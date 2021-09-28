Lodi moves up a spot to No. 5 in this week's AP high school football polls

The Lodi prep football team is turning heads in this week’s Associated Press High School Football polls.

Coming off a big 17-14 Capitol Conference victory over Lakeside Lutheran, the Blue Devils moved up one sopt to No. 5 in the Medium Division (enrollment of 301-899).

That’s not the only team from the Capitol Conference that earned votes in this week’s poll. Columbus, which is coming off a 29-7 blowout victory over Watertown Luther Prep got one vote in the Medium Division to land just outside the top 10.

Those two teams are first and second, respectively, in the league standings — Columbus' lone loss was by forfeit to Big Foot because of COVID-19 protocols — and the Blue Devils (6-0, 4-0) will host the Cardinals (5-1, 3-1) in a Capitol Conference showdown on Friday night.

Teams from the Badger Large and Small Conference also made moves in the polls as well.

Waunakee (6-0, 4-0) edged out rival DeForest, 23-20, in this past Friday's contest for the top spot in the Large and as such was voted fourth in the AP's Large Division (900 and up) while the Norskies (5-1, 3-1) dropped from fifth to sixth.