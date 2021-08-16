Mayville football 'light years ahead' for fall season months after spring season ended

Second-year Mayville football head coach Scott Hilber is getting a sense his players are starting to believe in themselves.
The Cardinals’ confidence kept building as their spring season rolled through, finishing 5-2. Just a few months removed from that COVID-altered schedule, they enter this season cautiously optimistic, with a high level of confidence but also an understanding that they "still have many holes to fill before we can achieve our goals."
“Last spring, I honestly don’t think the team had any idea of how competitive they could be,” Hilber said. “I’ll be honest, I didn’t either. That team did better than what we thought they could’ve done, and when the season was over they could’ve been better. No one had any idea of what potential that team was.
“This team has more confidence, and our job as a coaching staff is to keep them grounded and keeping them checked in. Last year doesn’t matter. Nothing’s ever given to you. It doesn’t matter how much experience you have or how much guys you have coming back, we’ve still got to focus internally and make ourselves better every day and take it one day at a time.”
The Cardinals have 17 starters (nine offense, eight defense) returning from the spring, and guys like seniors Cadon Hardesty, Nathan Peterson, Garrett Nelson, Ty Hockers, Bradley Bushke and Zane Vetter are all third-year varsity players that will see time on both sides of the ball.
Hilber said their experience will be critical this season because with only a few months separating the spring and fall seasons, the coaching staff noticed the first-teamers’ playbook retention is at an all-time high.
That only helps the Cardinals figuring out how to win the big games this season. Last season, the Cardinals’ two losses came from Omro and Lomira, two undefeated Flyway Conference teams in the spring.
If Mayville wants to take the next big step, the Cardinals get a strong test in Week 1 at Cedar Grove-Belgium and two weeks later will host Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs. Both teams are routinely in the postseason — the Ledgers have won either Div. 5 or Div. 6 state titles in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Then the Cardinals will get a chance to play Omro on Sept. 17 and Lomira on Oct. 1 in redemption games.
Hilber said the common denominators in both losses were turnovers and not finishing drives.
“We did a nice job of not turning the ball over in the five games that we won,” Hilber said. “The two games that we lost, we put the ball on the ground and we did it often. That’s the biggest one, and it would’ve put us in a better position to be competitive. I thought physically our guys did a good job of competing. That comes from lack of confidence of being in the big games.”
Having a spring season didn’t allow for Hilber’s offense to evolve until midway through the season because they didn’t have the four-hour long practices teams get in August. So, they were forced to be basic.
“You're forced to keep it simplistic and try to do a few things really well,” Hilber said. “And because we weren’t able to expand, we like to not run many plays but be multi-formational. We weren’t able to be multi-formational.”
Mayville has the right personnel to be multi-formational this season. Junior Blake Schraufnagel led the team with 689 rushing yards last season and returns along with senior Braedon Vollmer in the backfield. They’ll get junior Adison Mittlestadt to take over for Zach Wiese at quarterback as well.
“Blake might’ve surprised people in our conference and outside of Mayville, but he surprised nobody here,” Hilber said. “He’s the silent leader of this team. There are a few individuals who always exceed the standard, and Blake is one of those guys that exceeds the standard. Whatever standard we set, he goes above and beyond that. He’s one of our most consistent workers. He’s pretty darn close for pound-for-pound the strongest kid on our team. That was no coincidence for us, and it wasn’t a surprise.”
Vetter, Peterson, senior Jackson Wade, Logan Arroyo and Riley Nadolski all return to man the offensive line in front of them. Hockers, who started at guard, will move to tight end to help Bushke and Hardesty.
And Hardesty, who helped out at tight end last season, will get a chance to play his natural position at linebacker this season as well. While Hardesty will be expected to have a big season, Hilber also said senior Nick Luebke is a projected starter as a defensive back because “he’s a blazer” with a lot of athleticism.
With the added experience and confidence booster, Hilber is expecting Mayville to have another breakout season.
“I remember saying last year how we had some guys that were forced into varsity action and weren’t ready for it,” Hilber said. “Last year, they weren’t quite as green and they played better. We got a lot of good film and we know what we have now.”
Area football preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Colton Brunell, soph., TE/LB, Columbus
Making an impact at the varsity level as just a freshman is quite the feat, but Brunell did so with ease this past spring. The 6-foot-1, 182-pounder starred on both sides of the ball for the Cardinals, but especially on defense, logging a third-best 38 tackles, including 10 solo takedowns, to go along with four tackles for loss, five sacks, a pair of fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Brunel also added nine catches for 163 yards and a score.
