Mayville football coaches a direct link to winning tradition

MAYVILLE — Mayville High School senior linebacker Ty Hockers thinks he’s got the best football coaches in the state of Wisconsin.
“They all know exactly what they’re talking about," Hockers said. "They had the experience. They know what it’s like to be here.”
The 12-member coaching staff for the Cardinals includes four coaches who are not only alums of Mayville High School, but were part of multiple state championship qualifiers in the early 1990s. Head coach Scott Hilber and assistant coaches Dan Decker, Kevin Knoll and Jeremy Schraufnagel are preparing the 2021 Cardinals to compete against La Crosse Aquinas in Thursday’s WIAA Division 5 state championship game at Camp Randall in Madison.
Knoll graduated from Mayville in 1992, both Hilber and Decker graduated in 1993 and Schraufnagel graduated in 1994. All four played in the 1991 Division 4 state championship game where the Cardinals lost 21-14 in overtime to Stanley-Boyd. Hilber, Decker and Schraufnagel played in the Division 4 state championship game when the Cardinals lost 11-7 to Baldwin-Woodville in 1992.
The 1994 Cardinals team finally won it all by defeating Baldwin-Woodville 47-0.
“There probably aren’t a whole lot of people that have played and coached in one,” Hilber said. “I’m sure many coaches, when they get to state, have probably played on pretty successful football programs when they were young, but maybe many of them have not played and coached on the same team. That’s special. To be part of that tradition, that’s separated by 30 years, exactly. That’s pretty special.”
All four of the men played under Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Famer Alex Hilber, who is Scott Hilber's dad. (Alex Hilber died in 2009).
“Everyone loved him and he pushed us," Decker said of Alex Hilber. "He pushed us hard."
Decker said there are similarities between the two Hilbers.
"Alex... used to call us 'numbskulls' when we screwed up. Now all of a sudden we see his son say, ‘Oh, you numbskulls.’ It’s really exciting to have played for him and now have coached with his kid," Decker said.
But there’s no pressure for Scott Hilber to be back at his alma mater, playing for a state championship because he followed his own path before taking charge at Mayville.
“Maybe if I came here right after him, there would be a lot (of pressure)," Alex Hilber said. "That opportunity may have presented itself when he resigned (in 2001). I made the choice I’m going to establish my own path. I went away and I took my lumps. I learned a lot of things the hard way. It’s come full circle and now it’s pretty special.”
Hilber spent 10 seasons at Nekoosa, losing his first 20 games, but leading the Papermakers to a South Central championship in his final four seasons. Then he moved on to coach Columbus (2013-2016) for four seasons, tallying a 35-10 overall record and a trip to the Division 5 state quarterfinals in both 2015 and 2016. He also won a Capitol North Conference title in his final year at the helm.
"I’m not in a position where I feel like I have to live up to his standards,” Hilber said. “Right now, I’m laying my own path here and I don’t feel added pressure that we have to go accomplish anything because he’s my father. I feel blessed and fortunate to have him as my dad. I feel blessed and fortunate to be where I’m at right now.”
The current Mayville squad — which has 18 seniors and 13 juniors — is trying to bring home the program’s second state football championship in its fifth title appearance. Athletic Director and Dean of Students Tom Noennig coached Mayville to the Division 4 state championship game in 2006 where the Cardinals lost 41-23 to Wrightstown.
“It’s extremely special because there is a lot of unfinished business down there,” Decker said. “All four of us (coaches), we lost every time we went. We’re hoping these guys get to experience the other side of that.”
Decker said he and the rest of the coaches who played in the 1990s try to shed some light on what they experienced in those state championship games because there’s going to be a lot of chaos and commotion in the week leading up to it.
"Enjoy it, but don’t get too caught up to that, is what we tell them," Decker said.
“You don’t forget it... you remember the community getting behind it,” Decker said. “That’s what we’re getting here, finally, for the kids.”
Knoll said the current team plays hard, like the teams of the 1990s.
“Even if things aren’t going so good or things aren’t going the best way they could, they still play hard," he said.
Schraufnagel’s son, Blake Schraufnagel, leads the team with 2,216 rushing yards and 37 touchdowns. Junior quarterback Adison Mittelstadt has completed 54.8% of his passes for 1,377 yards and 12 touchdowns to only three interceptions. Mittelstadt’s favorite target has been Brad Bushke, who’s caught 25 passes for 502 yards and five touchdowns.
Hockers, who leads the Cardinals with 88 total tackles and 10 tackles for loss, leads the defense. Junior Zane Vetter is second on the team with 73 total tackles while senior Cadon Hardesty is third with 68.
“Watching Scott … he runs the ship just like his dad did,” Jeremy Schraufnagel said. “We always tell the kids they’ve probably got more talent here than what we had.”
He wants the team to stay focused even as they enjoy the opportunity. Its a lesson he can share from his experience.
“We got involved in all the pep rallies and coach bus going down. We kind of forgot we were preparing to play a game and win," he said, advising, "Just stay focused, work hard and when you get down there, things should come easy.”
