 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mayville football 'light years ahead' for fall season months after spring season ended
0 Comments
alert

Mayville football 'light years ahead' for fall season months after spring season ended

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Second-year Mayville football head coach Scott Hilber is getting a sense his players are starting to believe in themselves.

The Cardinals’ confidence kept building as their spring season rolled through, finishing 5-2. Just a few months removed from that COVID-altered schedule, they enter this season cautiously optimistic, with a high level of confidence but also an understanding that they "still have many holes to fill before we can achieve our goals."

“Last spring, I honestly don’t think the team had any idea of how competitive they could be,” Hilber said. “I’ll be honest, I didn’t either. That team did better than what we thought they could’ve done, and when the season was over they could’ve been better. No one had any idea of what potential that team was.

“This team has more confidence, and our job as a coaching staff is to keep them grounded and keeping them checked in. Last year doesn’t matter. Nothing’s ever given to you. It doesn’t matter how much experience you have or how much guys you have coming back, we’ve still got to focus internally and make ourselves better every day and take it one day at a time.”

The Cardinals have 17 starters (nine offense, eight defense) returning from the spring, and guys like seniors Cadon Hardesty, Nathan Peterson, Garrett Nelson, Ty Hockers, Bradley Bushke and Zane Vetter are all third-year varsity players that will see time on both sides of the ball.

Hilber said their experience will be critical this season because with only a few months separating the spring and fall seasons, the coaching staff noticed the first-teamers’ playbook retention is at an all-time high.

That only helps the Cardinals figuring out how to win the big games this season. Last season, the Cardinals’ two losses came from Omro and Lomira, two undefeated Flyway Conference teams in the spring.

If Mayville wants to take the next big step, the Cardinals get a strong test in Week 1 at Cedar Grove-Belgium and two weeks later will host Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs. Both teams are routinely in the postseason — the Ledgers have won either Div. 5 or Div. 6 state titles in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Then the Cardinals will get a chance to play Omro on Sept. 17 and Lomira on Oct. 1 in redemption games.

GALLERY: Mayville football ready to fly in 2021

+6 
+6 
Braedon Vollmer
+6 
+6 
Cadon Hardesty
+6 
+6 
Nicholas Zietlow
+6 
+6 
Scott Hilber
+6 
+6 
Ty Hockers.jpg

Hilber said the common denominators in both losses were turnovers and not finishing drives.

“We did a nice job of not turning the ball over in the five games that we won,” Hilber said. “The two games that we lost, we put the ball on the ground and we did it often. That’s the biggest one, and it would’ve put us in a better position to be competitive. I thought physically our guys did a good job of competing. That comes from lack of confidence of being in the big games.”

Having a spring season didn’t allow for Hilber’s offense to evolve until midway through the season because they didn’t have the four-hour long practices teams get in August. So, they were forced to be basic.

“You're forced to keep it simplistic and try to do a few things really well,” Hilber said. “And because we weren’t able to expand, we like to not run many plays but be multi-formational. We weren’t able to be multi-formational.”

Mayville has the right personnel to be multi-formational this season. Junior Blake Schraufnagel led the team with 689 rushing yards last season and returns along with senior Braedon Vollmer in the backfield. They’ll get junior Adison Mittlestadt to take over for Zach Wiese at quarterback as well.

Quick hits: Everything you need to know on Beaver Dam area football teams this fall

“Blake might’ve surprised people in our conference and outside of Mayville, but he surprised nobody here,” Hilber said. “He’s the silent leader of this team. There are a few individuals who always exceed the standard, and Blake is one of those guys that exceeds the standard. Whatever standard we set, he goes above and beyond that. He’s one of our most consistent workers. He’s pretty darn close for pound-for-pound the strongest kid on our team. That was no coincidence for us, and it wasn’t a surprise.”

Vetter, Peterson, senior Jackson Wade, Logan Arroyo and Riley Nadolski all return to man the offensive line in front of them. Hockers, who started at guard, will move to tight end to help Bushke and Hardesty.

And Hardesty, who helped out at tight end last season, will get a chance to play his natural position at linebacker this season as well. While Hardesty will be expected to have a big season, Hilber also said senior Nick Luebke is a projected starter as a defensive back because “he’s a blazer” with a lot of athleticism.

With the added experience and confidence booster, Hilber is expecting Mayville to have another breakout season.

“I remember saying last year how we had some guys that were forced into varsity action and weren’t ready for it,” Hilber said. “Last year, they weren’t quite as green and they played better. We got a lot of good film and we know what we have now.”

 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

College football futures: Look to these win totals for value

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News