote and is ranked second.
Both Regis and Colby earned first-place votes in the Small Division (300 or lower), but the Ramblers earned nine after a 50-0 Cloverbelt Conference victory over Fall Creek last week to stay on top. The Hornets stayed undefeated with a 42-0 Marawood Conference victory over Marathon to earn the No. 2 spot.
Marshall dominated Dodgeland in an Eastern Suburban Conference victory and earned the No. 7 spot in the Small Division.