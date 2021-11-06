'Long week' for Columbus waiting out Edgewood's fight with WIAA ends with blowout win in state quarterfinals

“Colton does all the dirty work, tires them out. And then I come in and finish them off,” Pfeffer said of getting most of his yards in the second half after Brunell had scored TDs of 40 yards, 76 yards and 63 yards before halftime to help the Cardinals to a 34-0 lead at the break.

“It’s just who we are as a team,” Pfeffer added. “Our line gets after it — they move people up front and they create lanes to run in.”

Do they ever. The Cardinals (11-1) finished with 434 rushing yards in the game, averaging 14.5 yards per attempt

“That’s what we do,” Selgrad said. “You get deeper in the playoffs, you’ve got to be able to run the ball.

“We expect teams to pack the box, and it was just another week of that.”

It took a bit for the Cardinals to shift into gear, though.

They forced Kewaskum (8-4) to punt on the game’s opening drive but then muffed the punt, giving the Indians the ball back with good field position. But the Indians’ drive stalled out at Columbus’ 33-yard-line and the Cardinals forced a turnover on downs.

They would go three-and-out, however, but after forcing Kewaskum to also go three-and-out, Columbus stepped on the gas and never looked back.