Lodi stays put at No. 6 while Baraboo earns points in Associated Press poll

The Lodi prep football team is having one of those seasons where things keep going right.
The Blue Devils are undefeated at 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Capitol Conference thus far. However, all the teams in the Medium Division (enrollment of 301-899) of the Associated Press Poll are undefeated as well.
That’s why the Blue Devils are currently staying put in the sixth spot, behind fifth ranked Stratford.
Lodi has only given up six points in each of the last two weeks – beating Walworth Big Foot 38-6 on Sept. 10 and beat Beloit Turner 24-6 on Sept. 17.
Catholic Memorial is the top ranked team in the Medium Division, handing Pewaukee its first Parkland Conference loss of season with a 19-3 victory last week. This week will be a huge test for Catholic Memorial as they travel to Wauwatosa East, which is ranked seventh in the Large Division (900 and up).
Waunakee and DeForest are ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, in the Large Division. The Warriors are coming off a 40-2 Badger Large Conference victory over Watertown while the Norskies manhandled Beaver Dam 58-14 in Large competition. The Warriors and Norskies will battle it out for a the top spot in the Large on Sept. 24.
Meanwhile, Baraboo, which is down starting quarterback Luna Larson due to a leg injury, defeated Mount Horeb/Barneveld 14-13 last week to stay undefeated at 5-0 overall and 3-0 in Badger Small competition. The Thunderbirds earned eight points in the Large Division, but was beat out by Appleton North, which is 3-2 on the season, but earned 15 points this week and ranked 10th.
Muskego was stunned by Oconomowoc, 21-14, in a Big Eight Conference matchup last week and fell four spots to sixth this week. Both Sun Prairie and Kimberly moved up to second and third, respectively. Franklin stays at the top of the Large Division.
In the Small Division, Regis earned nine first place votes and was the top ranked team. Colby earned one first place vote and stayed at the two spot.
Oshkosh Lourdes, which is 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the Trailways Conference earned one point this week. The Red Knights’ conference game against Wayland was cancelled and have since picked up a non-conference matchup against Peshtigo at home this week.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.