Mayville football 'light years ahead' for fall season months after spring season ended

Hilber said their experience will be critical this season because with only a few months separating the spring and fall seasons, the coaching staff noticed the first-teamers’ playbook retention is at an all-time high.

That only helps the Cardinals figuring out how to win the big games this season. Last season, the Cardinals’ two losses came from Omro and Lomira, two undefeated Flyway Conference teams in the spring.

If Mayville wants to take the next big step, the Cardinals get a strong test in Week 1 at Cedar Grove-Belgium and two weeks later will host Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs. Both teams are routinely in the postseason — the Ledgers have won either Div. 5 or Div. 6 state titles in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Then the Cardinals will get a chance to play Omro on Sept. 17 and Lomira on Oct. 1 in redemption games.

Hilber said the common denominators in both losses were turnovers and not finishing drives.

“We did a nice job of not turning the ball over in the five games that we won,” Hilber said. “The two games that we lost, we put the ball on the ground and we did it often. That’s the biggest one, and it would’ve put us in a better position to be competitive. I thought physically our guys did a good job of competing. That comes from lack of confidence of being in the big games.”