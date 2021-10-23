Mayville, Markesan, Wisconsin Dells advance in football playoffs

On paper, Mayville was the underdog.

It didn't look that way on the field.

The fifth-seeded Cardinals hit the road to face fourth-seeded Brookfield Academy in the first round of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs on Friday night and dominated the Blue Knights, executing in all three phases of the game to claim a convincing 49-13 victory.

Mayville (8-2) got on the board just 2 minutes, 44 seconds into the contest when Andrew Thom ran 57 yards to paydirt and 2½ minutes later it was Braedon Vollmer's turn as he punched one in from 7 yards out to make it 14-0.

Thom finished with 98 yards on just five carries, three of which went for TDs. Blake Schraufnagel, meantime, had 130 yards and a pair of TDs on 17 carries to spearhead a Mayville ground game that churned out 288 yards on 35 attempts (8.2 yards per carry).

Mayville, which advances to face top-seeded Lake Country Lutheran in the second round, also scored on Austin Musack's 88-yard kickoff return for a TD on the opening kickoff of the second half and held the Blue Knights to only 35 rushing yards — although they did pass for 197 yards.

The Cardinals defense forced two turnovers, both interceptions.