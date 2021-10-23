Mayville, Markesan, Wisconsin Dells advance in football playoffs

On paper, Mayville was the underdog.
It didn't look that way on the field.
The fifth-seeded Cardinals hit the road to face fourth-seeded Brookfield Academy in the first round of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs on Friday night and dominated the Blue Knights, executing in all three phases of the game to claim a convincing 49-13 victory.
Mayville (8-2) got on the board just 2 minutes, 44 seconds into the contest when Andrew Thom ran 57 yards to paydirt and 2½ minutes later it was Braedon Vollmer's turn as he punched one in from 7 yards out to make it 14-0.
Thom finished with 98 yards on just five carries, three of which went for TDs. Blake Schraufnagel, meantime, had 130 yards and a pair of TDs on 17 carries to spearhead a Mayville ground game that churned out 288 yards on 35 attempts (8.2 yards per carry).
Mayville, which advances to face top-seeded Lake Country Lutheran in the second round, also scored on Austin Musack's 88-yard kickoff return for a TD on the opening kickoff of the second half and held the Blue Knights to only 35 rushing yards — although they did pass for 197 yards.
The Cardinals defense forced two turnovers, both interceptions.
Hornets send Bears into hibernation
Caleb Jahnke's 45-yard TD run just over a minute into the contest got second-seeded Markesan on the board and the Hornets never stopped buzzing — err, running — as the ground game pounded its way to 471 yards on 52 carries (9.1 yards per carry), paving the way to a 48-19 victory over Bonduel in Division 6 action.
Ryan Mast had 98 yards rushing and three TDs and Calel Stoll had 134 yards and a pair of TDs. Jahnke had 127 yards and that game-opening TD.
The Hornets advance to face sixth-seeded Auburndale in round two.
Chiefs turn away Green Devils
Top-seeded Wisconsin Dells, champions of the South Central Conference, took care of league rival Adams-Friendship in round one of the Div. 4 playoffs Friday night, winning 28-12.
No other information from the game was available to include in this recap.
The Chiefs now advance to face fourth-seeded Berlin, coached by former All-Big Ten defensive back Joe Stellmacher, in the next round. Stellmacher, a 2002 graduate of Berlin, played for the Badgers.
Other area teams bow out
In a rematch of a Week 9 Eastern Suburban Conference tilt, fourth-seeded Waterloo made it two straight over fifth-seeded Pardeeville, winning 62-36 in Div. 6 action.
Pardeeville lost a week earlier to the Pirates, 44-29, also in a road game.
In Div. 7 action, fifth-seeded Randolph suffered a 30-0 loss to fourth-seeded Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) in a contest played in Fort Wayne in the southwestern part of Wisconsin.
Also in Div. 7, eighth-seeded Cambria-Friesland lost 41-6 on the road at top-seeded Hilbert.
From the Juneau County area, third-seeded Necedah suffered a 63-32 loss to Auburndale in the Div. 6 bracket while seventh-seeded New Lisbon lost 44-6 at No. 2 seed Coleman in Div. 7 action.
In Division 4, eighth-seeded Mauston headed to the northern part of the state but couldn't spring the upset and lost 47-14 to Northwestern in a game played in Maple.