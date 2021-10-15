Luna Larson returns to form, leads Baraboo past rival Portage, 34-19

“We made some nice plays on defense early and then offensively just kind of controlling the ball, which is kind of our standard thing,” Turkington said. “I think that was the difference, running the clock by running the ball.”

Baraboo got maybe the game’s biggest play on Portage’s first possession of the second half when Kephart intercepted a Thompson pass and returned it 40 yards untouched for a touchdown that gave the T-Birds a 28-6 lead with 10:03 left in the third quarter.

Portage tried to close the gap and did with a 67-yard drive that resulted in a 2-yard touchdown run by senior Ethan Bleich, but the two-point try failed, making the score 28-12 with 2:51 left in the third quarter.

Baraboo got its fifth and final TD of the night when Larson got loose for a 21-yard scoring scamper that made it 34-12.

Portage was able to get one final score after a Baraboo fumble gave the ball back to the Warriors with just 49 seconds left in the game. That set up a 2-yard touchdown run by sophomore Haakon Johnson with 24 seconds remaining to make it 34-19.

Baraboo will now get ready for the opening round of the playoffs, where Turkington hopes his team will start a long postseason run.