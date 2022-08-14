 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KICKOFF 2022

Matthew Miller's leadership bringing a swagger to Fall River/Rio football

All Matthew Miller wants to do is win, and when he saw a prediction that Fall River would win a basketball sectional title in 2023, he wanted to ensure it would happen and he'd have success in each sport he plays.

Miller, a senior at Fall River and quarterback of the Fall River/Rio football team, began texting athletes, forming group chats in an effort to get as many athletes as he could into the weight room.

“I want us to be locked in,” Miller said. “I want everything that we can control, controlled; especially in the weight room so we get bigger, stronger and faster. That will translate in all sports, too.”

Fall River/Rio senior Matthew Miller returns as the Rebels' starting quarterback. He led a group of around 20 athletes to summer workouts afte…

The sessions would go three times a week with an average of 20 athletes showing up, and occasionally exceeding 30. Leadership is something the quarterback is comfortable with, and it showed over the summer.

Miller led Fall River/Rio to a 4-7 season and going 4-3 in the Trailways Conference to secure a playoff spot. He threw for 440 yards and two touchdowns while running for a team-high 598 yards and 13 touchdowns.

“It’s definitely a whole other position (to play quarterback),” Miller said. “You have to be held accountable in so many other ways that no one else is. It can’t feel like a chore to you. It has to be something you enjoy, which it is something I enjoy. I love the process and grind of being the quarterback. That’s why coach (Josh) Haas … has the faith in me to be a leader on and off the field.”

Miller wanted to “set a standard at Fall River” that will be implanted long after he’s gone. The students who showed up would even include non-athletes.

“I wanted to put in the standard of everyone getting better on the field and off it,” he said. “We can build so much more off each other, building chemistry in the weight room and make each other better people overall.”

This has also led on the field during the summer. Fall River/Rio joined a couple of 7-on-7 leagues. Haas, who replaces Cody Schultz, entered the Rebels in one and Miller researched and found one at UW-Oshkosh.

An increased competition level at Oshkosh was a challenge for Fall River/Rio, but Miller said the offense held their own against bigger schools like Division 2 Watertown and Division 5 Winnebago Lutheran.

“This is the most energy and swag I’ve seen from a Fall River football team, and I’ve been a ball boy when our team went to Level 4 (in 2017),” Miller said. “I’ve never seen Fall River football and Rio have this level of confidence and swag. It’s all hands in right now. … We’re pumped. We can definitely be a conference contender.”

 

The skinny

Coach: Josh Haas, first season, 0-0.

Last season: 4-7 overall, 4-3 Trailways Conference, first-round playoff loss.

Outgoing: The Rebels lose Gavin Wodill, the Trailways Conference offensive and defensive player of the year. Andrew Tavs (first-team All-Trailways defensive back), Clay Blevins (second-team All-Trailways receiver), Trevor Koegler (second-team All-Trailways offensive lineman) and Gavin Grams (honorable mention All-Trailways running back).

Returning: The Rebels return multiple starters including senior Manny Kingston to anchor the offensive and defensive lines. Kingston was a second-team All-Trailways offensive lineman as a junior. To battle in the trenches alongside Kingston will be seniors Robbie Starker, Josh Weirough and Joseph LaRoche. They’ll be blocking for senior Matthew Miller (honorable mention All-Trailways quarterback) returns along with senior running back Conner Richardson in the backfield. Senior Colin Vieth will be a target for Miller at tight end as well.

Outlook: According to Miller the swag of the offense is high, but the Rebels lose Blevins, a receiver who caught a team-high 14 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns. Miller, who threw for 440 yards and two touchdowns, will have a chance to throw to junior running back Ayden Price, who caught five passes for 64 yards last season. Meanwhile the ground game focused on Miller weaving his way through defenses for a team-high 598 yards and 13 touchdowns. He could still be a big part of the running game as Price or Richardson look to fill Grams' shoes in the backfield. Price figures to play an integral part on defense as he is the top returning tackler with 38 overall and 24 solo. He will have to step up with losses of Wodill (62 overall tackles) and Blevins (42).

2022 Schedule

Date;Game

Aug. 19;PARKVIEW/ALBANY

Aug. 26;at Cochrane-Fountain City

Sep. 2;at Randolph

Sep. 9;LOURDES ACADEMY

Sep. 17;TBD

Sep. 23;PARDEEVILLE

Sep. 30;at Johnson Creek

Oct. 7;at Cambria-Friesland

Oct. 14;DEERFIELD

• Home games in BOLD CAPS

• Games are at 7 p.m. unless noted

0 Comments

