Matthew Miller's leadership bringing a swagger to Fall River/Rio football

All Matthew Miller wants to do is win, and when he saw a prediction that Fall River would win a basketball sectional title in 2023, he wanted to ensure it would happen and he'd have success in each sport he plays.

Miller, a senior at Fall River and quarterback of the Fall River/Rio football team, began texting athletes, forming group chats in an effort to get as many athletes as he could into the weight room.

“I want us to be locked in,” Miller said. “I want everything that we can control, controlled; especially in the weight room so we get bigger, stronger and faster. That will translate in all sports, too.”

The sessions would go three times a week with an average of 20 athletes showing up, and occasionally exceeding 30. Leadership is something the quarterback is comfortable with, and it showed over the summer.

Miller led Fall River/Rio to a 4-7 season and going 4-3 in the Trailways Conference to secure a playoff spot. He threw for 440 yards and two touchdowns while running for a team-high 598 yards and 13 touchdowns.

“It’s definitely a whole other position (to play quarterback),” Miller said. “You have to be held accountable in so many other ways that no one else is. It can’t feel like a chore to you. It has to be something you enjoy, which it is something I enjoy. I love the process and grind of being the quarterback. That’s why coach (Josh) Haas … has the faith in me to be a leader on and off the field.”

Miller wanted to “set a standard at Fall River” that will be implanted long after he’s gone. The students who showed up would even include non-athletes.

“I wanted to put in the standard of everyone getting better on the field and off it,” he said. “We can build so much more off each other, building chemistry in the weight room and make each other better people overall.”

This has also led on the field during the summer. Fall River/Rio joined a couple of 7-on-7 leagues. Haas, who replaces Cody Schultz, entered the Rebels in one and Miller researched and found one at UW-Oshkosh.

An increased competition level at Oshkosh was a challenge for Fall River/Rio, but Miller said the offense held their own against bigger schools like Division 2 Watertown and Division 5 Winnebago Lutheran.

“This is the most energy and swag I’ve seen from a Fall River football team, and I’ve been a ball boy when our team went to Level 4 (in 2017),” Miller said. “I’ve never seen Fall River football and Rio have this level of confidence and swag. It’s all hands in right now. … We’re pumped. We can definitely be a conference contender.”