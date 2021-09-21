Lodi stays put at No. 6 while Baraboo earns points in Associated Press poll

The Lodi prep football team is having one of those seasons where things keep going right.

The Blue Devils are undefeated at 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Capitol Conference thus far. However, all the teams in the Medium Division (enrollment of 301-899) of the Associated Press Poll are undefeated as well.

That’s why the Blue Devils are currently staying put in the sixth spot, behind fifth ranked Stratford.

Lodi has only given up six points in each of the last two weeks – beating Walworth Big Foot 38-6 on Sept. 10 and beat Beloit Turner 24-6 on Sept. 17.

Catholic Memorial is the top ranked team in the Medium Division, handing Pewaukee its first Parkland Conference loss of season with a 19-3 victory last week. This week will be a huge test for Catholic Memorial as they travel to Wauwatosa East, which is ranked seventh in the Large Division (900 and up).

Waunakee and DeForest are ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, in the Large Division. The Warriors are coming off a 40-2 Badger Large Conference victory over Watertown while the Norskies manhandled Beaver Dam 58-14 in Large competition. The Warriors and Norskies will battle it out for a the top spot in the Large on Sept. 24.