Lodi still ranked, but drops down to 10th, Columbus and Mayville earn votes

The one-loss Columbus prep football team really put a damper on Lodi's perfect season.

Colton Brunell ran for 148 yards and three touchdowns Friday to help the Cardinals serve the Blue Devils their first loss of the season.

Columbus' 40-7 road win was noticeable when this week's Associated Press High School Football poll was released, because not only did the Cardinals earn four votes, but the Blue Devils dropped down five spots to No. 10 in the Medium Division (301-899 enrollment).

The Week 7 Capitol Conference matchup saw Columbus find early traction and prevent Lodi from hitting paydirt until the fourth quarter.

In other words, it was a statement victory for the Cardinals. Nathan Cotter threw for 38 yards and a touchdown while rushing for another touchdown in the run. Andrew Pfeffer ran for 75 yards and a touchdown.

The Cardinals of Columbus weren't the only birds to earn votes in the Medium Division this week. The Mayville Cardinals also earned two votes after a big 42-7 Flyway Conference victory over Lomira last week.