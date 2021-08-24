Lodi ties for seventh in medium division, two other area schools earn votes in AP High School Football Poll

Badger Conference well represented

Baraboo needed a fourth-quarter comeback in order to escape Onalaska, 28-21, in Week 1. The T-Birds received two points in the Large Division for schools with enrollments between 900 and more students.

Quarterback Luna Larson found Riley Weyh for two touchdown passes in the final minute of the fourth quarter to give the T-Birds the victory. Larson threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns while also leading the team with 114 rushing yards and another score. Weyh caught seven passes for 138 yards and three touchdown receptions.

While Baraboo was the only Badger Small team to earn votes, the Badger Large Conference had two ranked in the top-10 in the Large Division.

Both Waunakee and DeForest ranked sixth and ninth, respectively, following lopsided season-opening wins. The Warriors bullied Madison Memorial, 35-6 while their rival Norskies clobbered Madison East, 42-0.

Atop the Large Division

Both Franklin and Muskego won in the first week of the season and received four first-place votes apiece. However, the Sabers earned 70 points to edge out the Warriors by one to lead the Large Division.