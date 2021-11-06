'Long week' for Columbus waiting out Edgewood's fight with WIAA ends with blowout win in state quarterfinals

COLUMBUS — Madison Edgewood was supposed to be Columbus’ opponent in the WIAA Division 4 football state quarterfinals, then the WIAA ruled that Edgewood had been using an ineligible player and Kewaskum — the team Edgewood beat handily in last week’s second round — was back in.
Edgewood appealed, the WIAA denied the appeal, then Edgewood filed a lawsuit, ultimately putting the decision in a judge’s hands.
On Friday, that judge ruled against Edgewood.
Finally, Columbus knew who it would face. The game was Saturday night.
The lead-up for the Cardinals was messy, to say the least.
“Preparing two game plans in a week — I do not recommend it to anybody,” Cardinals coach Andrew Selgrad said. “So it was a long week for us.”
“It was,” added senior running back Andrew Pfeffer. “Monday we were preparing for Edgewood, then it was two days of Kewaskum, another day of Edgewood then we found out Friday that we play Kewaskum.
“We were preparing for two teams at once.”
No problem, as it turns out.
Colton Brunell exploded for 249 yards and three touchdowns — on just 10 carries, equaling an eye-popping 24.9 yards per carry — and Pfeffer tacked on 122 yards on 12 carries, helping second-seeded Columbus bulldoze fifth-seeded Kewaskum 44-7 at Fireman’s Park to punch the program’s first ticket to the state semifinals since winning it all in 1996.
“Colton does all the dirty work, tires them out. And then I come in and finish them off,” Pfeffer said of getting most of his yards in the second half after Brunell had scored TDs of 40 yards, 76 yards and 63 yards before halftime to help the Cardinals to a 34-0 lead at the break.
“It’s just who we are as a team,” Pfeffer added. “Our line gets after it — they move people up front and they create lanes to run in.”
Do they ever. The Cardinals (11-1) finished with 434 rushing yards in the game, averaging 14.5 yards per attempt
“That’s what we do,” Selgrad said. “You get deeper in the playoffs, you’ve got to be able to run the ball.
“We expect teams to pack the box, and it was just another week of that.”
It took a bit for the Cardinals to shift into gear, though.
They forced Kewaskum (8-4) to punt on the game’s opening drive but then muffed the punt, giving the Indians the ball back with good field position. But the Indians’ drive stalled out at Columbus’ 33-yard-line and the Cardinals forced a turnover on downs.
They would go three-and-out, however, but after forcing Kewaskum to also go three-and-out, Columbus stepped on the gas and never looked back.
Brunell burst off the left side for a 40-yard TD with 2 minutes, 25 seconds to go in the first quarter then one-upped himself with a 76-yard TD run on the very first play of Columbus’ next drive, making it 14-0 with 9:20 to go before halftime.
Nathan Cotter darted 44 yards to paydirt for Columbus’ next score, on a QB keeper up the right sideline with nothing but green grass in front of him, and Brunell notched his third-and-final TD run of the night after that for a 28-0 lead with 4:26 left in the half.
But the icing on Columbus’ near-perfect first half was yet to come.
With Kewaskum facing 4th-and-29 at midfield, junior defensive lineman Brady Engel scooped up a fumble and ran in a 35-yard touchdown to make it 34-0 prior to the extra point going wide left.
The big man — he’s 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds — isn’t exactly known for his speed, but he got to the end zone just in the nick of time, begging the question: Was that the fastest he’s ever run?
“Probably, yeah,” he said. “I got a little scared there when they got my ankles, but I managed to make it through.”
The fumble happened on a pass play where the quarterback was just about to uncork a deep throw, so it wasn’t blatantly obvious that it was, indeed, a live ball and not an incompletion.
There was no whistle, though, and Engel made sure to take advantage.
“I just went and grabbed it,” he said. “My instincts kicked in and I went and scooped it up.”
The dagger came right away in the second half.
Brunell ran 34 yards on the first play of the third quarter then caught a 28-yard pass up the seam, setting the table for Pfeffer’s 3-yard TD plunge that made it 41-0 just 44 seconds into the quarter.
Corbin Hynes’ 37-yard field with 38 seconds left in the quarter punctuated the scoring for Columbus, making it 44-0.
That kick, from the left hash, meant the Cardinals scored in all three phases on the night — offense, defense and special teams.
“That’s the formula for winning playoff football games,” Selgrad said. “You can’t be one-dimensional.
“The opportunities, we by and large (took advantage) of them tonight.”
The Cardinals did just that, indeed, not letting a week of wait-and-see lead to sloppiness on the field.
“We were ready to play whoever,” Selgrad said.
“It was disappointing that there were rumors out there that Columbus was the cause of this, which is absolutely false,” he added of the fact some people may have thought it was the Cardinals who turned in Edgewood in order to avoid having to play the top-seeded and undefeated Crusaders. “We had no part in it in any way, shape or form. And if it would have been Edgewood, we would have played them hard, too.”
Added Pfeffer, “There were certainly a lot of things going on on the outside. We just took it day by day, trusted our coaches and they got the job done.”
Now, the Cardinals will try and do the same again in next week’s state semifinals against Waukesha Catholic Memorial (12-0), the top-ranked team in Division 4 in the final coaches poll of the regular season.
“We’ve still got some things to clean up. We played a good game, but I think we still have more that we can do,” Selgrad said. “If we do our job and execute the way we have been, we’ll go toe to toe with them.”
If the Cardinals are unable to pull off the upset, complacency certainly won’t be the reason why.
They’re not satisfied with simply making it to the state semifinals for the first time in 25 years.
“We want to stay hungry,” Selgrad said. “We won a Level 3 game, that’s an accomplishment.
“But we’ve got bigger goals in mind.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.