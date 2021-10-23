 Skip to main content
Mayville, Markesan, Wisconsin Dells advance in football playoffs
Mayville, Markesan, Wisconsin Dells advance in football playoffs

Caleb Jahnke

Markesan's Caleb Jahnke races to the left pylon for a 13-yard touchdown on a trap play during the first half of the Hornets' win over Dodgeland on Oct. 30, 2020, at Markesan High School. Jahnke had 127 yards rushing to lead the Hornets on the ground in a convincing 48-19 win over Bonduel on Friday night in the first round of the Division 6 playoffs. 

 DAN LARSON, Daily Citizen Archives

On paper, Mayville was the underdog. 

It didn't look that way on the field. 

The fifth-seeded Cardinals hit the road to face fourth-seeded Brookfield Academy in the first round of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs on Friday night and dominated the Blue Knights, executing in all three phases of the game to claim a convincing 49-13 victory. 

Mayville (8-2) got on the board just 2 minutes, 44 seconds into the contest when Andrew Thom ran 57 yards to paydirt and 2½ minutes later it was Braedon Vollmer's turn as he punched one in from 7 yards out to make it 14-0. 

Thom finished with 98 yards on just five carries, three of which went for TDs. Blake Schraufnagel, meantime, had 130 yards and a pair of TDs on 17 carries to spearhead a Mayville ground game that churned out 288 yards on 35 attempts (8.2 yards per carry). 

Mayville, which advances to face top-seeded Lake Country Lutheran in the second round, also scored on Austin Musack's 88-yard kickoff return for a TD on the opening kickoff of the second half and held the Blue Knights to only 35 rushing yards — although they did pass for 197 yards. 

The Cardinals defense forced two turnovers, both interceptions. 

Hornets send Bears into hibernation

Caleb Jahnke's 45-yard TD run just over a minute into the contest got second-seeded Markesan on the board and the Hornets never stopped buzzing — err, running — as the ground game pounded its way to 471 yards on 52 carries (9.1 yards per carry), paving the way to a 48-19 victory over Bonduel in Division 6 action. 

Ryan Mast had 98 yards rushing and three TDs and Calel Stoll had 134 yards and a pair of TDs. Jahnke had 127 yards and that game-opening TD. 

The Hornets advance to face sixth-seeded Auburndale in round two. 

Chiefs turn away Green Devils

Top-seeded Wisconsin Dells, champions of the South Central Conference, took care of league rival Adams-Friendship in round one of the Div. 4 playoffs Friday night, winning 28-12. 

No other information from the game was available to include in this recap. 

The Chiefs now advance to face fourth-seeded Berlin, coached by former All-Big Ten defensive back Joe Stellmacher, in the next round. Stellmacher, a 2002 graduate of Berlin, played for the Badgers. 

Other area teams bow out

In a rematch of a Week 9 Eastern Suburban Conference tilt, fourth-seeded Waterloo made it two straight over fifth-seeded Pardeeville, winning 62-36 in Div. 6 action. 

Pardeeville lost a week earlier to the Pirates, 44-29, also in a road game. 

In Div. 7 action, fifth-seeded Randolph suffered a 30-0 loss to fourth-seeded Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) in a contest played in Fort Wayne in the southwestern part of Wisconsin. 

Also in Div. 7, eighth-seeded Cambria-Friesland lost 41-6 on the road at top-seeded Hilbert.

From the Juneau County area, third-seeded Necedah suffered a 63-32 loss to Auburndale in the Div. 6 bracket while seventh-seeded New Lisbon lost 44-6 at No. 2 seed Coleman in Div. 7 action. 

In Division 4, eighth-seeded Mauston headed to the northern part of the state but couldn't spring the upset and lost 47-14 to Northwestern in a game played in Maple.

