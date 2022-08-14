Matthew Miller's leadership bringing a swagger to Fall River/Rio football

All Matthew Miller wants to do is win, and when he saw a prediction that Fall River would win a basketball sectional title in 2023, he wanted to ensure it would happen and he'd have success in each sport he plays.
Miller, a senior at Fall River and quarterback of the Fall River/Rio football team, began texting athletes, forming group chats in an effort to get as many athletes as he could into the weight room.
“I want us to be locked in,” Miller said. “I want everything that we can control, controlled; especially in the weight room so we get bigger, stronger and faster. That will translate in all sports, too.”
Fall River/Rio senior Matthew Miller returns as the Rebels' starting quarterback. He led a group of around 20 athletes to summer workouts afte…
The sessions would go three times a week with an average of 20 athletes showing up, and occasionally exceeding 30. Leadership is something the quarterback is comfortable with, and it showed over the summer.
People are also reading…
Miller led Fall River/Rio to a 4-7 season and going 4-3 in the Trailways Conference to secure a playoff spot. He threw for 440 yards and two touchdowns while running for a team-high 598 yards and 13 touchdowns.
“It’s definitely a whole other position (to play quarterback),” Miller said. “You have to be held accountable in so many other ways that no one else is. It can’t feel like a chore to you. It has to be something you enjoy, which it is something I enjoy. I love the process and grind of being the quarterback. That’s why coach (Josh) Haas … has the faith in me to be a leader on and off the field.”
Miller wanted to “set a standard at Fall River” that will be implanted long after he’s gone. The students who showed up would even include non-athletes.
“I wanted to put in the standard of everyone getting better on the field and off it,” he said. “We can build so much more off each other, building chemistry in the weight room and make each other better people overall.”
This has also led on the field during the summer. Fall River/Rio joined a couple of 7-on-7 leagues. Haas, who replaces Cody Schultz, entered the Rebels in one and Miller researched and found one at UW-Oshkosh.
An increased competition level at Oshkosh was a challenge for Fall River/Rio, but Miller said the offense held their own against bigger schools like Division 2 Watertown and Division 5 Winnebago Lutheran.
“This is the most energy and swag I’ve seen from a Fall River football team, and I’ve been a ball boy when our team went to Level 4 (in 2017),” Miller said. “I’ve never seen Fall River football and Rio have this level of confidence and swag. It’s all hands in right now. … We’re pumped. We can definitely be a conference contender.”
KICKOFF 2022: 10 must-watch high school football games
Pardeeville vs. Poynette, Aug. 26
Despite being separated by just 14 miles, Columbia County foes Pardeeville and Poynette haven’t met in the regular season in a dozen years. The Bulldogs and Pumas were set to end that drought last season before close contacts with COVID-19 within Poynette’s team put the kibosh on last year’s first meeting since the 2009 WIAA Division 5 playoffs. The two sides will tee it up again in Week 2 looking to prove which neighbor is best.
(ABOVE: Pardeeville's Eyob Smith tackles Cambria-Friesland quarterback Drake Burmania from behind during their season-opening game last year.)
Randolph vs. Fall River/Rio, Sept. 2
A rematch of last season’s Week 4 Trailways Conference match-up Randolph, which finished second behind Oshkosh Lourdes in league standings, tallied 22 unanswered points in the final 8 minutes, 31 seconds to escape Fall River/Rio 22-18. The Rebels which went 3-3 to close out the conference season and squeak into the playoffs with a 4-3 conference record, have a first-year head coach in Josh Haas. He came over from reigning Division 1 runner-up Sun Prairie.
(ABOVE: Randolph's Bryce Rataczak (2) runs between the tackles trying to get by Fall River/Rio's Matthew Miller (10) during the first half of a Trailways Conference game last season.)
Beaver Dam vs. Sun Prairie East, Sept. 9
There’s a little bit of the unknown for Beaver Dam when the Golden Beavers take on Sun Prairie East. Sun Prairie split up into two high schools and moved from the Big Eight Conference last year to the Badger Large Conference this season. The Cardinals will keep most of their coaching staff from last season and Week 4 will be the first time the Golden Beavers take on one of the Sun Prairie schools.
