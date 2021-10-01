Markesan beats up on Pardeeville, 49-18

“Devin returned it well, but I thought our kids up front did a really nice job setting up their blocks for Devin,” Hepp said. “He ran it well, no mistake about that, because he’s done that the last couple years now, where he’s had several nice returns, but he had some nice holes up front for him too.”

The fourth touchdown in about a 2 ½-minute span came on the very next play, as Markesan responded with its own kick return for a score. On the play, Stoll picked up a rolling kick near the sideline just inside the 20-yard line, and then bolted up the sideline all the way to the endzone for an 82-yard kick return that made it 35-12.

Early in the fourth quarter Mast looked to add another touchdown pass to his total when he dropped back to pass from the Pardeeville 14-yard line. When he didn’t find anyone open, he tucked the ball and shot up the middle of the field and into the clear for a 14-yard touchdown run. Loepfe’s kick made it 42-12 with 10:35 left in the game.

Pardeeville continued to fight back in the fourth quarter, putting together a 78-yard drive for its third and final score of the game. The final play of the drive was a 1-yard scoring plunge by fullback Hayden Guenther that cut Markesan’s lead to 42-18 with 6:59 remaining.