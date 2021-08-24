Lodi ties for seventh in medium division, two other area schools earn votes in AP High School Football Poll

The first week of the 2021 prep football season is done and among three area teams, Lodi earned the top recognition among voters in the first Associated Press High School Football Poll.
The Blue Devils garnered 22 points, which tied Monroe for seventh in the Medium Division poll for schools with enrollments between 899 and 300 students.
Lodi ran wild over McFarland, totaling 201 rushing yards in a 40-0 rout in Week 1. Lodi running back Lucas Heyroth ran for a team-high 91 yards and two touchdowns, but broke his collarbone in the second half and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.
The Blue Devils didn’t throw the ball much, but quarterback Keegan Fleischman completed 4-of-10 passes for 35 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also ran for 17 yards and a score. Running back Kylar Clemens was second on the team with 50 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Lodi will head to Delavan-Darien this week as the Blue Devils look to improve to 2-0 before starting Capitol Conference play on Sept. 3 when they host Horicon/Hustisford.
Catholic Memorial received three first-place votes (60 points) and was the top ranked team in the Medium Division. Both Ellsworth and Lake Country Lutheran received two first-place votes and tied for second behind the Crusaders with 49 points.
Lake Mills was another Capitol Conference team that received 10 points as well, just three points shy of cracking the top 10 over Startford.
Badger Conference well represented
Baraboo needed a fourth-quarter comeback in order to escape Onalaska, 28-21, in Week 1. The T-Birds received two points in the Large Division for schools with enrollments between 900 and more students.
Quarterback Luna Larson found Riley Weyh for two touchdown passes in the final minute of the fourth quarter to give the T-Birds the victory. Larson threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns while also leading the team with 114 rushing yards and another score. Weyh caught seven passes for 138 yards and three touchdown receptions.
While Baraboo was the only Badger Small team to earn votes, the Badger Large Conference had two ranked in the top-10 in the Large Division.
Both Waunakee and DeForest ranked sixth and ninth, respectively, following lopsided season-opening wins. The Warriors bullied Madison Memorial, 35-6 while their rival Norskies clobbered Madison East, 42-0.
Atop the Large Division
Both Franklin and Muskego won in the first week of the season and received four first-place votes apiece. However, the Sabers earned 70 points to edge out the Warriors by one to lead the Large Division.
The Sabers had a real battle on their hands in the first week as they needed a 35-yard touchdown reception from Myles Burkett to Jacques Brooks in the final seconds to beat Appleton North, 35-31.
The Lightning led by as many as 31-14 heading into the fourth quarter, but still caught the attention of voters to be the No. 10 ranked team in the Large Division. The Lightning edged out Mukwonago, 17-16, in points to earn the final spot in the top-10.
Trailways recognized in the Small Division
Oshkosh Lourdes, Johnson Creek and Randolph all won matchups in the first week. The Knights toyed with North Fond du Lac enough to beat the Orioles 52-18; the Bluejays thumped Parkview/Albany, 61-16; while the Rockets rolled past Rosholt 36-6.
For their efforts, the Knights, Bluejays and Rockets earned votes, but it was Lourdes who earned 17 points to crack the top-10 at No. 9 in the Small Division for schools with enrollments between 300 and less students. Meanwhile, the Bluejays earned three votes and the Rockets earned just one point.
Eau Claire Regis scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to cushion a small lead and beat Kenosha Bradford, 27-10. The Ramblers earned five first-place votes and were the top ranked team in the Small Division.
Meanwhile, Edgar received two first-place votes after defeating Lakeland, 35-0, to earn the No. 2 spot.