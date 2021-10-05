Lodi still ranked, but drops down to 10th, Columbus and Mayville earn votes

The one-loss Columbus prep football team really put a damper on Lodi's perfect season.
Colton Brunell ran for 148 yards and three touchdowns Friday to help the Cardinals serve the Blue Devils their first loss of the season.
Columbus' 40-7 road win was noticeable when this week's Associated Press High School Football poll was released, because not only did the Cardinals earn four votes, but the Blue Devils dropped down five spots to No. 10 in the Medium Division (301-899 enrollment).
The Week 7 Capitol Conference matchup saw Columbus find early traction and prevent Lodi from hitting paydirt until the fourth quarter.
In other words, it was a statement victory for the Cardinals. Nathan Cotter threw for 38 yards and a touchdown while rushing for another touchdown in the run. Andrew Pfeffer ran for 75 yards and a touchdown.
The Cardinals of Columbus weren't the only birds to earn votes in the Medium Division this week. The Mayville Cardinals also earned two votes after a big 42-7 Flyway Conference victory over Lomira last week.
Catholic Memorial earned seven first-place votes and is the top-ranked team in the Medium Division, while Lake Country Lutheran earned one and is ranked second. Amherst and Ellsworth swapped the third and fourth spots.
Nothing really changed in the Large Division (900 and up). Franklin earned six first-place votes to stay atop the field while Sun Prairie and Kimberly ranked second and third, respectively, and earned one first-place vote apiece. The Badger Large Conference's Waunakee stayed at four and Muskego at fifth, while Waunakee's arch rival, DeForest, stayed tied with Mukwonago at sixth.
Eau Claire Regis stayed undefeated by edging out Mondovi, 28-20, in a Cloverbelt Conference game. Regis earned all eight first-place votes to remain ranked atop the Small Division (301 and lower).
Colby was ranked second in the Small Division last week, but dropped three spots after suffering a 19-13 loss to Marawood Conference rival Hortonville. Cumberland and Reedsville are ranked second and third, respectively. Marshall moved up to sixth and Highland moved up from ninth to seventh. Cedar Grove-Belgium and Durand are tied for eighth, while Pacelli jumped from unranked to 10th.
The Trailways Conference's Oshkosh Lourdes earned one vote this week.