(ABOVE: Beaver Dam's Camron Mendoza, left, rips off a long run during the Golden Beavers' 14-6 win over Milton last last season. Mendoza and Co. must deal with another revolving door schedule this fall, including the unknowns of reigning Division 1 state runner-up Sun Prairie East following the district's addition of a second high school.)
Mauston vs. Wisconsin Dells, Sept. 16
Mauston and Wisconsin Dells played an instant classic in Week 9 last season with the Chiefs gutting out a thrilling 40-32 win to end their 36-year South Central Conference title drought. While the annual clash won’t close the regular season, it should still serve as an early season climax in Week 5 and should go a long way in determining who sits atop the SCC throne.
(ABOVE: Wisconsin Dells' Braden Buss avoids a tackle attempt by Mauston's Kyle Dahl during last year's South Central Conference game.)
Portage vs. Milton, Sept. 23
The 2021 season was filled with milestones for Portage, which ended a 14-year playoff drought, had a winning season and won its homecoming game. The Warriors’ home stretch toward another postseason berth starts with their homecoming clash with the Red Hawks in Week 6, the teams’ conference crossover game. Like Portage, Milton will be keen on continuing its recent run of success and this game could be a tipping point for either side.
(ABOVE: Portage's Ian Karpelenia races to the outside during last year's Badger Small Conference game against Reedsburg.)
Columbus vs. Madison Edgewood, Sept. 23
This Week 6 match-up will be a rematch of the game that wasn't. Columbus and Edgewood were set to do battle in the WIAA Division 4 state quarterfinal last season, but that game never happened. Instead, the No. 2 Cardinals faced off against No. 5 Kewaskum after No. 1 Crusaders had to forfeit its season due to use of an ineligible player. With a guaranteed chance to square off this season, the Crusaders likely won’t want to waste their shot against the reigning league champs.
(ABOVE: Columbus' Colton Brunell runs for a 73-yard touchdown during last year's WIAA Division 4 Level 2 playoff football game against Lake Mills.)
Beaver Dam vs. Watertown, Sept. 23
This will be the 100th meeting between the former Wisconsin Little Ten rivals. According to WisSports.net, the rivalry between the Golden Beavers and Goslings dates back to 1904 and is the 16th-longest series in state history. Last year’s meeting was a track meet as Watertown edged out a 49-41 win, and sparks could fly again when they meet in Week 6.
(ABOVE: Rivals Beaver Dam and Watertown met last year on the gridiron for the first time since 2018 after they joined the Badger Conference.)
Reedsburg vs. Baraboo, Sept. 30
Calvin Zenz had a bumpy first season with Reedsburg going 2-7, but a highlight of that season was edging the T-Birds, 21-20, in Week 7. The loss pretty much knocked Baraboo out of the Badger Small Conference title race and knotted up the state’s longest-running rivalry series at 64-64-6. These two will continue that storied rivalry in Week 7 this year, but for the first time in the Mississippi Valley Conference with plenty more than bragging rights at stake.
(ABOVE: Reedsburg's Bryant Yanke (10) lifts Mark Othmer after his interception in the final minute of last season's win over rival Baraboo.)
Baraboo vs. Onalaska, Oct. 7
While this may be the T-Birds’ first Mississippi Valley Conference meeting with the Hilltoppers, the two teams have very recent history. Baraboo and Onalaska have squared off each of the last two seasons trading wins, including a 28-21 victory at Onalaska in Week 1 last year. Both teams’ playoff hopes may be on the line in the rubber match in Week 8.
(ABOVE: Baraboo and Onalaska have met each of the last two seasons, trading road wins.)
New Lisbon vs. Bangor, Oct. 14
While New Lisbon was one of the biggest surprises of the Scenic Bluffs Conference last season, no one was surprised by the Cardinals as Bangor won its eighth straight league title. And after ending its five-year playoff drought last fall, New Lisbon is looking to prove it didn’t waste all the tricks up its sleeve by pushing for a share of the SBC title for the first time since 2013. A win over the reigning champs in Week 9 could be what fuels the Rockets’ title dreams.
(ABOVE: New Lisbon and Ashton Pfaff, left, broke through into the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016.)