John Appelfeldt, sr., OL/DL, Dodgeland
A second-team All-Eastern Suburban Conference selection last fall on both sides of the ball, Appenfeldt was a positive motor for the slogging Trojans. The 6-4, 260 pounder notched 23 tackles last season, including 14 solo in just six games with one tackle for loss. And as the anchor of the Trojans offensive line, he was one of the only things moving forward for a unit that was usually stuck in reverse.
Gavin Wodill, sr., OL/DL, Fall River/Rio
Standing at just 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Wodill isn’t the biggest lineman, but he certainly knows how to throw his weight around. The senior was a force on both sides of the ball for the Rebels, earning two-way first-team All-Trailways Conference honors. Wodill paced Fall River/Rio defensively with 29 tackles, including 12 solo, to go along with seven tackles for loss and three sacks. Meanwhile, on offense he helped the Rebels rack up 1,122 total yards, including 716 yards and five scores on the ground.
Lucas Heyroth, sr., RB/OLB Lodi
The younger brother of 2017 AP State Player of the Year Jacob Heyroth, Lucas Heyroth proved he’s a lot like big brother this past spring. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound running back/outside linebacker earned two-way All-Region honors and was an honorable mention All-State pick by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association for carrying the ball, and for good reason. Heyroth finished with 779 yards and seven scores on just 91 touches in the five-game alternate fall season, good for an average of 155.8 yards per game and 8.6 yards per attempt. On defense, he also accounted for 23 tackles (17 solo), as well as nine tackles for loss, six sacks and a forced fumble. And after taking home three gold medals from the WIAA Div. 2 state track and field meet, Heyroth will be hunting more gold this fall.
Mitchell Lane, Sr., OL/DL, Lodi
The Blue Devils offense was successful as ever this past spring piling up over 2,000 total yards and 27 touchdowns. While his name wasn’t on the stat sheet much, Lane played a big hand in that success. The 6-foot-2, 285-pounder garnered Small Schools Honorable Mention All-State honors, as well as a spring All-Region pick, from the WFCA in helping pave the way for the Blue Devils.
Spenser Lehman, sr., QB, Mauston
In his first season as the starting signal caller last fall for the Golden Eagles, Lehman looked like a seasoned pro. The 5-foot-10, 140-pound righty earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors and for good reason, throwing for a league-best 1,023 yards with 14 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Lehman was extremely efficient as well, completing 74-of-106 passes for a 69.8 completion percentage while averaging 146.1 yards per game.
Mekhi Baradji, sr., RB/LB, Necedah
A pass-catching running back has become a prized commodity in football, and Baradji was just that for coach Chris Rice. The 5-10, 172-pounder accounted for 925 total yards in the alternate fall season season, leading the Cardinals in rushing with 695 yards and four touchdowns on 78 carries (115.8 yards per game), and receiving with 12 catches for 230 yards and another score. His success wasn’t limited to the offensive side either as Baradji added 36 tackles, including 13 solo, as well as three fumble recoveries with one returned for a touchdown, an interception, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.
Derek Lindert, sr., RB/DB/WR, Pardeeville
While he missed his junior season last year, opponents shouldn’t sleep on Lindert this fall. The Bulldog had a phenomenal sophomore season in 2019, rushing for 1,182 yards and 14 touchdowns on 208 carries, good for 118.2 yards per game and 5.7 yards per attempt. The 6-foot, 165 pounder also had nine catches for 209 yards and another score to garner first-team All-Trailways Large Conference honors and added 61 tackles (36 solo) on defense to boot for second-team all-league recognition.
Dylan Elsing, sr., TE/LB, Poynette
Anywhere and everywhere, anything and everything. It’s an apt description of what Elsing did for the Pumas this past spring. A true jack-of-all-trades, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound tight end/linebacker was a two-way second-team All-COVID Large Conference selection after leading the Pumas in rushing and tackling, while finishing second in receiving. Elsing anchored the Poynette defense with 50 tackles (25 solo) as well as three interceptions. Offensively, he had 183 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries (9.6 yards per attempt) and added 11 catches for 149 yards and a score.
Matt Getgen, sr., RB/ILB, Wisconsin Dells
Either with the ball in his hands or hunting it on defense, Getgen was all over the field for the Chiefs last fall. A solid two-way starter, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors at inside linebacker after tallying 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and an interception. Getgen also added 208 yards of total offense, including 128 on the ground on 26 carries, a number that should go up this season.