Markesan beats up on Pardeeville, 49-18

PARDEEVILLE — Markesan junior quarterback Ryan Mast can hurt opponents with his arm and his legs, and Friday night he used both to spoil Pardeeville’s hopes of pulling off an upset in its homecoming game.
Mast threw three touchdowns in the first half and ran for two more in the second half, helping them remain undefeated in the Eastern Suburban Conference with a 49-18 victory over the host Bulldogs at Bob Bostad Field on Friday night.
Markesan (7-1, 5-0) scored on three of their first four possessions of the game, all on touchdown passes from Mast, allowing it to take a 22-0 lead into the half. The Hornets mostly relied on a strong rushing attack to move the ball in the first half, which then allowed Mast to find some holes in Pardeeville’s secondary with the passing game.
“We were definitely run, run, run to set up the big play over the top,” Markesan coach John Dunlavy said. “We kind of saw they were getting a little nosey in the run game with the defensive backs and we took advantage of some opportunities.”
The Hornets scored on the opening drive of the game when Mast rolled right and found junior Caleb Stoll for a 23-yard scoring strike. Tyler Mast would run in the two-point conversion to make it 8-0 with 9 minutes, 16 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Mast threw his second TD of the game early in the second quarter on a 31-yard toss to junior Micah Kracht. Senior Sebastian Loepfe, who was 5 for 6 on kicks in the game, booted the extra point through to make it 15-0.
Pardeeville (4-3, 3-2) was forced to punt on its first three possessions of the game, and following its third punt, Markesan would drive 60 yard for another score. The drive ended when Mast threw a 7-yard TD to senior Logan Slate to make it 22-0 with 4:31 left in the first half.
Mast completed just three passes in the game, but all three went for scores.
“He did a nice job. He’s kind of the heartbeat of our offense,” Dunlavy said of Mast, who was also the team’s leading rusher with 152 yards on 22 carries. “We kind of go as he goes. He’s an emotional spark plug for us. He had a great ball game for us.”
While the Markesan offense had plenty of fireworks on the night, it was its defense that came through with a huge play late in the first half. With the Hornets leading 22-0, Pardeeville was threatening to score after senior Devin Seth returned a kick 60 yards to put the ball at the Markesan 20-yard line. A few plays later, the Bulldogs were on the doorstep, driving inside the 1-yard line, but on fourth down, Seth was stopped short on a quarterback sneak, turning the ball over on downs. On the play, Seth juggled the snap, which doomed the play for the start.
“That was a huge moment in the game, because if they score, they get the ball back (to start the second half) and it’s anybody’s ballgame once again,” Dunlavy said of his team’s goal-line stand.
Pardeeville finally got on the board midway through what would turn out to be a wild third quarter. The scoring drive was set up when Pardeeville senior Gage Holmes-Schwockert recovered a Markesan fumble at the Pardeeville 30-yard line. Three plays later, senior running back Derek Lindert, who finished with 114 rushing yards on the ground, got loose and sprinted down the sideline in front of the Markesan bench, breaking a tackle attempt at the 5-yard line before diving across the goal line for a 60-yard touchdown run. The 2-point try was stopped by the Hornets, making the score 22-8 with 7:56 left in the third quarter.
Markesan immediately answered Pardeeville’s score, going 60 yards on the ensuing possession, capping the drive when Stoll took a pitch to the right from Mast, running around the corner and all the way to the endzone for a 15-yard touchdown run which made it 29-6.
The back-and-forth scoring in the second half continued when senior Devin Seth took the ensuing kickoff up the middle of the field on his way to a 99-yard kick return for a touchdown that cut Markesan’s lead to 29-12. Seth appeared to be stopped near the 30-yard line on the return, but fought through a tackle attempt before cruising the rest of the way for the score.
It was the second long kick return of the night for Seth, but Pardeeville coach Bob Hepp said he had plenty of help from the rest of the kick-return unit.
“Devin returned it well, but I thought our kids up front did a really nice job setting up their blocks for Devin,” Hepp said. “He ran it well, no mistake about that, because he’s done that the last couple years now, where he’s had several nice returns, but he had some nice holes up front for him too.”
The fourth touchdown in about a 2 ½-minute span came on the very next play, as Markesan responded with its own kick return for a score. On the play, Stoll picked up a rolling kick near the sideline just inside the 20-yard line, and then bolted up the sideline all the way to the endzone for an 82-yard kick return that made it 35-12.
Early in the fourth quarter Mast looked to add another touchdown pass to his total when he dropped back to pass from the Pardeeville 14-yard line. When he didn’t find anyone open, he tucked the ball and shot up the middle of the field and into the clear for a 14-yard touchdown run. Loepfe’s kick made it 42-12 with 10:35 left in the game.
Pardeeville continued to fight back in the fourth quarter, putting together a 78-yard drive for its third and final score of the game. The final play of the drive was a 1-yard scoring plunge by fullback Hayden Guenther that cut Markesan’s lead to 42-18 with 6:59 remaining.
Hepp said it was nice to put some points on the board in the second half, but the team was too inconsistent to beat a team as good as Markesan.
“We did some good things, but we had trouble stacking good plays on top of each other,” Hepp said.
Mast picked up his second rushing touchdown — and fifth touchdown overall — late in the second half with a 23-yard scamper through the middle of Pardeeville’s defense to make it 49-18 with 3:00 left.
