Mayville football coaches a direct link to winning tradition

"I’m not in a position where I feel like I have to live up to his standards,” Hilber said. “Right now, I’m laying my own path here and I don’t feel added pressure that we have to go accomplish anything because he’s my father. I feel blessed and fortunate to have him as my dad. I feel blessed and fortunate to be where I’m at right now.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The current Mayville squad — which has 18 seniors and 13 juniors — is trying to bring home the program’s second state football championship in its fifth title appearance. Athletic Director and Dean of Students Tom Noennig coached Mayville to the Division 4 state championship game in 2006 where the Cardinals lost 41-23 to Wrightstown.

“It’s extremely special because there is a lot of unfinished business down there,” Decker said. “All four of us (coaches), we lost every time we went. We’re hoping these guys get to experience the other side of that.”

Decker said he and the rest of the coaches who played in the 1990s try to shed some light on what they experienced in those state championship games because there’s going to be a lot of chaos and commotion in the week leading up to it.

"Enjoy it, but don’t get too caught up to that, is what we tell them," Decker said.